Heidi Klum’s Double Fail And Others, These Were The Biggest Fashion Disasters At The 2026 Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week 2026 has officially wrapped, bringing the final—and arguably most star-studded—chapter of the year to a close.
From Zoe Saldaña’s chest-exposing sheer dress to Jennifer Lawrence’s lingerie-style frock, celebrities graced the front rows determined to make an impression.
But while plenty of stars delivered memorable fashion moments, not every look landed quite as intended. For some, their attempt at a bold and daring look backfired, while others were trolled for “looking like they got dressed in the dark.”
“This looks like a slumber party of little kids that raided one of their mom’s closets and had a ‘fashion show,’” one user commented about the overall quality of looks presented at the shows.
Some of the biggest celebrities fell prey to merciless trolling from critics, including A-listers such as Zendaya and Pedro Pascal.
Here are the celebrity looks that stood out for all the wrong reasons, or at least made netizens wonder, “What were their stylists thinking?”
#1 Rihanna At Matières Fécales
Rihanna arrived at the Matières Fécales Spring 2027 show on September 28 in a custom, avant-garde gold tinsel-fringe skirt suit with a sheer black brassiere underneath that many described as “cheap and awful.”
She paired the outfit with a gold herringbone necklace and classic red-soled Christian Louboutins.
As Rihanna sat in the front row, enthusiastically recording the show, netizens got busy blasting the outfit for looking like a “Brillo pad.”
“It looks like you put on a giant version of my dishwashing sponge,” one user joked. Another wrote, “When you gather all the Christmas tinsel and stuff it in a box after you take it down.”
A third disappointed user said, “She just doesn’t have THAT thing anymore. Something’s off.” Another commented, “This looks like a pile of s**t with glitter in it.”
Many argued that if it weren’t for Rihanna, the outfit would get even more downvotes from the critics.
“If you hide the face, the outfit is just horrible and looks shapeless on her,” one said.
#2 Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz At Messika
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz opted for remarkably understated looks at the Messika show on October 1.
Nicola paired a tiny black crop top, baring her midriff and toned abs, with low-rise trousers and pointed pump heels. Brooklyn chose a plain black T-shirt with cargo trousers, dress shoes, and oversized sunglasses.
Many thought that the pair dressed “too basic” for a fashion show, and some even brought up their public rift with the Beckham family.
“Are they too broke to hire a stylist without daddy’s money?” one user jibed. Another commented about Peltz’s physique: “Is she starving?”
A third voiced, “She married a full-time prop with no identity of his own. How long before the novelty of a human golden retriever attached to her hip 24/7 wears off and she throws him out?”
The couple posed for photographs at the event just an hour before Victoria Beckham’s fashion show kicked off.
Sticking to the trend of the last two years since his scathing statement against his parents, Brooklyn and his wife did not attend or even interact with his family.
Image source: Aurore Marechal
#3 Emma Stone At Louis Vuitton
Emma Stone attended the final day of Paris Fashion Week on October 6 for the Louis Vuitton show in a plunging royal blue blazer and matching asymmetrical skirt from the brand’s Cruise 2026/27 collection.
She completed the look with a long silver necklace, a tiny black purse with gold hardware, and black pumps.
She also unveiled a subtle change in hairdo, with long brown tresses styled in bouncy curls. Center-parted, her mane appeared layered with soft highlights.
Last year, Stone went hairless for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2025 dark comedy film, Bugonia.
“No better feeling in the world,” she told Vogue about going bald. “The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it’s amazing.”
Stone failed to win over some netizens, who thought she looked “too fake.”
“She looks like an AI version of herself, lol,” one said. Another wrote, “I’ve seen telephone poles with more curves.”
Others accused her of putting herself through a botched cosmetic procedure.
“Emma Stone looks like a cartoon frog,” a person snarked. A second joined in, “Is this supposed to be attractive?”
Image source: Edward Berthelot, Jacopo Raule
#4 Zendaya At Louis Vuitton
At the Louis Vuitton show, Emma Stone was spotted chatting with Zendaya, who reworked a white Louis Vuitton lace top she had previously worn during The Odyssey’s premiere in Paris.
