Black And Grey Tattoo Artist

by

Ali Anıl Erçel is a tattoo artist from Istanbul. Known for his black and grey style, he combines realism and minimalism and creates artworks based on greek mythology, animals and flowers.

In 2014, he started to visit many artists in their studios and participate in tattoo conventions around the world. On May, 2019, he will be in New York at Bang Bang Studios.

More info: Instagram

#1 Tiger

Black And Grey Tattoo Artist

Image source: Ali Anıl Erçel

#2 Lion

Black And Grey Tattoo Artist

Image source: Ali Anıl Erçel

#3 Elephant

Black And Grey Tattoo Artist

Image source: Ali Anıl Erçel

#4 Jaguar

Black And Grey Tattoo Artist

Image source: Ali Anıl Erçel

#5 David

Black And Grey Tattoo Artist

Image source: Ali Anıl Erçel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 16-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2025
Five Actresses That Could Play Batwoman
3 min read
May, 24, 2020
I Used Instagram Stories’ Text To Create This Digital Artwork In 5 Hours
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
GoPro Camera Gets Covered In Lava, Bursts Into Flames, And Survives
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2017
Five Things You Should Know About the New Series Big Pacific
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2017
Here Are 5 Little Things That Make Life Cozy, In My Opinion
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.