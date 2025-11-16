Fiction Books You Probably Haven’t Read But Should

#1 The Maid By Nita Prose
#2 Olga Dies Dreaming By Xochitl Gonzalez
#3 Violeta By Isabel Allende
#4 To Paradise By Hanya Yanagihara
#5 The Magnolia Palace By Fiona Davis
#6 The Fields By Erin Young
#7 The Violin Conspiracy By Brendan Slocumb
#8 Our American Friend By Anna Pitoniak
#9 Run, Rose, Run By James Patterson And Dolly Parton
#10 The Night Shift By Alex Finlay
#11 Girl In Ice By Erica Ferencik
#12 Like A Sister By Kellye Garrett
#13 The Golden Couple By Greer Hendricks And Sarah Pekkanen
#14 The Cartographers By Peng Shepherd
#15 Remember Me Gone By Stacy Stokes
#16 What Happened To The Bennetts By Lisa Scottoline
#17 Sea Of Tranquility By Emily St. John Mandel
#18 Young Mungo By Douglas Stuart
#19 Pay Dirt Road By Samantha Jayne Allen
#20 Trust By Hernan Diaz
#21 The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy By Douglas Adams
#22 To Kill A Mockingbird By Harper Lee
#23 Pride And Prejudice By Jane Austen
#24 Nineteen Eighty-Four By George Orwell
#25 The Book Thief By Markus Zusak
#26 All The Light We Cannot See By Anthony Doerr
#27 The Poisonwood Bible By Barbara Kingsolver
#28 The Kite Runner By Khaled Hosseini
#29 Mort (Terry Pratchett)
#30 Small Gods (Terry Pratchett)
#31 Guards! Guards! (Terry Pratchett)
#32 Wyrd Sisters (Terry Pratchett)
#33 Beloved By Toni Morrison
#34 A Thousand Splendid Suns By Khaled Hosseini
#35 A Tree Grows In Brooklyn By Betty Smith
#36 Take My Hand By Dolen Perkins-Valdez
#37 You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty By Akwaeke Emezi
#38 Children Of Blood And Bone By Tomi Adeyemi
#39 Remarkably Bright Creatures By Shelby Van Pelt
#40 Book Of Night By Holly Black
#41 The Lioness By Chris Bohjalian
#42 Lapvona By Ottessa Moshfegh
#43 Lolita By Vladimir Nabokov
#44 The Exhibitionist By Charlotte Mendelson
#45 The Office Of Historical Corrections By Danielle Evans
#46 People Like Her By Ellery Lloyd
#47 Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe
#48 Gingerbread By Helen Oyeyemi
#49 The Secret Life Of Bees By Sue Monk Kidd
#50 This Time Tomorrow By Emma Straub
