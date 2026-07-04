75 Images So Cringe They Physically Might Cause You Pain

Have you ever heard a joke and felt a little physical discomfort? That is the essence of cringe comedy — it might make you laugh out loud, but there’s a high chance that you’ll wince in pain at the same time.
Think about Michael Scott completely breaking every rule of office etiquette in The Office, or Borat crossing every social boundary possible. This genre has now found plenty of space on social media platforms as well.
The popular page ‘Images That Make You Feel Pain’ gathers the most awkward moments from around the internet. And we’ve narrowed down their absolute best memes that prove second-hand embarrassment is very real.
#1
Image source: @ManMilk2
#2
Image source: @ManMilk2
#3
Image source: @ManMilk2
On social media, cringe travels fast for a specific reason.
A 2025 study found that cringe occurs when someone watches another person make an awkward attempt to impress others in a way that doesn’t land.
And people usually respond by wanting to share it. Researchers found that sharing cringe content gives people a way to feel better about themselves by making a quiet, favorable comparison to the person who got it so wrong. It’s not always mean-spirited, though — just good old human behavior.
#4
Image source: @ManMilk2
#5
Image source: @ManMilk2
#6
Image source: @ManMilk2
The physical side of awkward humor is just as real.
Studies show that the anterior cingulate cortex and the left anterior insula — areas tied to processing pain — activate when we watch someone else get embarrassed.
The body treats it as a mild threat. But because the threat is harmless and the situation is funny, science suggests that the brain’s pain centers and reward circuits activate at the same time.
#7
Image source: @ManMilk2
#8
Image source: @ManMilk2
#9
Image source: @ManMilk2
There’s a reason why some people simply can’t watch or read cringe jokes and memes.
Experts call it vicarious embarrassment.
Research from Philipps-University Marburg in Germany found that our brain processes another person’s awkward mistake using the exact same pathways it uses when we experience real, physical pain.
When we see someone fumble a social situation, our minds react as if it were happening to us.
#10
Image source: @ManMilk2
#11
Image source: @ManMilk2
#12
Image source: @ManMilk2
Research suggests people with higher levels of empathy tend to experience second-hand embarrassment from cringe more intensely.
For example, some people might wince when they hear a colleague confidently singing off-key at a work party or a stranger loudly oversharing on a first date.
“It may be that they automatically imagine themselves as being that person in that [embarrassing] situation,” says Frieder Paulus, co-author of the study and psychologist at Philipps-University Marburg.
“Some people think it’s funny and others, you can tell it’s painful for them to watch. You see the faces they make like they are hurting themselves.”
#13
Image source: @ManMilk2
#14
Image source: @ManMilk2
#15
Image source: @ManMilk2
There’s a ton of research that shows that content evoking high-arousal emotions — including anxiety, anger, and awe — is significantly more likely to be shared on social media. Cringe sits squarely in the high-arousal category.
It makes your stomach tighten, or makes you lean forward. That physical charge is exactly what makes you keep scrolling.
In a feed full of polished and algorithm-optimized content, cringe cuts through the noise because it feels flawed and unfiltered.
#16
Image source: @ManMilk2
#17
Image source: @ManMilk2
#18
Image source: @ManMilk2
We often enjoy cringe because it allows us to simulate unusual social situations and witness their consequences without actually experiencing them ourselves.
“It functions almost like a horror movie. You get to indulge in this fear, but then it’s OK. You aren’t actually experiencing it, but you have this simulation,” says author Melissa Dahl.
#19
Image source: @ManMilk2
#20
Image source: @ManMilk2
A 2018 research paper noted that cringe comedy may actually help us strengthen our defense mechanisms.
By walking us through worst-case social nightmares, these posts might prepare us for the awkwardness of real life. They give us a safe way to see what not to do, while teaching us exactly how to handle a major blunder if it ever happens to us.
#21
Image source: @ManMilk2
#22
Image source: @ManMilk2
Cringe humor is a reminder that most of us have been that awkward person at some point. Nobody gets through life without a moment they’d rather forget.
So, share these painful images with a friend, upvote the best and the worst ones, and take comfort in one simple fact: if you feel the cringe, it just means you have a healthy dose of empathy.
#23
Image source: @ManMilk2
#24
Image source: @ManMilk2
#25
Image source: @ManMilk2
#26
Image source: @ManMilk2
#27
Image source: @ManMilk2
#28
Image source: @ManMilk2
#29
Image source: @ManMilk2
#30
Image source: @ManMilk2
#31
Image source: @ManMilk2
#32
Image source: @ManMilk2
#33
Image source: @ManMilk2
#34
Image source: @ManMilk2
#35
Image source: @ManMilk2
#36
Image source: @ManMilk2
#37
Image source: @ManMilk2
#38
Image source: @ManMilk2
#39
Image source: @ManMilk2
#40
Image source: @ManMilk2
#41
Image source: @ManMilk2
#42
Image source: @ManMilk2
#43
Image source: @ManMilk2
#44
Image source: @ManMilk2
#45
Image source: @ManMilk2
#46
Image source: @ManMilk2
#47
Image source: @ManMilk2
#48
Image source: @ManMilk2
#49
Image source: @ManMilk2
#50
Image source: @ManMilk2
#51
Image source: @ManMilk2
#52
Image source: @ManMilk2
#53
Image source: @ManMilk2
#54
Image source: @ManMilk2
#55
Image source: @ManMilk2
#56
Image source: @ManMilk2
#57
Image source: @ManMilk2
#58
Image source: @ManMilk2
#59
Image source: @ManMilk2
#60
Image source: @ManMilk2
#61
Image source: @ManMilk2
#62
Image source: @ManMilk2
#63
Image source: @ManMilk2
#64
Image source: @ManMilk2
#65
Image source: @ManMilk2
#66
Image source: @ManMilk2
#67
Image source: @ManMilk2
#68
Image source: @ManMilk2
#69
Image source: @ManMilk2
#70
Image source: @ManMilk2
#71
Image source: @ManMilk2
#72
Image source: @ManMilk2
#73
Image source: @ManMilk2
#74
Image source: @ManMilk2
#75
Image source: @ManMilk2
Follow Us