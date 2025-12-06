Man Loses His GF Over A Girl At Work He Has A Crush On That Is Just Being Nice To Him

It’s pretty common for people to meet the love of their life at work; it makes sense, you spend so much time there. But what happens when someone develops a work crush while they’re already in a relationship?
One woman shared how she discovered her boyfriend had a crush on a coworker. He even downloaded Snapchat for her, put in more effort, and started making comparisons. His nonchalance toward their relationship eventually led to a breakup, but that’s not the whole story. Keep reading to find out what happened next.
It’s always upsetting when you have a fight with your partner
Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)
A woman shared how her live-in boyfriend seemed to put more effort into impressing his office crush than her
Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: workmistressorreal
Office romances can easily impact your productivity, especially when emotions start getting tangled with deadlines
If you’ve ever had a job, you probably know that workplace romances are quite common. People timing their coffee breaks, walking in separately but arriving together, it’s basically a subtle office dance. Data even backs it up: Forbes notes that over 60% of adults have experienced a workplace romance at some point. It makes sense, you spend so much time together, it’s hard not to form some kind of connection. But while it can be exciting, it’s not always a smooth ride. There are plenty of perks, sure, but also some potential pitfalls lurking in the cubicles.
Interestingly, Forbes also found that 43% of workplace romances eventually led to marriage. That’s pretty impressive. But here’s the shocker: 40% of these romances involved cheating on an existing partner. Yikes. So while office sparks can turn into true love stories, they can also stir up drama, heartbreak, and trust issues. It’s like a rom-com with a few too many plot twists. And it shows that the workplace, while a place for productivity, is also fertile ground for emotional rollercoasters.
Office romances can stir up workplace drama faster than someone heating fish in the office microwave. Gossip spreads instantly, and suddenly everyone’s side-eyeing you like they’re in their own episode of The Office. Favoritism? Oh, it becomes the star of the show. Imagine dating your manager and suddenly getting the “easy” shifts, the best projects, or mysteriously glowing performance reviews. People will notice, and they will talk. The line between personal and professional gets blurry real quick, and navigating it becomes less about romance and more about surviving the rumor mill with your sanity intact.
Performance can take a hit, too. Forbes reports that 57% of employees said workplace relationships affected their work performance. Maybe you’re distracted, or you’re spending more time daydreaming than completing tasks. Or perhaps the emotional tension after a disagreement carries into your workday. Whether it’s excitement or stress, it’s hard to stay completely focused. Managing emotions in a professional setting can be surprisingly tricky.
Before acting on any office crush, it’s crucial to understand your feelings and decide whether they’re real or just a result of convenience
And of course, breakups at work? That’s a whole other level of awkward. You might still see the person every day, share meetings, or pass each other in the hallway. The air can feel tense, and simple interactions become a minefield. Jealousy can crop up, too, especially if your ex is spending more time with other colleagues. Office crushes and breakups require careful navigation, because it’s not just your heart on the line; it’s your work reputation, too.
Despite all the risks, that little spark of excitement can still be oddly motivating. Suddenly, you’re dressing a tiny bit nicer, showing up on time, and maybe even actually refilling the office water jug. A crush can give you that extra boost, like a harmless shot of emotional espresso. But the trick is keeping your head where your feet are, at work, not in daydream land. Acknowledge the feeling, but don’t let it hijack your decisions. Crushes are fine, as long as they don’t become your full-time job.
That’s why setting boundaries is key. Stay professional, keep your priorities straight, and remember why you’re earning that paycheck in the first place. Before acting on anything, take a moment to figure out whether this is a genuine connection or just convenience because you see the person every single day. Sometimes a crush is simply proximity dressed up as romance. Other times it might be something real—but only time, clarity, and a little distance will tell.
In this particular story, the author’s boyfriend seemed to jump headfirst into a workplace crush. He even downloaded Snapchat just for her and put more effort into the connection than his current relationship. That’s when things started to spiral. But there’s more to the story than just a flirtatious office romance, so keep reading. And hey, we’d love to hear your thoughts on workplace crushes. Have you experienced the thrill or the chaos yourself?
Many people pointed out that her boyfriend was clearly being inconsiderate and dismissive
She explained how she decided to break up with him, even as he didn’t seem to care that she was moving out
Image credits: Luiz Milczwski/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: workmistressorreal
Readers applauded her decision, saying she made the right choice
She later shared how she met the work crush, who genuinely had no idea he was in a relationship
Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: workmistressorreal
Many commenters said she dodged a major bullet with this breakup
Follow Us