Hey Pandas, How Long Have You Been Using Bored Panda? (Closed)

How long have you been visiting Bored Panda?
About one day, hehehe :)
I’ve been bored for a while but have only been a panda for about a year now
I’ve been using it for about 4 years now 🥹👏🏻
Two years, and still going strong.
3 years! i used to have an acc but i cant log into it anymore lol
1 YEAR AND 9 MONTHS
l’m going ReAlLy gOoD gUyS :)
I’M STILL GOING GOOD THO. BEST WEBSITE EVER!
altho some people in my class say Reddit and Pinterest had a baby and created BP.
Almost a year, though I wasn’t here for most of the summer. Glad to be back! I love it here and y’all are awesome! :D
