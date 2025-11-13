My 23 Illustrations Show What Famous Characters Would Buy At The Supermarket

I’m sure my favorite characters have needs too.
In our consumeristic society, I wondered what they could buy if they could do their shopping just like us in a supermarket… With all those mass market products within easy reach.
Here’s the result of my imagination!
Tell me what you buy and I will tell you who you are…
#1 Deadpool And Unicorn Soft Toy
#2 Pennywise And Red Balloons
#3 Mario And Mushrooms
#4 Rapunzel And Detangler
#5 Minions And Bananas
#6 Popeye And Spinach
#7 Sadness And Tissues
#8 Chewbacca And Shampoo
#9 Catwoman And Cat Litter
#10 Ryuk And Apples
#11 Bender And Beer
#12 Baymax And Scotch Tape
#13 Olaf And Carrots
#14 Shaggy And Tape Rolls
#15 Jigglypuff And Markers
#16 Professor Utonium And Sugar
#17 Master Roshi And “TV” Magazine
#18 Bob Parr And Cookies
#19 Cinderella And Pumpkin
#20 Rick And Pickles
#21 April O’neil And Pizzas
#22 Pikachu And Ketchup
#23 Poison Ivy And Weedkiller
