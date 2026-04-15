Only Real Music Fans Can Complete These 30 Lyrics From The Beatles, Queen, And Aerosmith

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Still here? Good. That means you’re either a music obsessive or just can’t resist a challenge.

Part 4 is here, and this time the playlist is pulling from every corner of the decades. We’re talking Dolly Parton, Queen, Radiohead, ABBA, The Beatles, Britney Spears, Kate Bush, Aerosmith, and more – one iconic line at a time, with a few words missing. Your job is to fill in the blanks yourself, with no answer options and no hints. Sounds easy, until it isn’t.

Haven’t done the earlier rounds yet? Catch up with Part 1 here, Part 2 here & Part 3 here.

Alright, let’s see what you’ve actually got! 🎶

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only Real Music Fans Can Complete These 30 Lyrics From The Beatles, Queen, And Aerosmith

Image credits: Nothing Ahead

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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