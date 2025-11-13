Black And Grey Tattoo Artist

Ali Anıl Erçel is a tattoo artist from Istanbul. Known for his black and grey style, he combines realism and minimalism and creates artworks based on greek mythology, animals and flowers.
In 2014, he started to visit many artists in their studios and participate in tattoo conventions around the world. On May, 2019, he will be in New York at Bang Bang Studios.
#1 Tiger
#2 Lion
#3 Elephant
#4 Jaguar
#5 David