The lace top had a voluminous ruffled trim along the neckline and the cuffs, giving it a theatrical look. To balance the drama, she paired it with a white tank top, straight-leg jeans, and her signature pointy pumps.
It wasn’t the first time Zendaya has re-worn an outfit. For The Drama press tour earlier in 2026, she recycled an ivory Vivienne Westwood gown she wore at the 2015 Oscars.
However, many users weren’t impressed with the creative decision, even though she received praise for rewearing her clothes and supporting sustainable fashion.
“Looks like she lost a fight with a roll of toilet paper,” one said about the white ruffles.
“Zendaya really said formal event but make it I just rolled out of bed,” a second said. A third wrote, “Ghetto AF with a wife-beater (undershirt) still pretending to be glamorous.”
“She has a pair of jeans on with a crazy Cruella-type top on. Besides her beautiful face, there is nothing stunning about this,” one gave a backhanded compliment.
More than her outfit, Zendaya was blasted for being “rude” to Brigitte Macron, wife of France’s President Emmanuel Macron.
Seated in the front row of Louis Vuitton’s show, Zendaya, a global ambassador for the luxury fashion house, was approached by the French First Lady for a greeting.
“Hello, pleasure to meet you,” Zendaya said as she shook her hand while remaining seated, which many found “disrespectful.”
“This is a classic display of lack of home training,” one commenter said of her manners.
Several speculated that the Dune actress simply did not know who Brigitte Macron was, and might even have assumed she was a fan.
Zendaya COULDN’T BE BOTHERED TO STAND UP as she greets France’s FIRST LADY BRIGITTE MACRON while remaining SEATED https://t.co/mgV4Yb3rkW
— RT (@RT_com) October 7, 2026
Image source: Edward Berthelot , Neil Mockford
#5 Saoirse Ronan At Louis Vuitton
Irish actress Saoirse Ronan joined Emma Stone and Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton show on October 6.
The Lady Bird actress opted for a chunky red knit, a color-blocked patchwork mini skirt, and black pump heels.
She carried a black sling bag with her casual-chic attire and sported a sharp bob haircut with fringes that one user described as “low-key gentrification bangs.”
“I hate the baby bangs with every fiber of my being,” a user weighed in.
Her outfit was called a “hotch-potch,” and many directed their disapproval straight at Louis Vuitton.
“Louis V, you will pay for your crimes this season,” one said. Another wrote, “I’m not feeling this disjointed fit.”
Her facial appearance also drew scrutiny, with some speculating that she had “buccal fat removal.”
Image source: Edward Berthelot, Marc Piasecki
#6 Kristen Wiig At Chanel
Kristen Wiig took a more restrained approach at Chanel, but the outfit risked “disappearing” among the more memorable front-row looks.
She wore a fitted, strapless black Chanel minidress featuring white trim along the hem, a textured border at the neckline, and the brand’s signature double-C logo at the center.
She paired it with bright-red heels with glossy black toe caps and a bracelet in her right hand.
“Chanel is looking like a cheap knockoff of itself,” one user commented. Another said, “That dress does nothing for her, and she looks like she’s standing awkwardly to keep it from peeling off.”
“The dress is too short. She looks old with her hair like that. So, no, this is not it,” a third voice said.
What bothered the critics even more than her attire was the alleged plastic surgery that apparently made her “unrecognizable.” Many said she now looks like Vega Farmiga or Jennifer Love Hewitt.
“I know celebs have always done plastic surgery, but there’s something so sinister about being able to just get a new face,” a person wrote.
Another said, “She’s erased everything that was uniquely pretty about her. She just looks bland and generic now.”
“Baby, please don’t get another nose job. You’re literally done,” a third pleaded.
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis , Swan Gallet
#7 Dua Lipa At Chanel
Dua Lipa made her first appearance at Paris Fashion Week this year for the Chanel Spring/Summer 2027 show on October 5.
The Levitating singer stepped out in a vivid floral ensemble from Chanel’s Cruise 2026/27 collection, featuring a coordinated sleeveless top and matching skirt with intricate red-and-black embroidery.
