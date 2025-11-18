30 New Comics Featuring Absurd Humor And Funny Situations By Maria Scrivan

We’ve got some exciting news for you, dear pandas! One of our favorite artists, Maria Scrivan, is back on Bored Panda. If you’re not familiar with her cartoon series yet, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered! You can easily catch up on her earlier work and check out all the previous posts featuring Scrivan’s single-panel comics that depict absurd situations and funny characters. Today, we’ve selected some of her most recent strips, and we also had the chance to chat with the artist herself!
This time, we contacted Maria to talk about her recent work and congratulate her on the release of her fifth graphic novel, titled “All is Nat Lost.” The artist shared with us: “Thank you! I am so excited to continue Nat’s journey, which started in 2020 with the release of the New York Times bestseller Nat Enough, followed by Forget Me Nat, Definitely Nat (a box set of the first three books), Nat for Nothing, and the fifth book in the series, All is Nat Lost, which is available on March 5, 2024.”
More info: Instagram | mariascrivan.com | Facebook | twitter.com
#1
Image source: mariascrivan
#2
Image source: mariascrivan
#3
Image source: mariascrivan
#4
Image source: mariascrivan
#5
Image source: mariascrivan
#6
Image source: mariascrivan
#7
Image source: mariascrivan
#8
Image source: mariascrivan
#9
Image source: mariascrivan
#10
Image source: mariascrivan
#11
Image source: mariascrivan
#12
Image source: mariascrivan
#13
Image source: mariascrivan
#14
Image source: mariascrivan
#15
Image source: mariascrivan
#16
Image source: mariascrivan
#17
Image source: mariascrivan
#18
Image source: mariascrivan
#19
Image source: mariascrivan
#20
Image source: mariascrivan
#21
Image source: mariascrivan
#22
Image source: mariascrivan
#23
Image source: mariascrivan
#24
Image source: mariascrivan
#25
Image source: mariascrivan
#26
Image source: mariascrivan
#27
Image source: mariascrivan
#28
Image source: mariascrivan
#29
Image source: mariascrivan
#30
Image source: mariascrivan
Follow Us