“Can You Finish These Iconic Band Names?”: See If You Can Get All 25 Right

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How many band names can you identify? We’ve gathered 25 iconic bands from the ’60s to the 2000s, spanning classic rock, heavy metal, punk, grunge, alternative rock, indie, and more.

Each question gives you an incomplete band name. Your job is to type the missing word and complete it correctly.

The lineup spans more than five decades of music, from pioneering acts of the ’60s to the arena rock giants of the ’70s, the chart-topping bands of the ’80s, the grunge and alternative favorites of the ’90s, and the defining groups of the 2000s.

Some answers will come to you instantly, while others may have you digging deep into your music memory. The only thing left to discover is whether you can complete all 25 band names. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Can You Finish These Iconic Band Names?”: See If You Can Get All 25 Right

Image credits: Pixabay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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