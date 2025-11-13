My 23 Illustrations Show What Famous Characters Would Buy At The Supermarket

by

I’m sure my favorite characters have needs too.

In our consumeristic society, I wondered what they could buy if they could do their shopping just like us in a supermarket… With all those mass market products within easy reach.

Here’s the result of my imagination!

Tell me what you buy and I will tell you who you are…

More info: Instagram

#1 Deadpool And Unicorn Soft Toy

#2 Pennywise And Red Balloons

#3 Mario And Mushrooms

#4 Rapunzel And Detangler

#5 Minions And Bananas

#6 Popeye And Spinach

#7 Sadness And Tissues

#8 Chewbacca And Shampoo

#9 Catwoman And Cat Litter

#10 Ryuk And Apples

#11 Bender And Beer

#12 Baymax And Scotch Tape

#13 Olaf And Carrots

#14 Shaggy And Tape Rolls

#15 Jigglypuff And Markers

#16 Professor Utonium And Sugar

#17 Master Roshi And “TV” Magazine

#18 Bob Parr And Cookies

#19 Cinderella And Pumpkin

#20 Rick And Pickles

#21 April O’neil And Pizzas

#22 Pikachu And Ketchup

#23 Poison Ivy And Weedkiller

