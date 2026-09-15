The 22 Worst Dressed Stars At The 2026 Emmys As Celebrities Took It Too Far Trying To Stand Out

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards brought television’s biggest stars to Los Angeles on September 14, 2026, but not every red-carpet look received the standing ovation its wearer might have hoped for.
Held at the Peacock Theater and hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, the ceremony delivered historic wins, nostalgic reunions, and plenty of celebrity glamour.
Yet amid the celebrations, some outfits quickly became the subject of a very different conversation.
From questionable tailoring and clashing fabrics to deliberately bizarre styling choices, several stars appeared to prioritize shock value over elegance.
While some viewers praised the looks as bold, playful, and fashion-forward, others were less forgiving, with comments like “insanely awkward” and “a visual overload” describing some ensembles.
Here are some of the most bizarre 2026 Emmy Awards red-carpet outfits that stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
#1 Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley returned to the event after a nine-year absence with a major career milestone already under her belt.
Just a week earlier, the actress had won her first Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.
Woodley attended the ceremony to celebrate the success, marking her first Primetime Emmys appearance since 2017, when she was nominated for her role as Jane Chapman in Big Little Lies.
The actress first rose to fame as a teenager on The Secret Life of the American Teenager before becoming a major film star through The Descendants, The Fault in Our Stars, and the Divergent franchise.
Shailene wore an avant-garde Balenciaga ensemble featuring a plunging periwinkle tank top and oversized, gold-beaded flared trousers, accessorizing the look with burgundy leather opera gloves and a colorful gemstone necklace by Howl Jewelry.
The ensemble was taken directly from Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2026 runway, where the periwinkle-and-gold set had originally been hidden beneath a heavy black cloak.
Woodley ditched the dramatic outer layer entirely, replacing it with burgundy gloves.
The bold styling proved extremely divisive.
One fashion police commented, “I thought she was wearing her pajama bottoms with her big bloomers as a top.”
Another user wrote, “Who the hell is her stylist and why do they hate her so much? That outfit needs to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.”
Others expressed, “She didn’t look in the mirror before leaving the house.”
“That’s how a toddler looks after she decides to dress herself before going out with mom. I know absolutely nothing about fashion, but I do know this is horrible!”
The intense fashion debate came after Shailene found herself in the headlines over comments made by her ex-fiancé, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, about their brief 2021 engagement.
Rodgers claimed that just days after proposing, Woodley requested to “go f**k another man” before they wed, alleging that she stopped wearing her ring shortly after.
Sources close to the actress reportedly reacted with alarm, questioning why a married man would publicly bring up a years-old ex.
Woodley, however, chose not to engage with the claims, instead laughing off a reporter’s question about the allegations as she arrived at a pre-Emmys fundraiser recently.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
#2 Megan Stalter
Megan Stalter arrived as a first-time nominee, earning recognition for her scene-stealing performance as Kayla Schaefer in the fifth and final season of Hacks.
The comedian and actress was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, although she ultimately didn’t win.
Megan has also recently starred on Broadway in Oh, Mary! and led Lena Dunham’s Netflix comedy series Too Much.
But Stalter’s Emmy nomination was not the only thing making her impossible to miss that night.
She transformed into a life-size Emmy trophy, with metallic gold paint covering her skin and hair.
Working with her longtime stylist Kat Typaldos, Megan completed the bizarrely elaborate look with a tiny metallic gold crop top, matching shorts, gold heels, and enormous sculpted angel wings.
She even carried a giant golden sphere with orbiting elements above her head to mimic the iconic Television Academy statuette.
The transformation was apparently just as chaotic behind the scenes.
When asked by the BBC how she managed the head-to-toe metallic look, Stalter joked that she and Typaldos had simply “thrown it together,” adding that her Hacks co-star Paul W. Downs had personally helped airbrush her backstage.
Despite being very different and eye-catching, the look left some viewers unimpressed.
One person said, “This is ridiculous! I needed a good laugh!”
Another comment read, “She wanted a random Getty image of her soo bad!!!”
“Horribly ugly. A disaster combined with pain and agony… Hideous but got people talking about her so I guess that was the goal.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, megsstalter
#3 Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough attended the star-studded ceremony as both a nominee and presenter, with Dancing With the Stars earning its first Outstanding Reality Competition Program nomination in a decade.