The outfit’s highlight was the high slit, showing off her legs, and Chanel’s slingback pumps with mushroom heels.
Fans admitted that Dua Lipa doesn’t usually miss with her outfits, but this one simply didn’t work.
“You know the dress is horrible when Dua can’t pull it off,” one user wrote. Another said, “I just hate the way this dress looks on her. Like, girl, you could have worn something good.”
Some dissected Lipa’s body language, claiming she wasn’t “feeling great” about the attire either and found it “unflattering” on her.
“She does not want to be photographed in this,” one speculated. Another said, “You can tell she’s not super into the dress either. She’s adjusting it and posing a certain way, so it’ll look as flattering as possible.”
Many hilariously compared the look to the Fraggles from the comedy puppet TV show, Fraggle Rock.
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
#8 Pedro Pascal At Chanel
Pedro Pascal graced the front row of the Chanel show in a long, brassy tweed trench coat that was belted over a black turtleneck, slacks, and patent-leather Oxfords.
The outfit added a dash of vibrance with bright-orange buttons on the coat bearing Chanel’s signature logo.
Although classy and sophisticated, many users found the coat “disproportionate” to Pascal’s body, and others thought it looked too much like a “bathrobe.”
“He looks so uncomfortable. The coat is both too small and too big,” one said. Another wrote, “He thinks his aura is big enough to carry it off. It’s not.”
“Cries about social justice but models a $40,000 coat,” a third user complained. A fourth wrote, “I think it’s about time this guy’s fame comes to an end. Who isn’t sick of this guy yet?”
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis, Neil Mockford
#9 Alexa Demie At Chanel
Alexa Demie turned heads at the Chanel show wearing a custom glossy, iridescent pink-red skirt suit. The high-shine, diamond-quilted micro-miniskirt and jacket shifted colors as the cameras flashed.
She paired the set with pearly two-tone slingback pumps featuring burgundy tips, a small black quilted CC handbag, signature oversized dark sunglasses, and ’90s-inspired makeup.
Demie was praised for carrying the outfit well, but some thought that the material looked like “plastic packaging material from Amazon.”
“It’s cheap-looking. It looks like she bought fake AI Chanel on Temu,” one said. Another wrote, “It reminds me of an old Barbie outfit I had…but not in a good way!”
She was also called out for “doing something terrible” to her appearance.
“What else did she do to her face? She’s a whole different person,” one concerned fan said. Another wrote, “Her face genuinely looks different now, and nobody wants to say it.”
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis, Jacopo Raule
#10 Naomi Watts At Valentino
Naomi Watts brought a surprisingly complicated look to Valentino, pairing a shoulder-padded blue-and-white mini dress with a black bow stripe down the middle.
She then added lacy brown stockings, purple Rockstud pumps, and big sunglasses.
Most found the look “adorably whimsical,” but a few disagreed.
“That’s not a dress for a grown woman,” one user commented. Another mocked her accessorizing, saying, “Lol, what’s in the bag?”
Image source: Arnold Jerocki , Victor Boyko
#11 Paris Jackson At Vivienne Westwood
Paris Jackson kept things bold, arriving at the Vivienne Westwood show in a soft-punk look on October 3.
She leaned into the brand’s more rebellious trait, wearing a rock-chic sheer floral top in black and pink, paired with a leather mini skirt and knee-high boots. She carried a checkered pink bag, dangling earrings, and left her curls in tousled waves.
But the highlight of her look was the big smoky eyes, where the smudge stretched from her lashes to her brows and temples, and continued heavily under her eye, accented with a splash of purple.
Some embraced Jackson’s rock-and-roll transformation, but others found it too “aggressive” for her features.
Image source: Neil Mockford, Marc Piasecki
#12 Heidi Klum At Christian Louboutin And Vivienne Westwood
At the Christian Louboutin Spring/Summer 2027 show on October 2, Klum went for a daring mix of glossy brown latex and oversized texture, squeezing into a figure-hugging dress before throwing a voluminous cream-and-brown fuzzy coat over it.
The unusual pairing created a deliberately dramatic look, though some netizens thought the clash of materials made the outfit feel more “costume-like” than chic.
