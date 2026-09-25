Woman Spends 5 Years Supporting Fiancé’s Martial Arts, Suddenly Demands He Quit And Trashes His Gear

Long-term romantic commitments require compromise to thrive. It should always be a two-way street between partners, prioritizing what’s best for the relationship over what’s best for the individual.
The foundation can begin to crack once one person veers toward the latter. A man found himself in this quandary when his fiancée suddenly wanted him to give up his passion for martial arts. This all happened after five years of her showing support.
It came to a point where the woman overstepped her boundaries and went into full manipulation mode. Feeling lost, the man turned to Reddit for some clarity.
Relationships should always be a two-way street
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A man, however, was suddenly forced by his fiancée to give up his long-time passion for martial arts
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According to him, his partner refused to give a clear reason for her change of heart
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He also clarified how his schedule works and how he balances time between his training and spending time with her
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It’s only a matter of time before hidden resentment explodes when left unaddressed
According to the author, it took his fiancée five years to finally speak up about her true feelings about his chosen passion. That’s a long time to bottle up such strong emotions, which, as expected, all blew up one day.
According to Cleveland Clinic psychologist Dr. Susan Albers, resentment slowly builds over time. For the most part, it can reflect unresolved feelings.
“While resentment can be directed toward others, it may also be intertwined with feelings of self-directed anger, creating a nuanced emotional landscape that necessitates thoughtful self-reflection,” she said.
Dr. Albers adds that suppressing resentment in the short term may feel like a coping strategy. However, letting it stew long enough can also lead to more serious mental health issues like PTSD, depression, and anxiety, which can manifest in different ways.
“Resentment sabotages our expectations and willingness to engage with others. So, you may enter a situation feeling angry and hopeless that things will be different before it even begins,” Dr. Albers stated.
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Asking a partner to give up something they are passionate about is more than unfair. Doing so essentially tells them to stop being what they are all about, which is not easy for anyone (if they even agree to it at all).
Unfortunately for him, their relationship turned one-sided, which, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Scott Bea, is almost impossible to change, no matter how much effort you put into it.
“You may hope somebody who isn’t a great teammate will become a great teammate as a result of your effort towards them,” Dr. Bea said. “But you can’t change another person’s brain.”
It is understandable that the author seeks an outsider’s opinion about his problem, as he appears intent on staying in the relationship. However, he may also need to consider ending it, especially if his fiancée refuses to make compromises or, at the very least, try to understand him.
“If you make reasonable requests, and your partner is stonewalling or rigid or can’t negotiate that path with you, it’s going to bring about resentment. Those sorts of things can lead to forming contemptuous thoughts. Those predict the end of a relationship,” Dr. Bea said.
The couple may need to sit down and have a calm yet serious conversation about the problem at hand. If one offers a compromise and the other refuses, then perhaps it may be time to end the relationship and spare each other the pain and drama.
People in the comments shared their opinions, as some had more questions to ask
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The author shared an update a day later, stating how he offered compromise, but his fiancée refused
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Worse, she threw out hundreds of dollars’ worth of his training gear
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People had mixed reactions to the update
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