Hough first rose to fame as a two-time professional champion on the dance reality series before returning as a judge and eventually becoming the show’s co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.
The nomination was particularly meaningful for her and the DWTS team after a 10-year absence from the category.
She said it felt validating to see the long-running dance competition back in the Emmy conversation, calling the recognition an “important moment” for the show’s entire family.
On the Emmy blue carpet, Julianne wore a black Antonio Grimaldi gown.
During a live interview with E! News, the reality TV star was asked about her relationship status and gave fans just enough information to send social media into a frenzy.
“I might not be single… There’s a lot to discuss off-camera,” she teased, leaving viewers wondering who the mystery person might be.
Image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, juleshough
#4 Odessa A’zion
Odessa A’zion first broke out in the Netflix drama Grand Army and has since become known for her edgy, cool-girl roles and distinctive presence on the indie film scene.
She also stars in HBO’s I Love L.A. and alongside Timothée Chalamet in the film Marty Supreme.
At the Emmys, A’zion attended as a presenter, taking the stage alongside her close friend and co-star Rachel Sennott to present Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
She opted for an archival Jean Paul Gaultier suit from the designer’s Fall/Winter 1996 collection, featuring a plunging black velvet jacket, gold hardware, and dramatic floor-length trousers covered in trailing tassels and fringe.
The rare piece originally hit the runway in deep burgundy, but Odessa wore a tonal all-black version that suited her signature goth aesthetic.
Reacting to her latest appearance, one commenter took aim at her hairstyle, writing, “She upgraded from party city wig to Temu wig.”
Another person was equally unimpressed with the overall look, commenting, “Could have tried harder. Basic Black. No style.”
Earlier in the year, her casting in Sean Durkin’s upcoming film Deep Cuts sparked a debate among Latino advocacy groups and critics.
Because she was cast to play a Latina character, the decision reignited a wider conversation about on-screen representation and the underrepresentation of Latino actors in Hollywood.
As the controversy heated up, Odessa chose not to defend the casting and instead announced on her Instagram Stories, “Guys, I am with all of you, and I am not doing this movie, I’m out.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images
#5 Keri Russell
Keri Russell arrived at the 2026 Emmy Awards as one of the night’s major double nominees, earning recognition for both her performance and producing work on The Diplomat.
She was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while the series was also in the running for Outstanding Drama Series.
Although Russell ultimately lost the lead actress award to Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus, the nomination marked another major milestone in her career.
Keri first captured audiences as the title character on Felicity, earning a Golden Globe for the role before taking on more dramatic material.
She later earned three consecutive Emmy nominations for her acclaimed performance as KGB spy Elizabeth Jennings on FX’s The Americans.
For the event, Russell skipped the traditional awards-show gown for a custom black leather halter dress by New York-based designer Cate Holstein for Khaite.
The edgy design featured a high neckline, a completely open back, and a dramatic leg slit, styled by Frank Fleming.
The look also marked a major fashion milestone for Khaite, reportedly the label’s first custom dress created specifically for a major Hollywood red carpet.
Despite looking perfectly composed on the carpet, Keri admitted that awards season still makes her nervous.
During interviews, she jokingly revealed that she had even wondered beforehand, “Should I get a beta blocker? Would that actually help, or would I do something really embarrassing?”
Russell also attended the ceremony alongside her longtime partner and former co-star Matthew Rhys, who had an extraordinary night of his own.
The pair collectively received five Emmy nominations across three television projects during the 2026 awards cycle.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images
#6 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series as an executive producer on the final season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, marking another major Emmy moment for the show she has helped lead for years.
Gomez first rose to fame as a Disney Channel star on Wizards of Waverly Place before becoming a successful recording artist, producer, and entrepreneur.
For the event, the Baila Conmigo hitmaker opted for a custom strapless Louis Vuitton gown crafted from shimmering gold chainmail.
The liquid-metal design spiraled around her waist before flowing into a soft mermaid skirt, creating an effect that seemed almost designed to echo the golden glow of an Emmy trophy.