She also attended the Vivienne Westwood show the next day, trading latex for an all-white ensemble featuring a deeply plunging blazer and floor-length cream skirt.
The monochromatic look was elegant in theory, but the dramatic neckline and sweeping proportions made it another polarizing fashion choice from the supermodel.
Later that day, Klum stepped out in a fiery red Saint Laurent minidress with a huge, sculptural bodice covered in silver studs, while its tiny fitted skirt created an exaggerated silhouette. She finished the look with sheer black tights and pointed stilettos.
She was accompanied by her 16-year-old daughter, Lou Samuel, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut.
Some users condemned Klum for it, saying Lou was still “too young” for the occasion.
Image source: Getty/Kristy Sparow , Neil Mockford
#13 Cynthia Erivo At Valentino
Cynthia Erivo stunned in a plus-size brown fur coat, paired with a peekaboo black lacy brassiere, a sequined pencil skirt, black-and-gold heels, and a raspberry-red bag echoing the cover of her book for the show’s literary theme.
Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele asked attendees to participate in a unique concept called Antibiblioteca (the anti-library), where guests were instructed to bring a favorite book to be donated to local public libraries in Paris.
Erivo brought James Baldwin’s Giovanni’s Room, whose red cover matched that of her handbag.
Erivo’s attire did not sit well with some users, who called it a “homeless look.”
“Get rid of that bull nose ring and grow some hair,” one person wrote. Another said, “All I see is a mummy.”
Image source: Arnold Jerocki, Jacopo Raule
#14 Sam Claflin At Tom Ford
Sam Claflin attended Tom Ford’s show on September 30 in a sharp blue-and-white striped shirt with a leopard-print collar, a patterned tie, dark trousers, and sunglasses.
The brand’s creative director, Haider Ackermann, handpicked his look.
While Claflin draws inspiration for his style from classic dressers like Daniel Craig and Marlon Brando, he told Esquire it was quite an experience to be open to more experimental choices.
“It’s probably something I wouldn’t have chosen myself, but I think when someone has that sort of vision and that trust within you to be able to pull off an outfit like that, it’s quite flattering,” he said.
Despite his optimism, the look wasn’t as well accepted among critics as he had hoped.
Image source: Jacopo Raule, Jacopo Raule
#15 Shakira At Tom Ford
Shakira kept things simple at the Tom Ford show, showing up in a sleek black dress from the brand’s Fall 2026 collection.
The dress featured a low V-neckline, an open back, and crystal straps for a touch of bling. Her hair was left open in wet curls, which caught the attention of a few critics.
“Oh no, she forgot to scrunch out the crunch,” one person said. A second wrote, “Oh no, the greasy hair.”
A few trolled the Waka Waka singer for “messing up her face.”
“What is going on with everyone’s chins lately?” one asked. Another wondered, “Botox? Injecting stuff to shape them temporarily?”
Image source: Jacopo Raule , Jacopo Raule
#16 Cara Delevingne At Tom Ford
Cara Delevingne embraced the more provocative spirit of Tom Ford, with styling that aligned closely with the runway show’s intentionally racy aesthetic.
She wore a purple velvet pantsuit, but with no shirt underneath, leaving her midriff exposed. She had her hair in an updo, sported her glasses, and accessorized with a hot pink belt and clutch.
A few likened the look to Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic 1996 MTV VMAs look—a crimson velvet two-piece Ford designed during his Gucci days—sans the shirt.
Some netizens blasted her for the risqué fashion choice, calling it “trash.”
“If you’re not showing your b**bs or your b**t, you’re not considered s**y, I guess!” one furious reader said.
Another joked, “The no shirt under a suit thing is either brave or a laundry problem.”
Image source: Jacopo Raule , Jacopo Raule
#17 Jennifer Lopez At Stella Mccartney
A rain-soaked Stella McCartney show saw Jennifer Lopez pull up in a monochromatic chocolate-brown business-ready outfit with a matching fur-trimmed coat, a brown purse, and a black belt.
She wore her brown curls down, and a dotted net veil covered her face—a choice that left many confused.
“I wiped my screen thinking it was gunk, “ one fan said. Another said, “I thought she walked into a cloud of bugs.”
