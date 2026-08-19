Fat Joe: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Fat Joe
August 19, 1970
The Bronx, New York City, US
56 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Fat Joe?
Joseph Antonio Cartagena is an American rapper whose impactful career spans decades, moving seamlessly between hardcore hip-hop and chart-topping hits. He has established himself as a prominent voice within the genre, known for his distinctive flow and entrepreneurial spirit.
His breakout arrived with the single “Flow Joe,” which quickly ascended to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot Rap Singles chart in the early 1990s. This success introduced his raw Bronx storytelling to a wider audience, signaling his arrival as a solo artist.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in the Forest Houses public housing project in The Bronx, Joseph Antonio Cartagena’s upbringing was steeped in the vibrant early hip-hop culture. His older brother, Angel Cartagena, introduced him to music, profoundly shaping his early passions.
He received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree from Lehman College, in his hometown of The Bronx, in recognition of his significant contributions to music and philanthropy.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Joseph Antonio Cartagena’s public life, though his marriage to Lorena Cartagena stands as a testament to enduring commitment. The couple tied the knot in 1995, building one of the longest-lasting marriages in the hip-hop industry.
Cartagena shares three children: Azariah Cartagena with Lorena, and sons Joey Cartagena and Ryan Cartagena from prior relationships, with whom he maintains a family-focused approach.
Career Highlights
Over the course of his career, Joseph Antonio Cartagena has secured multiplatinum success with numerous hits, including the iconic “Lean Back” single with Terror Squad, which peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100. His ability to blend street rap with radio-friendly tracks has ensured lasting relevance.
Beyond recording, Cartagena launched Terror Squad Entertainment, a record label that became instrumental in the careers of artists like Big Pun and Remy Ma. This venture showcased his business acumen and commitment to fostering new talent within hip-hop.
Signature Quote
“I always say to let your darkest moments bring you the greatest clarity.”
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