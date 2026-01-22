Feathery Straight Pour Acrylic Painting Experiment (Part 2)

by

This is Part 2 of my acrylic pour experiment series, where I explore how the order of paint layers inside the cup influences the final result.

In every part of this series, I use the same color palette, consisting of gold, copper, black & white; as well as the same technique, which is a feathery straight acrylic pour.

The only thing that changes is the order of the layers.

In this pour, the paints are layered differently than in the previous part, creating a new internal structure before the flow even begins. And that’s where it gets interesting.

Watch closely how the colors move, how the metallic elements travel, how the dark and light interact. The flow feels different. The energy feels different. But is it really?

This series is about slowing down and observing, not forcing results, not chasing perfection, just letting paint, gravity, and time reveal their quiet logic.

More info: youtu.be | Instagram

Image credits: Fiona Art

