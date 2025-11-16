Hey Pandas, What’s Your Odd Hobby? (Closed)

by

Share your odd or questionable hobbies!

#1

I enjoy making fun of The Art of Manliness, and learned the insult “fragrant man swine”. (It is sexist, but I enjoy laughing my donkey off at what this man thinks women are supposed to be like)

#2

I like to forage, and explore to identify plants. There are way more edible and medicinal plants than I thought! Even just in my yard. I also enjoy creating medicinal remedies from them.

#3

I like to cut paper and tape it back together into shapes

#4

I am a stop motion animator.

#5

I like to write psychology books in my head. And I’m not even a psychologist.

#6

Watching zit popping videos