The metallic look was completed with high-jewelry pieces from Tiffany & Co. and voluminous, cascading waves.
The appearance also carried a touch of nostalgia.
With Only Murders in the Building coming to an end, Selena’s 2026 appearance marked one of the final Emmy red carpets associated with her long-running role as Mabel.
Her run on the show has transformed her from a former child star into an Emmy-recognized television producer.
Gomez also notably arrived solo, with her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, absent from the ceremony while promoting his newly released book, F*ck Failure, at Harvard Business School.
Image source: Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images, gqspain
#7 Jessica Belkin
Jessica Belkin is an American actress, singer, and model who began working in the entertainment industry as a child.
She has since built an impressive list of television credits, including appearances in Pretty Little Liars, Elle, Just Add Magic, and American Horror Story: Hotel, where she played Wren, the vampire daughter of Lady Gaga’s character.
More recently, Belkin is set to star as Charlie Vale, the daughter of Hobie Buchanan, in the upcoming Baywatch reboot.
At the 2026 Emmy Awards, Jessica attended as a presenter alongside her Baywatch co-stars Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison, Brooks Nader, Stephen Amell, and Thaddeus LaGrone.
The appearance also served as a promotional moment ahead of the reboot’s premiere on FOX, with the cast coordinating their looks in shades of the franchise’s signature lifeguard red.
For the ceremony, the actress wore a crimson gown by Ilya Migmoon, styled by Jared Eng, and paired with Christian Louboutin shoes.
The most talked-about element was the gown’s distinctive cone-br* corset bodice, which seemed to reference the exaggerated glamour of iconic vintage blondes.
“It looks like it’s too small and it is puckering. I think it’s a little tight in my opinion,” one netizen wrote.
Another commenter agreed, writing, “She looks SO uncomfortable!!”
“Why does the top is giving lingerie more than event night?? It’s just meh…” remarked a third.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
#8 Rachel Sennot
Rachel Sennott arrived at the 2026 Emmy Awards as one of Hollywood’s rising comedy stars.
The actress, comedian, writer, and producer first gained attention for her roles in Shiva Baby and Bodies Bodies Bodies, becoming known for her sharp, awkward, and distinct comedy.
She has since taken that style to television with HBO’s I Love L.A., which she created, executive produced, and stars in.
Sennott took the stage alongside co-star and close friend Odessa A’zion to present Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
Rachel wore a custom fuchsia Balenciaga gown made from sheer silk mousseline, paired with matching suede platform sandals in the exact same vivid shade.
She also arrived with a dramatic new beauty transformation, debuting bright blonde hair that hairstylist Sami Knight said was inspired by retro bombshells Pamela Anderson and Claudia Schiffer.
Rather than looking like a conventional awards-show gown, the ensemble leaned heavily into the “bedroom dressing” trend.
Coveteur reportedly described it as the trend’s ultimate expression, with the semi-sheer fabric, draping, and built-in bodysuit giving the silhouette a luxurious, nightgown-inspired feel.
One displeased user expressed, “I miss the elegance of the awards ceremonies. Everyone seems to be trying to see who can shock the most.”
“So many of these outfits look like lingerie and uncomfortable loungewear.”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images
#9 Jaclyn Smith
Jaclyn Smith reunited with her original Charlie’s Angels co-stars Kate Jackson and Cheryl Ladd nearly 50 years after the iconic series first premiered.
The trio received a standing ovation as they took the stage to present the evening’s final and most prestigious award, Outstanding Drama Series.
Smith rose to international fame as Kelly Garrett on Charlie’s Angels and was the only one of the original female leads to remain with the series throughout its five-season run.
For the Emmys, Jaclyn opted for a seafoam green feathered gown by Monique Lhuillier.
But the dress wasn’t new, as Smith had previously worn the exact same gown to her son’s wedding in 2023.
Rather than shy away, the actress happily defended the choice when asked about the repeat look during live coverage.
Referencing Princess Kate Middleton’s well-known habit of rewearing outfits, Jaclyn joked, “If Princess Kate can rewear something, I can rewear something,” adding that the gown was as comfortable as a nightgown.
