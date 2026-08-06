62 Long-Haired Guys Who Totally Nailed The Look (New Pics)

Long hair on men has gone in and out of style for centuries, largely depending on the strict rules society was enforcing at the time. But nowadays, a whole lot of guys simply do not care. Some of them are ditching the scissors, breaking the old rules, and letting their hair flow freely.
However, growing out a mane is easier said than done. It takes months of patience, and that infamous awkward phase, where your hair is too short to style and too long to tame, causes tons of men to throw in the towel.
That is exactly why online spaces like r/FierceFlow exist. The community acts as the ultimate virtual hype club where guys swap growth tips, share routine advice, and cheer each other on through the struggle.
We gathered some of the most impressive and jaw-dropping hair growth journeys from there to show just how incredibly gorgeous some long locks can look.
#1 I Love My Hair
Image source: ObservantPlayer
#2 3 Years Later, And I Can Braid My Hair The Same Way My Ancestors Did. This Is A Healing Moment For Me And My People! 🙏
Image source: Electronic_Summer741
It is believed that long hair likely evolved as a shield for our sun-exposed heads.
According to a 2025 study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, when early humans began walking upright under the blazing sun of equatorial Africa, their heads bore the brunt of the heat. To keep their brains from overheating, they had to sweat. But heavy sweating quickly drains precious water and electrolytes. That’s where long hair saved the day.
As humans evolved, that protective mane turned into a multi-tool. Once the sun wasn’t the only concern, long scalp hair gained a whole new purpose: communicating age, health, mating readiness, and social status.
#3 The Covid Grow Out Was 5 Years Ago But The Flow Is Still Fierce
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#4 Somehow I Manage To Fit All This Hair Underneath A Welding Hood 😆
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#5 Is The Flow Locked In? 19 Months Straight Of Growing My Hair Out
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Fast forward to today, and long hair still speaks volumes.
Long locks serve as a personal statement of identity and confidence for many people.
A study published in Human Nature found that we subconsciously view long, vibrant hair as a sign of overall health and genetic fitness. Because growing out healthy hair takes years of care and good nutrition, it serves as a visual cue to the brain that someone is healthy and disciplined.
#6 My Boyfriend Y’all 🤭🥵
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#7 What Do You Think Of The Braids?
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#8 Embracing The Premature Grey
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Across the world, long hair carries different meanings such as freedom, power, and sensuality. It can also signify wildness, spiritual force, social status, or refusal to be controlled.
In India, people connect long locks to inner spiritual power. In Western history, long hair traditionally signaled femininity and classic glamour.
Long hair also holds a meaningful place in beauty, culture, and mythology. Legendary figures and timeless icons like Rapunzel, Cher, hippies, and rock legends have all used their cascading locks to command attention and shape their identity.
#9 I’m Trying To Grow My Hair, Should I Shape It
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#10 Do We Love Retro Inspired Hairstyles Here? :)
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#11 Might Have To Cut It Soon, I Really Don’t Want To
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Long hair signified high social standing, power, and wisdom across ancient civilizations.
The ancient Greeks, Germanic Goths, and Merovingian kings wore their hair long to signal nobility and strength. Meanwhile, the ancient Egyptians transformed hair styling into an advanced craft, pioneering intricate wig-making to showcase wealth and elite social status.
“In the 17th century, Louis XIV of France popularised a robust, dark, center-parted curly periwig for men. The secret reason was to cover his bald spots, which at the time signified a lack of virility,” says Elizabeth L Block, an art historian and the author of the book Beyond Vanity: The History and Power of Hairdressing.
#12 Who Do I Look Like?
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#13 Untamable
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#14 Just Turned Fifty ^.^
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Today, many people, including men, are leaning into the look for its versatility. The trend has only been popularized by the likes of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and Keanu Reeves’s John Wick.
Beyond Hollywood star power, the shift toward long hair also stems from a major cultural reset: the pandemic.
When barbershops worldwide shut down during 2020 lockdowns, millions of men were forced into an accidental growing phase. What started as quarantine hair quickly evolved into a permanent style choice for some guys once they realized how much they enjoyed the look.
#15 Middle Eastern Curls
Image source: Validbutkinda
#16 Recently Celebrated 3 Years Of Hair Growth
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#17 How’s It Goin? About 6 1/2 Years Growth
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Growing out long hair is also a direct sidestepping of traditional gender norms.
In many Western societies, clean-cut short hair became the default standard for men over the last century, while cascading locks were coded as strictly feminine. Choosing to grow it out directly challenges those rigid boundaries.
Modern men are also embracing more fluid expressions of masculinity, and some are using long hair to signal emotional openness and reject outdated rules.
