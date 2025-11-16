Hey Pandas, What’s Your Odd Hobby? (Closed)

Share your odd or questionable hobbies!
#1
I enjoy making fun of The Art of Manliness, and learned the insult “fragrant man swine”. (It is sexist, but I enjoy laughing my donkey off at what this man thinks women are supposed to be like)
#2
I like to forage, and explore to identify plants. There are way more edible and medicinal plants than I thought! Even just in my yard. I also enjoy creating medicinal remedies from them.
#3
I like to cut paper and tape it back together into shapes
#4
I am a stop motion animator.
#5
I like to write psychology books in my head. And I’m not even a psychologist.
#6
Watching zit popping videos
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us