During the iconic reunion, Jaclyn and her former co-stars also paid tribute to Farrah Fawcett, their late “fallen angel,” with Smith telling the audience that Fawcett was “here with us and in everyone’s collective memory.”
The reunion came as Smith’s new memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie, also made headlines, with the actress opening up about her life, career, and behind-the-scenes experiences from the hit show.
One fan reacted to her look, writing, “The color is gorgeous but this looks like a fancy nightgown.”
Another commented, “She looks amazing, though is Bed time already?”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#10 Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon attended as part of The Gilded Age ensemble, with the HBO period drama competing for Outstanding Drama Series, one of the night’s biggest awards.
Nixon became a global pop-culture icon as the sharp and cynical Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City, a role that earned her multiple Emmy nominations and a win.
She has also built an acclaimed career on Broadway and in film and television, earning Emmy and Tony Nominations and Wins.
Cynthia drew widespread attention in a voluminous burgundy dress from Issey Miyake’s Fall 2026 collection, featuring dramatic asymmetrical pleating and a sculptural silhouette.
The avant-garde design was paired with cascading diamond earrings from New York-based Wempe Jewelers and classic Manolo Blahnik heels.
Her appearance also produced an unexpected Sex and the City revelation.
During a live red-carpet interview with People, Nixon revealed that roughly one-third of her personal closet still consists of clothes she took from the show’s set.
According to the actress, cast members were allowed to keep pieces from the wardrobe after the series wrapped in 2004, meaning parts of Miranda’s iconic wardrobe have apparently remained in Cynthia’s real-life closet for more than two decades.
However, her Issey Miyake ensemble proved to be the most divisive part of the evening.
While some fashion outlets praised the sculptural design as a bold example of high-fashion experimentation, others were considerably less impressed.
One netizen commented, “Let’s be honest, today’s fashion s**ks. Just throw on whatever, and idiots will say it’s ‘stunning’ or ‘on point’ knowing da*n well it’s not.”
Others expressed, “She looks like she had an argument with a goodwill bin.”
One person joked, “Looks terrible. Did she dress herself in the dark? Hopefully she dressed herself, and no one is getting fired tomorrow.”
The actress also sparked a nostalgic political moment during a carpet interview when she reflected on her 2004 Emmy win for Sex and the City.
Cynthia recalled that Donald Trump, years before becoming president, had presented her with the award, joking, “He was certainly not president then, yes.”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#11 Lukita Maxwell
Lukita Maxwell arrived at the ceremony as one of the younger stars celebrating a major milestone for Shrinking.
The actress attended alongside the comedy-drama’s cast as the series competed for Outstanding Comedy Series, while she had also appeared at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier in the month as a presenter.
Maxwell first gained attention as Delilah in the teen drama Generation before landing her breakout role in Shrinking.
Lukita embraced a whimsical aesthetic in a custom champagne-gold Louis Vuitton taffeta dress.
The tea-length design featured an asymmetrical silhouette, sweetheart neckline, dramatic ruching, and a voluminous skirt decorated with delicate bows along the hem.
Styled by Ryan Young, the playful gown was paired with classic white satin pumps for an intentionally youthful, almost doll-like finish.
However, the dress was not the only part of Maxwell’s transformation that caught attention.
She debuted an ultra-short “micro Italian baby bob” with flipped-out ends, giving the otherwise romantic ensemble a sharper, more contemporary edge.
Image source: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images
#12 Michael Urie
Michael Urie arrived at the Emmy Awards with another major career milestone under his belt.
The actor was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Shrinking, although the award ultimately went to Stephen Root for Widow’s Bay.
Urie first became a household name two decades ago as the impeccably sharp Marc St. James on Ugly Betty.
Since then, he has built an impressive career across television, film, and Broadway, with recent stage credits including Oh, Mary! and Once Upon a Mattress.
For the big night, Michael traded the colorful, feather-heavy aesthetic of his previous awards-show look for something considerably more monochromatic, but no less dramatic.
He wore a custom black Christian Siriano tuxedo featuring a cropped evening jacket, crisp bow tie, and matching cummerbund, paired with exaggerated silky balloon trousers that dramatically pooled around his legs.
His longtime celebrity stylist, Mikey Fusco, styled the look, which came fresh off the New York Fashion Week runway.