#18 When I Don’t Brush My Hair After A Shower And Let The Waves Do Their Thing
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#19 A Memory Of My Long Hair (Just Cut It, But Wanted To Share The Look, I Really Liked It, But It Was Hard To Keep Up With)
Image source: Gloomy_Werewolf8152
Institutional pushback against men with long hair, however, remains surprisingly strong in some places.
In the US, for example, some restrictive school dress codes still enforce gendered grooming standards.
In Texas, the American Civil Liberties Union recently filed a federal lawsuit against the Magnolia Independent School District after it suspended male students for having longer hair. The students were even forced into alternative disciplinary programs.
The district eventually backed down and dropped the gender-based rule. But the legal fight proved just how strictly society still tries to police men’s hair.
#20 About To Do 2nd Wigsforkids Donation
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#21 Strawberry Blonde Flow
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Today, the internet makes finding inspiration effortless. With a single click, men can discover new styles, connect with global communities, and see what works for people with their exact hair type.
Social media influencers and real-world creators have also normalized male self-care. People can now have instant access to tutorials on scalp health, proper brushing, and styling products tailored specifically for long hair.
Beyond basic tips, these online hubs also build confidence. Seeing thousands of ordinary guys proudly rocking long hair breaks down old stereotypes and reminds men that they aren’t alone on their journey.
#22 Is It Fierce
Image source: BlazeJesus
#23 I Told Myself I’d Give It A Solid 2 Years, And If I Hated It By Then, I’d Chop It Off. Suffice It To Say, I’m Not Chopping It
Image source: octopuses_in_space
Historically, society dictated what long hair meant. Today, men are writing their own rules. We have entered an era in which growing out your hair is simply a personal choice, not always a political statement or a subculture badge.
You no longer need a rock star, movie hero, or cultural icon to validate your style. Long hair can mean whatever you want it to mean.
#24 3 Years And A Half
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#25 Haircut Making Dreams Come True, Stay Strong Y’all, Trust The Process, +before & Inspo Pics
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#26 Advice For Mid-Length Hair Growing Out?
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#27 Am I Just Manic Or Are The Bangs Alright?
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#28 Is My Hair Too Unprofessional? (Or Does It Fit My Style Just Right)
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#29 Why The Hell Does Hair Always Looks Best Right Before Showering Haha
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#30 (31) I’ve Decided To Keep Growing It , What Do You Think?
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#31 What Do We Think
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#32 Growing For Almost 2.5 Years… Any Style Tips To Wear Hair Down But Keep It Out Of Your Face?
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#33 Some Recent Pics I Like!!
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#34 I Get It I Look Like A Lady, But That’s A Compliment. My Mom Is Amazing And I See Her Face Every Morning When I Brush My Hair! 🌞🙏💕
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#35 Thought My Hair Looked Pretty Dope In This Picture And Wanted To Share
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#36 It’s A Good Day To Be Indigenous
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#37 Got A New Hair Cut A Little While Ago
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#38 Summer Heat Has Me Wanting To Cut It All Off
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#39 Braid Day (Thanks To Those Who Gave Me The Idea)
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#40 Finally Achieved My Life Goal Of A Long Hair/Mustache/Abs Combo
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#41 Me And My Goats
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#42 Age 72, But Still Have The Flow
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#43 Getting Long
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#44 I’ll Be 62 Later This Year. Still Rocking The Long Hair
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#45 Gotta Push Through The Mid Phase Fellas – Worth It ✨
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#46 Current vs. Previous Length I’m Working Back To
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#47 The New Curl Mousse Goes Crazy
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#48 Loved How My Hair Looked The Other Day :)
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#49 I Was Recommended To Come Here To Be With Like Haired Individuals 😭
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#50 1 Year Hair Growth
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#51 Is Long Hair Masculine
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#52 Don’t Really See A Lot Of Blue Hair In Here
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#53 My GF Said To Cut It. She’s Wrong… Right?
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#54 Finally Got A Haircut After Two Or So Years
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#55 Found A Sub That Will Appreciate Me!
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#56 Couple Family Members Laughed At My Hair Today At Lunch, Slowly Learning Not To Give A Damn As I Like It. Happy Easter Brothers
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#57 Was Called MA’am Today At The Grocery Store LOL
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#58 Leave In Conditioner Saves My Life
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#59 Got A Bit Of Mixed Feedback From Some People So Wanted To Check, Does Having Long Hair Suit Me? Thank You!
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#60 I Won The Battle With Frizz!!!
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#61 That Salty Ocean Air Got My Hair Looking Crazy But I Kinda Dig It🌊
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