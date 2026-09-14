Life Coach Asked Followers For “The Smallest Thing A Man Did” That Gave Them “The Ick,” The Responses Were Brutal

Forget cheating, lying, or hitting on your mom behind your back.
A man can lose a woman for much smaller things, as evidenced by a long (loooooooong) list of responses shared on a viral post.
Even celebrities like Bebe Rexha joined the conversation, sharing “the smallest thing” a man did that instantly gave her the “ick.”
Women, including celebrities like Bebe Rexha shared their deal-breakers when it comes to dating
It all started with a viral post shared by influencer and entrepreneur Megan Kmita, who asked her followers one simple question.
“Girls, what’s the smallest thing a man did that instantly gave you the ick?” she asked.
And judging by the responses, women seemed to have detailed records about what turns them off.
Megan Kmita asked her followers to share the smallest thing a man did that instantly gave them the “ick”
Netizens shared specific habits, mannerisms, and behaviors that were enough to make them suddenly see their date in a completely different light.
“He followed Instagram on Instagram,” one said, while another wrote, “I could hear him chewing yoghurt.”
“Dried off after a shower using the mf shower curtain,” said another.
Another shower-related ick was: “Never wiped himself after shower! Would wear clothes on wet body.”
“Always used ‘LMFAOOO;’ and the worst: HE ❤️d HIS OWN POSTS,” said another, “barf.”
Some were so hilariously petty that it wasn’t hard to explain why so many people prefer to be single these days.
“Wore overalls,” one simply said. Another wrote, :“Tie his shoes too tight.”
“He smooshes his rice down on a plate to let it cool down instead of just eating it hot,” another wrote.
“When the barbour [sic] pumped up his chair,” one said. “It really affected me.”
“He gave me a lego set for christmas that he already had built himself,” read one comment on her post
Even singer Bebe Rexha had something to say on the topic.
“The way he used to breathe,” she commented on Megan’s post.
English singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes commented on the responses, saying, “These are SO good.”
Celebrities like Bebe Rexha also shared their hot take on the subject
The post was certainly a hit on Megan’s page, but it’s not the first time the influencer and mother-of-four has entertained her audience and got them talking.
She often shares extremely relatable content and uses her platform “After Hours” to help women “be their own sugar daddy, protect their peace,” and remind them that “if he fumbled you, he’s a f***ing moron.”
To her audience of 406K followers on Instagram and 57.7K on TikTok, she describes herself as the “2 a.m. bathroom bestie who holds your hair back, dries your tears and picks you up.”
Before setting out on her journey as a content creator, Megan said she used to deal with “massive insecurity” and was not in a great place with her mental health.
She explained that her body no longer felt like hers anymore after having four children in four years. And watching her husband go to work also made her “angry.”
“I never got a break. I resented him,” she wrote on her website.
“I was sad all the time and didn’t want to get out of bed. I ended up seeing a girlfriend post about gut health and how it is related to mental health,” she continued. “I thought why not trying something.”
The influencer said she began sharing content when she was at one of the lowest points in her life
The influencer said she was “hooked” after feeling the effects of the supplement and decided to share her experience online.
Eventually, sharing her stories with her audience became a passion.
“One year later, my husband and I do this full-time together and get to stay home raising our children,” she said. “My mental wellness and overall health has never been better!”
Megan’s online persona is blunt, cheeky, and unapologetic, especially when it comes to dating and relationships.
She prefers not sugar-coating her advice, as one recent post said, “Dudes hit the gym after a breakup thinking their body is the issue. Homie you have the emotional intelligence and maturity of a door knob. Go to therapy.”
“If dating isn’t working for you, the problem is you,” she wrote in another post. “Take better care of your looks. Hit the gym. Learn how to cook. Be good in bed. For women, I have no advice. You’re perfect the way you are.”
“Send these guys back to their mothers. They’re not ready yet,” one commented on her post about “icks”
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