Urie explained that his team had joked they had officially “used up our feather allowance” for the decade after his previous Emmy outfit, prompting them to take a more structural approach this time.
The actor’s Emmy prep also had a nostalgic detail.
Peter De Oliveira handled his grooming, the same artist who worked with him daily on the set of Ugly Betty.
While some fashion watchers praised the dramatic silhouette for making menswear feel more playful and adventurous, others were far less convinced.
Business Insider included Urie among its worst-dressed stars, with critics arguing that the oversized trousers overwhelmed his frame and threw off the balance of the otherwise traditional tuxedo.
One viewer wrote, “His stylist hates him. This pants are criminal,” while another added, “That is absolutely the most unattractive red carpet outfit I’ve ever seen. Just awful in every way.”
“No one would look in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, this looks great.’”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
#13 Hannah Einbinder
Hannah Einbinder returned to the Emmys hoping to defend the title she won the previous year.
The actress, writer, and stand-up comedian was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the final season of Hacks, although the award ultimately went to Kate O’Flynn for Widow’s Bay.
Hannah became a breakout star over the show’s run, earning five consecutive Emmy nominations and winning the supporting actress award in 2025, establishing herself as one of the most recognizable comedic voices of her generation.
Einbinder opted for a deliberately minimalist look, wearing a custom black-and-white Calvin Klein Collection ensemble designed by Veronica Leoni.
The outfit featured a cropped tube top and high-waisted column skirt, and was accessorized with a large pear-shaped diamond pendant by Ana Khouri.
As usual, however, Hannah brought plenty of personality to the night.
While getting ready at the Chateau Marmont, she joked to Vogue that she carried a “bewitched 18th-century amulet” in her purse, claiming it could summon a succubus to take her place at her seat while she escaped to the theater bar for champagne refills.
Einbinder’s previous Emmy appearance had generated considerably more controversy.
After winning in 2025, she ended her acceptance speech with a political statement about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which was censored during the live U.S. broadcast but quickly went viral online.
When asked whether she worried the comments could hurt her career, the actress defended her decision to speak out.
This year, however, there was no repeat of the viral speech.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
#14 Chase Infiniti
Chase Infiniti earned her first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her acclaimed performance as Agnes MacKenzie in Hulu’s The Testaments.
The highly competitive category ultimately went to Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus.
Infiniti has already made an impressive leap from relatively small roles to major Hollywood projects.
After appearing in Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent, the actress landed a breakout role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another before taking the lead in The Testaments.
For her first Emmy night, Chase opted for a custom strapless Louis Vuitton mermaid-cut gown completely covered in tiny, shimmering copper-toned beads.
Styled by celebrity duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the actress paired the dramatic look with her dark brown hair worn down in soft, voluminous waves.
Infiniti reportedly described the heavily beaded gown as her “Emmy business armor” during carpet interviews.
The choice also reflected her close relationship with Louis Vuitton.
The actress has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since late 2025 and exclusively wore the label throughout her 2026 awards-season appearances.
Earlier this year, Chase faced a similar awards-season disappointment when she missed out on a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars, a snub that prompted public support from her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.
Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
#15 Allison Janney
Allison Janney had plenty to celebrate at the Emmy Awards, but even the actress herself appeared completely unprepared for just how historic the night would become.
The veteran star was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as President Grace Penn in The Diplomat and ultimately took home the trophy.
Janney’s win marked her eighth career Emmy, tying her with Cloris Leachman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Jean Smart for the most acting Emmy wins by a performer in television history.
Her latest victory came after decades of acclaimed work across television, film, and theater.
The actress is perhaps best known for her Emmy-winning role as C.J. Cregg on The West Wing.
For the red carpet, Allison opted for an Old Hollywood-inspired black column gown from Pamella Roland’s RE27 collection, styled by Tara Swennen.
The standout detail was the dramatic lilac-pink feather embroidery around the neckline, which added a playful contrast to the otherwise classic silhouette.
She completed the look with Sabyasachi jewelry and even coordinated her manicure with the gown, wearing black French tips.
But it was Janney’s reaction to hearing her name announced as the winner that ultimately stole the spotlight.