“It’s giving ‘I’m a very rich widow with a terrible secret,’” a third said. A fourth commented, “The veil + that much brown = not doing it for me. It’s giving flies on a s**y pile of dung.”
An incident that occurred during the event also earned her the label of an “entitled diva.”
When she arrived, she found her front-row seat completely wet from the rain, and her bodyguard stepped in to wipe it down with tissues before she sat. Later, he stood by her side holding a giant umbrella over her head throughout the stormy event.
Internet critics quickly slammed the viral clip, calling her actions “out of touch.”
Regardless, McCartney thanked Lopez for attending the show free of charge, taking a subtle jab at rivals who may pay celebrities to attend.
“She’s been such a pleasure. She is not the diva that you all thought she was,” the British designer told reporters. “She came to support me.
“At the end of the day, which none of you (journalists) talk about, everyone’s paid to go to shows, and it’s kind of a false economy. At Stella, we just have beautiful people supporting our brand, and Jen did that this season, and I’m just so thrilled,” McCartney added.
Jennifer Lopez slammed for ‘diva behavior’ after making her bodyguard wipe her seat with a tissue and holding an umbrella over her during Paris Fashion Week. https://t.co/fmX5aqUdeC
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 1, 2026
Image source: Dave Benett , Dave Benett
#18 Zoë Kravitz At Saint Laurent
The Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week featured an all-black dress code requested by creative director Anthony Vaccarello to mark his 10th anniversary with the house.
Despite the monochromatic theme, Zoë Kravitz added a twist by wearing a cropped lace cardigan and skirt with thick lace floral overlays and scalloped edges. Both pieces were see-through, nodding to Vacarello’s penchant for reinventing the sheer dress.
“Even in YSL, she looks trashy,” one user reacted to her look.
Image source: Gilbert Flores , Aurore Marechal
#19 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley At Saint Laurent
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley came in a daring, long-sleeved sheer black lace dress that left her breasts exposed.
She wore it with a black undergarment and Saint Laurent’s Romy Slingback Pump heels.
“Sheer and lace only ever work on someone who has already decided—the fabric shows every doubt you walk in with,” one disapproving reader said.
“Did the two on the left go to the same plastic surgeon?” another said, referring to her and Kravitz.
A third critic wrote, “All the skinniest, no shape having, nearly male figures in the room.”
Image source: Gilbert Flores , Neil Mockford
#20 Iris Law At Saint Laurent
Iris Law wore a sleek black dress with lace in the neckline and hem. It leaned heavily into the signature dark romance of Anthony Vaccarello’s YSL aesthetic.
She paired the gothic lace outfit with a playful, multicolored manicure for bright pops of color, wore pump heels, and styled her hair slick.
Some netizens thought that the outfit came across as a “nightdress.”
Image source: Aurore Marechal, Gilbert Flores
#21 Zoe Saldaña At Saint Laurent
Zoe Saldaña sat in the front row of the Saint Laurent show in a sheer black spaghetti-strap lace dress that ended at her knee.
The dress left her breasts and torso visible through the transparent fabric, and she paired it with black undergarments on the bottom.
She wore open-toed heeled sandals with the dress and carried a black jacket bunched near her waist.
“Nothing that trashy people do is shocking. It’s just trashy,” said one user who was fuming at Saldaña’s outfit.
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis , Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
#22 Jennifer Lawrence At Christian Dior
Jennifer Lawrence wore a refined version of the classic bedroom slip dress.
Lined with white lace and adorned with floral embroidery, her icy blue, lingerie-style dress featured asymmetrical ruching that gathered toward her thigh.
The Hunger Games actress completed the look with a mini Lady Dior bag and powder-blue shoes.
“That outfit is as bland as her acting,” a critic said. Another said, “Is she sleepwalking? Tell her to put clothes on.”
“Sunglasses indoors at a Dior show reads more like armor than effortless chic. Is the look selling the dress, or is it hiding from the room?” a third opined.
“Wore a dress like this to a wedding once. Spent the whole night holding it up,” one person lightheartedly reminisced.
Image source: Swan Gallet , Victor Boyko
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