15-Year-Old Boy Slapped With 100 Years In Prison

A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after a gang attack claimed the life of an innocent bystander last year.
Although the teenager was only 14 when the incident occurred, prosecutors argued that he played a key role in the attack that claimed the life of 26-year-old Dayla Swain outside an Indiana nightclub.
The sentence ignited a heated debate online, with many questioning how a minor could receive such a lengthy sentence, while others argued the punishment reflected the seriousness of the premeditated, gang-related attack.
One person wrote, “100 years? Why are adults receiving 10-30 years for similar crimes? Yes, he deserves time, but 100 years?”
15-year-old Jo’Majze Larry was sentenced to 100 years in prison after a botched gang hit claimed an innocent woman’s life
Image credits: Madison County Jail
The case stems from a February 2, 2025, gang attack outside Sonny Ray’s nightclub in Anderson, Indiana, where, according to authorities, members of the Mickey Cobra Nation (MCN) gang set out to take the life of a witness connected to an earlier homicide investigation.
According to prosecutors, the attack was carefully planned.
Larry, who was 14 years old at the time, and several alleged co-conspirators coordinated the ambush before opening fire outside the nightclub.
However, the intended target survived.
Instead, Dayla Swain, who was not involved in the dispute, was struck by a bullet after being caught in the crossfire.
She suffered a serious chest injury and was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Image credits: Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Needs
Investigators later relied heavily on surveillance footage from police cameras positioned near the nightclub.
The video reportedly captured the suspects approaching the area, muzzle flashes as the violence erupted, and Swain struggling to walk after being struck.
Moments later, as the intended target fled the scene in the pickup truck, the vehicle accidentally ran over the woman’s legs after she had already collapsed.
Over a year later, a jury found Larry guilty on June 30, 2026, of M**der, Attempted M**der, Conspiracy to Commit M**der, Criminal Organization Activity, and additional related charges.
Madison County Circuit Court Judge David Happe sentenced him last week, on July 29, to a century behind bars.
Judge David Happe doubled Larry’s sentence after ruling the 2025 sh**ting was carried out to further a criminal organization
Image credits: Madison County Jail
Judge Happe sentenced Larry to an aggregate 100-year prison term, consisting of 50 years for M**der and an additional 50 years under Indiana’s Criminal Organization Enhancement, which can be applied when a felony is committed to further the goals of a criminal organization.
Prosecutors argued that the 15-year-old and his co-defendants were acting on behalf of the Mickey Cobra Nation gang when they carried out the failed hit.
According to investigators, the group used social media platforms, including Snapchat and Instagram, to coordinate the attack.
Following the sh**ting, Larry fled Indiana and remained on the run for about a month before turning himself in.
Image credits: Google Maps
During that time, prosecutors alleged he posted a photo on social media with the caption, “I’m not coming back till this m**der case ova,” which they cited in court as evidence of his lack of remorse.
According to ABC News, prosecutors argued during the sentencing that, “Indiana law recognizes that criminal organizations can pose a greater threat to public safety because they coordinate criminal activity, recruit others to participate in crime, and often commit offenses for financial gain or to further the goals of the organization.”
Larry was not the only defendant to receive a lengthy prison sentence.
Critics questioned whether the minor’s race played a role in his “unusually harsh” 100-year sentence
Image credits: Kindel Media/Pexels (not the actual photo)
His 19-year-old co-defendant, Rashawn Samuels, was sentenced to 125 years in prison, including 62 and a half years for m**der and another 62 and a half years under the same criminal organization enhancement.
Another co-conspirator, 19-year-old Kyree Craver, previously received a 90-year sentence for his role in the fatal attack.
Larry’s sentence quickly sparked debate online, with many users arguing that adult offenders convicted of similarly serious crimes have received significantly shorter prison terms.
One person wrote, “This justice system is so confusing.”
Image credits: Maia Fotografia/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Another added, “The move to apply the harshest of penalties to Black offenders speaks to the racial biases, racism, and inequality within the criminal justice system.”
“What he did was wrong, but 100 years when adults receive 25-30 years for the same crimes. This is cruel and unusual punishment…”
Another comment read, “100 yrs???? This is crazy! When adults don’t get that type of sentence.”
Others expressed, “He’s about to enter a world he’ll wish he never saw.”
Despite the 100-year sentence, Indiana law allows Larry to request a judicial review after serving 20 years
Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Although Larry was sentenced as an adult, Indiana law provides a limited opportunity for offenders who were under 18 at the time of their crimes to seek a future review of their sentence.
Because he was 14 years old when the crime occurred, he will be eligible to petition the court for a judicial review after serving at least 20 years in prison.
Unlike a traditional appeal, which challenges potential legal errors made during the trial, the review allows a judge to reconsider the remainder of a juvenile offender’s sentence based on factors such as rehabilitation, conduct while incarcerated, and overall personal growth.
However, the review does not guarantee a reduced sentence or early release.
Instead, it simply gives the court the discretion to determine whether any modification is appropriate after weighing Larry’s progress against the severity of the crime and the impact on the victims and their families.
The provision exists because Indiana law recognizes that juveniles are developmentally different from adults, even when they are convicted of violent offenses in adult court.
“Wake up people this is becoming an issue. That’s definitely a racially biased sentence,” one user wrote
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