The actress looked genuinely stunned before making her way to the stage, with her open-mouthed expression quickly becoming one of the night’s most meme-worthy moments.
Discussing the scene in a backstage interview, in which her character becomes president, Janney noted that it felt particularly real because it was filmed shortly after the 2024 election, adding that she hoped the U.S. would have a female president “sooner than later.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
#16 Law Roach
Law Roach may not have been nominated for an Emmy, but the legendary “Image Architect” had plenty of reasons to command attention at the 2026 ceremony.
The celebrity stylist attended as Zendaya’s longtime collaborator and was frequently spotted working the blue carpet alongside his most famous muse.
Roach has spent more than a decade transforming Zendaya’s red-carpet appearances into major pop-culture moments, while also working with stars including Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, Hunter Schafer, and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Beyond styling, he has become a familiar television personality through shows such as Project Runway and Legendary.
For the Emmys, Law wore a custom yellow Givenchy coat designed by Sarah Burton.
He paired the statement outerwear with sleek sunglasses, a pink watch, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a coveted miniature ostrich-leather Hermès Kelly bag.
But his Emmy night quickly became about much more than fashion.
The ceremony came just hours after legendary designer Bob Mackie passed away at 87, prompting an emotional tribute from Roach on the blue carpet.
Speaking about Mackie, he said he felt as though he had “lost a grandfather” and called for the next Met Gala to honor the late designer’s six decades of contributions to fashion.
He also found himself at the center of another major conversation involving Zendaya.
Earlier this year, Law had fueled widespread speculation by claiming that Zendaya and Tom Holland had secretly married.
The rumors intensified after Holland later referred to Zendaya as “my wife,” only for fans to become even more curious when Zendaya arrived at the Emmys without her ring.
When asked about the situation on the carpet, the celebrity stylist appeared to walk back his earlier comments, explaining that the couple “haven’t had an official ceremony yet.”
According to People magazine, Roach clarified, “Well, I actually lied; she wasn’t married. They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet. No, the wedding hasn’t happened.”
He also suggested that a ceremony would not take place until after Zendaya’s upcoming press tour for the third installment in the Dune franchise.
Image source: Randy Shropshire/NBC via Getty Images
#17 Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman made a highly anticipated return this year, stepping onto the blue carpet for the first time in nine years.
The actress last attended the ceremony in 2017, when she famously won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Big Little Lies.
This time, Nicole returned as an executive producer and nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series for Margo’s Got Money Troubles.
Although the series ultimately lost to Widow’s Bay, the nomination added another major Emmy milestone to Kidman’s already remarkable career.
The Oscar, Golden Globe, and two-time Emmy winner has remained one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars, known for acclaimed performances in films including Moulin Rouge!, Eyes Wide Shut, and others.
Her 2026 Emmy appearance also came during a major promotional period for her highly anticipated sequel Practical Magic 2.
For her comeback, Nicole opted for a custom tea-length white Chanel bustier gown styled by Jason Bolden.
The sculptural design featured exaggerated hips and a sweetheart neckline decorated with 46 handmade flowers, while black Chanel pumps and Chanel High Jewelry diamond earrings completed the look.
Fans collectively agreed the outfit missed the mark, with many echoing, “Fire the stylist.”
One person said, “The white makes her seem pale. It kinda s**ks that this is the color she chose to make her return…”
Her appearance also produced one of the evening’s most playful moments.
During host Mariska Hargitay’s opening monologue, Hargitay referenced Kidman’s famous AMC Theatres commercial, prompting the actress to jokingly stand up from the front row and protest, “Mariska, c’mon. That’s my bit. You can’t do it!”
Hargitay quickly fired back, “Zip it, movie lady. It’s TV’s turn tonight!”, turning the exchange into one of the broadcast’s memorable comedic moments.
While Kidman’s return to the Emmys was widely celebrated, her personal life also drew considerable attention around the ceremony.
She also attended the event after finalizing her divorce from country star Keith Urban in January this year, following nearly two decades of marriage.
Image source: Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images
#18 Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming arrived at one of the biggest celebrity nights with plenty to celebrate.
