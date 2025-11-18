Hey Pandas, How Long Have You Been Using Bored Panda? (Closed)

by

How long have you been visiting Bored Panda?

#1

About one day, hehehe :)

#2

I’ve been bored for a while but have only been a panda for about a year now

#3

I’ve been using it for about 4 years now 🥹👏🏻

#4

Two years, and still going strong.

#5

3 years! i used to have an acc but i cant log into it anymore lol

#6

1 YEAR AND 9 MONTHS

l’m going ReAlLy gOoD gUyS :)

I’M STILL GOING GOOD THO. BEST WEBSITE EVER!

altho some people in my class say Reddit and Pinterest had a baby and created BP.

#7

Almost a year, though I wasn’t here for most of the summer. Glad to be back! I love it here and y’all are awesome! :D

