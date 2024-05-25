5 Best Movies Like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare delivers an exciting but fictionalized account of Operation Postmaster — a British special operation at Bioko during World War II. The action war drama is based on Damien Lewis’ 2014 book, Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of The Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII. It stars Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, the late special operations veteran of the British Army awarded the Distinguished Service Order for his highly successful missions.
The film follows a group of skilled British soldiers under the command of Cavill’s Gus March-Phillipps in a covert operation against Nazi German forces. With London on the verge of collapse, Gus and his men embark on a covert mission that impaired Germany’s naval warfare, paving the way for the United States to enter the European war. Ultimately, the unruly company of British soldiers forms The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Also starring Alan Ritchson, Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer, and Babs Olusanmokun, the movie premiered in April 2024 to positive reviews. Here are the best films like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
1. Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Saving Private Ryan is set during the Second World War and follows a group of soldiers on a mission. Both films tell a story of valor, exploring the gallantry of soldiers deployed for military operations. However, their premise and underlying message are different. While The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare emphasizes fighting for a worthy cause, Saving Private Ryan highlights the grim cost of war.
The 1998 war film directed by Steven Spielberg revolves around a group of U.S. soldiers tasked to go behind enemy lines and rescue Private Ryan, a paratrooper who has lost three brothers in combat. Starring Tom Hanks and Matt Damon, Saving Private Ryan redefined and revived the war film genre. It is widely considered one of the greatest war films in cinematic history, grossing over $481 million against a budget of $70 million. The war drama won several coveted awards, including five Academy Awards out of 11 nominations.
2. Defiance (2008)
Edward Zwick’s Defiance is similar to The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in various ways that boil down to fighting for survival. For starters, its events revolve around the Second World War, during the German occupation of Belarus. The film is also based on a book about real people who demonstrated remarkable bravery during the war. Adapted from Nechama Tec’s Defiance: The Bielski Partisans, the movie follows the Bielski brothers after the occupation of Eastern Europe.
They fled Nazi Germany ghettos into the forest where they recruited fighters, building a solid community to rescue and protect Jews. The film stars Daniel Craig, Liev Schreiber, Jamie Bell, and George MacKay as the Polish Jewish brothers — Tuvia, Zus, Asael, and Aron Bielski, respectively. Although the action war drama was criticized for historical inaccuracies, it mostly received positive reviews. Defiance bagged some prestigious awards, including Oscar and Golden Globes’ Best Original Score nominations.
3. Inglourious Basterds (2009)
While Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds isn’t based on a true story, the historical war drama drives its narrative with tropes peculiar to the Second World War. Starring Brad Pitt and Eli Roth alongside Diane Kruger, Mélanie Laurent, and Christoph Waltz it tells the story of two coinciding plots to assassinate Nazi leaders at a movie theatre in France. The film grossed over $321.5 million at the box office against a budget of $70 million to become Tarantino’s highest-grossing film at the time. Besides its commercial success, Inglourious Basterds was released to positive critical reception. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, won by Christoph Waltz.
4. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Similar to The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Hacksaw Ridge relates a true story of bravery during the Second World War. However, their premises are worlds apart. Unlike the former which follows a group of insubordinate soldiers in a desperate effort to stop Nazi Germany, Hacksaw Ridge revolves around Desmond Doss. He served as a combat medic during the war but refused to carry weapons against the enemies due to his religious beliefs.
The movie depicts Doss’ bravery at the Battle of Okinawa, where he saved no fewer than 75 wounded soldiers at the battleground. His heroic act earned the Medal of Honor, making him the first conscientious objector to receive the esteemed military decoration. Hacksaw Ridge stars Andrew Garfield as Doss alongside Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, and Teresa Palmer. The biographical war drama directed by Mel Gibson was released to rave reviews. It grossed over $180 million against a budget of $40 million and bagged two Oscars among other hard-won awards.
5. Darkest Hour (2017)
Next to The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour highlights the complex nature of war. The biographical war drama elaborates on the circumstances that informed Winston Churchill’s decisions during the Second World War. This includes the incidents leading up to the events depicted in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Darkest Hour stars Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill alongside Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Ben Mendelsohn.
The movie follows the renowned Prime Minster of the United Kingdom after the invasion of Western Europe. Having just assumed office, Churchill must decide the British Empire’s stance in the war: to keep fighting or settle for a peace treaty with Nazi Germany. Released to positive reviews and slight criticisms for historical inaccuracy, the movie grossed over $150 million against a budget of $30 million. It also won numerous awards, including an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. Check out our list of the 6 best movies like The Beekeeper.