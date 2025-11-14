50 Cats That Went From Being Mega-Chonkers To Lean Floofs

Mega-chonky, thicc, and floofy pets might look cuddly and cute but their extra weight isn’t good for their health. Some pet owners have put their chubby cats through ameowzing transformeowtions and turned them into very happy felines.
Bored Panda has collected some of the very best pics of cats before and after their weight loss journeys to inspire you and your own pets to do the same. Scroll down, upvote your fave happy cattos, and share photos of your own pets in the comments below, dear Pandas. When you’re done petting these adorable felines through your screens, check out our earlier posts about other cats who lost a bunch of weight: Wilford, Bazooka, and Bronson.
Bored Panda spoke about cat obesity, health, and diet with Dr. Ernie Ward—founder of the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention. “Obesity is our cats’ number one health threat. Feline obesity is more than ‘chonky,’ it’s a biological time bomb. Obesity in cats is a serious disease with many severe consequences such as diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and many forms of cancer. The worst part of feline obesity is that it reduces their life expectancy and dramatically reduces their quality of life. Cats with obesity desperately need our help.” Scroll down for the rest of our in-depth interview with Dr. Ward, as well as for our interview with the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), the UK’s leading vet charity.
#1 The Only Transformation Pic I Will Allow
#2 Bronson’s Journey To A Healthier Life. Adopted At 33 Lbs (15 Kg), Now He Weighs 19.9 Lbs (9 Kg)
#3 Before – Fat, Dirty, Breathing Problems, And Unable To Clean Herself. Now – Blessed And Highly Favored
#4 Tommy Boy Has Been Successfully Dechonked
#5 From Almost 20 lbs To 14 lbs. He’s A Larger Cat Than Normal But Now He’s A Lean, Large Cat
#6 Rehomed This Little Big Buddy A Little Over A Year Ago. Meet Big Tony
#7 Adopted This Cute Overweight Kitty, Put Him On A Diet And After A Few Years He Had Less Than Half The Weight Of When I First Got Him
#8 Dechonkification? Completed It
#9 She’s Proud Of The Post-Diet Body
#10 This Is Amy. She’s Been Living At The Shelter For Over A Year And No One Wanted Her Because She Has Weight Issues. But I Do As Well So We’re On A Diet Together
She’s doing great and lost a little bit of weight already. She even plays with our other cat. Her stomach doesn’t hang on the floor anymore either and she’s always walking around the house
#11 Barsik Came From A Shelter At 41 lbs. He Is On A Vet-Supervised Diet And Losing Steadily
#12 He Went From 20 To 14 Pounds
#13 Stan Has Successfully Dechonked At 10 Years Old. He’s Got A Long Life Ahead Of Him
#14 Mister Weez Was Always My Big Chonk. After A Year Of Diet And Exercise, He’s Now My Small/Medium Chonk
#15 Look At My Handsome Boy’s Progress
#16 Travis’ Weight Loss Progress From 2017 To 2019
#17 Dechonkification Has Succeeded. We Have Reached Fine Boi
#18 My Senior Rescue Boy Went From Full Loaf To Slice Of Bread
When I got him he was so shy that he only came out at night. He’s lost about 1.5 kg (about 3.3 pounds) since January. Went from 6.9 kg to ~5.4-5.5 kg.
Bosie (full name: Lord Alfred Pawglas, customarily addressed as “His Lordship”) is a 7-year-old tabby striped calico boy who was surrendered because he couldn’t cope with the addition of two babies, two other cats and a dog to the household (all in <2 years!).
Dechonking him mostly took switching him to moderated amounts of wet food with a very small portion of kibble per day in a puzzle feeder or puzzle toy.
#19 Chonk Progress
#20 So Two Years Ago The Vet Told Me Muffin Needed To Go On A Diet. Well Look At This Before And After Shot! I’m So Proud Of Her
#21 A Reformed Chonker
Basically my granny was this cat’s owner until she died in 2018 (Mitzi was very overweight when my granny adopted her as it was believed she was a stray had been fed by students) and since then Mitzi had unfortunately been stuck going in and out of the shelter for a while and making quite a few headlines and never quite meeting the right owner. Due to a lucky coincidence, a family member of mine who had originally wanted to adopt her in the first place moved into accommodation where pets were allowed at a time Mitzi was back at the shelter and they adopted her finally this year. She’s been slowly losing weight and as you can see she’s a lot better now! She will never look as slim as she weighs unfortunately due to her excess skin but she’s in a much healthier place than before and her temperament has improved dramatically!
#22 Chunky To Hunky. Down 7 Pounds Since Coming Home
#23 Pinky The Hutt Lost The Weight Chasing A Pupper Around
#24 My Cat Lost Half Her Weight Over 12 Years
#25 A Cat’s 4-Year Weightloss Journey
#26 Mama Was A Stray Cat Who Found Us About 5 Years Ago. She Was A Very Overweight Cat. Even In Animals Diet Is Key
#27 “I’m Sorry Ladies, I Know Dere’s Less To Love But Don’t Worry, I Still Gots Sum Rolls Leftover In Dis Belleh”
#28 Miracle Used To Be So Chunky
#29 Cinderblock Has Been Training On The Underwater Treadmill Like A Champ
#30 From Heckin Hefty Chonk To Small Chonk. Proud Of Her Dechonkin’ Progress
#31 Danni DeVito’s Weight Loss Progress
#32 18 Pounds To A Healthy 11. Still Whines For Food Constantly
I rescued her at 18 pounds. Her previous owner just left dry food out for her 24/7 because she would whine when her food bowl was slightly empty. She’s a very chatty cat
#33 Meatball Baby, Before And After Rescue. Her Real Name Is Gracie Sue
#34 10 Months In His Forever Home, And This 14 Year Old Is Down 3 Pounds
#35 After Losing 17% Of Her Bodyweight, Amber Became Less Sleepy And More Interested In Playing
#36 Fat Cat Mr Pickles Has Lost Almost Half His Body Weight After We Put Him On A Special Diet
#37 Before And After: One Of Our 14-Year-Old Cats, Lunchbox, Now Weighs Half Of The Weight She Was When She Came To Our Sanctuary
#38 Before And After, Almost Two Years Between
#39 Weight Loss Journey, Before And After (He Was Neglected Before Being Brought To The Shelter)
#40 Molly’s Transformation – 14.5 lbs To 10.3 lbs. Thought You Guys Would Appreciate Her Hard Work
#41 Logan Here Has Had To Go On A Special Prescription Diet That Bulked Him Up To Almost 21 lbs. Now He’s Down To A Slim 15 lbs
#42 After I Was Told My Cat Was Obese, I Put Her On A Diet. She’s Looking A Lot Healthier
#43 Here’s Bo’s Progress – 28 To 20 lbs. I Almost Can’t Believe His Transformation
#44 Pete The Cat, Lost 8 lbs
#45 We Are So Proud Of Our Good Boy. He’s Gone From The Heavy Breathing Meme To An Energetic, Happy Boy
#46 Project Dechonk Successful
#47 Former Chonker Getting In Shape, She Looks As Proud As Us
#48 Before And After – Slow Churn To Slim Fast
#49 ~1 Year Of Progress For Rey
#50 My Girl’s Slow Dechonkification. 17.5 lbs Down To 14.9 lbs
