Fiction Books You Probably Haven’t Read But Should

#1 The Maid By Nita Prose

#2 Olga Dies Dreaming By Xochitl Gonzalez

#3 Violeta By Isabel Allende

#4 To Paradise By Hanya Yanagihara

#5 The Magnolia Palace By Fiona Davis

#6 The Fields By Erin Young

#7 The Violin Conspiracy By Brendan Slocumb

#8 Our American Friend By Anna Pitoniak

#9 Run, Rose, Run By James Patterson And Dolly Parton

#10 The Night Shift By Alex Finlay

#11 Girl In Ice By Erica Ferencik

#12 Like A Sister By Kellye Garrett

#13 The Golden Couple By Greer Hendricks And Sarah Pekkanen

#14 The Cartographers By Peng Shepherd

#15 Remember Me Gone By Stacy Stokes

#16 What Happened To The Bennetts By Lisa Scottoline

#17 Sea Of Tranquility By Emily St. John Mandel

#18 Young Mungo By Douglas Stuart

#19 Pay Dirt Road By Samantha Jayne Allen

#20 Trust By Hernan Diaz

#21 The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy By Douglas Adams

#22 To Kill A Mockingbird By Harper Lee

#23 Pride And Prejudice By Jane Austen

#24 Nineteen Eighty-Four By George Orwell

#25 The Book Thief By Markus Zusak

#26 All The Light We Cannot See By Anthony Doerr

#27 The Poisonwood Bible By Barbara Kingsolver

#28 The Kite Runner By Khaled Hosseini

#29 Mort (Terry Pratchett)

#30 Small Gods (Terry Pratchett)

#31 Guards! Guards! (Terry Pratchett)

#32 Wyrd Sisters (Terry Pratchett)

#33 Beloved By Toni Morrison

#34 A Thousand Splendid Suns By Khaled Hosseini

#35 A Tree Grows In Brooklyn By Betty Smith

#36 Take My Hand By Dolen Perkins-Valdez

#37 You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty By Akwaeke Emezi

#38 Children Of Blood And Bone By Tomi Adeyemi

#39 Remarkably Bright Creatures By Shelby Van Pelt

#40 Book Of Night By Holly Black

#41 The Lioness By Chris Bohjalian

#42 Lapvona By Ottessa Moshfegh

#43 Lolita By Vladimir Nabokov

#44 The Exhibitionist By Charlotte Mendelson

#45 The Office Of Historical Corrections By Danielle Evans

#46 People Like Her By Ellery Lloyd

#47 Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe

#48 Gingerbread By Helen Oyeyemi

#49 The Secret Life Of Bees By Sue Monk Kidd

#50 This Time Tomorrow By Emma Straub

