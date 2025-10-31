“Do You Remember The Ending?”: Test Your Movie Memory With 27 Iconic Final Scenes

by

The final scene of the movie has the power to make it or break it. It can provide the story with a clever twist, an emotional resolution, or leave you questioning the whole plot. Sometimes even all at once! Whichever it may be, chances are, the final scene is the one you’ll be thinking about when exiting the movie theater.

We provide you with 27 iconic movie endings, and you guess which movie they came from! Simple enough, right? Don’t worry, it’s not too heavy on spoilers, but keep in mind that you should’ve already seen these famed movies!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Do You Remember The Ending?”: Test Your Movie Memory With 27 Iconic Final Scenes

Photo credits: Jean-Daniel Francoeur

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Orange is the New Black Season 2: The Spark That Ignites the Fire
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2014
Meet the Stars of E!’s L.A. Clippers Dance Squad Docu-Series
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2016
Who Is Jack Reacher? 
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2023
Ally McBeal Turns 20: Top Five Moments of All-Time
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2017
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer is Nightmare Fuel
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2022
83 Epic Astronomy Photos That Show The Beauty And Mystery Of Space
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.