The Scottish-American actor, singer, writer, and host has enjoyed a remarkably varied career and, in recent years, has become known for his flamboyant hosting style on Peacock’s reality competition series The Traitors.
Alan was nominated at this year’s Emmys and ended the night with another major win.
He took the stage to accept the Outstanding Reality Competition Program award on behalf of The Traitors, adding to his already impressive Emmy run.
He had also made history earlier in the awards cycle by winning Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for the third consecutive year, following his victories in 2024 and 2025.
Cumming stepped onto the vibrant blue carpet in a tailored tartan kilt suit, paying tribute to his Scottish heritage, and finished the look with a prominent pro-trans ally pin on his lapel.
Notably, as he accepted the award, Alan pointed out the irony of a show about “treachery and betrayal” bringing people together, then turned his attention to civic participation.
With National Voter Registration Day approaching, he urged Americans to register and vote, declaring, “The time for talk is over. It’s now time to vote, America!”
While some political commentators may object to stars using acceptance speeches for civic activism, Cumming’s call to action was widely praised by audiences and media outlets as one of the night’s highlights.
Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#19 Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning had two reasons to celebrate and a particularly special family milestone.
Fanning has been a Hollywood fixture since childhood, making history at just seven when she became the youngest-ever SAG Award nominee for her performance in I Am Sam.
The actress was a double nominee across the Emmy weekend, earning recognition for both her acting and producing work.
At the Creative Arts Emmys, just days before the main ceremony, Dakota was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in All Her Fault, although she ultimately lost to Linda Cardellini.
She returned for the Primetime ceremony as an executive producer nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series for Margo’s Got Money Troubles.
Despite Dakota and her sister Elle Fanning having spent more than two decades as major Hollywood stars, the 2026 ceremony marked the first time they attended the Emmys together as nominees.
For the main event, Dakota chose a timeless strapless black-and-ivory gown from Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2027 collection, custom-tailored by designer Wes Gordon.
Her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen completed the minimalist look with glossy black Gianvito Rossi sandals and a striking red lip.
Inside the Peacock Theater, Fanning crossed paths with fellow stars Claire Danes and Emilia Clarke.
A candid photo of the three powerhouse actresses interacting quickly went viral online, with Vogue sharing the photograph as a testament to “talent overload.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#20 Julianne Nicholson
Julianne Nicholson was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Sinatra in Hulu’s Paradise, where she delivered a particularly memorable villain-to-savior transformation.
Nicholson is no stranger to the Emmys.
She won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award in 2021 for her devastating performance in Mare of Easttown, opposite Kate Winslet.
Although Julianne ultimately lost the award to Allison Janney for The Diplomat, she still turned heads with her fashion choice for the night.
Walking alongside her husband, British actor Jonathan Cake, the couple arrived in perfectly coordinated black-and-white ensembles.
Instead of a flowing gown, Nicholson chose a structured black dress layered over a crisp white button-down shirt and a matching black tie.
The sharp, menswear-inspired combination was a noticeable departure from traditional awards-show glamour.
But some viewers were far less impressed, with one person writing, “Seems like you just have to wear any bizarre items to be called a style icon now. So ridiculous and unstylish.”
Another commenter added, “Looking a mess. She needs a stylist. Bad!”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
#21 Beatrice Grannò
Beatrice Grannò brought a touch of Italian glamour even though she was not among this year’s nominees or presenters.
Beatrice attended the ceremony as a featured guest, joining television stars on the blue carpet while celebrating the international success of her own career.
Grannò first established herself as a successful television actress in Italy, appearing in popular dramas including Doc – Nelle tue mani.
She later became an international breakout star as Mia in the second season of HBO’s acclaimed anthology series The White Lotus.
Grannò made her Emmy appearance in a timeless black-and-white gown from British fashion house Vivienne Westwood.
The asymmetrical, strapless design gave the dress an elegant yet modern touch.
Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
#22 Florence Pugh
Despite being a major Hollywood star with Oscar and BAFTA nominations under her belt, Florence Pugh had never attended the Emmys until this year.
The British actress finally made her Emmy debut as a presenter, taking the stage inside the Peacock Theater to present Rhea Seehorn with her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Pugh has become one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation, breaking out with films such as Lady Macbeth and Midsommar before taking on major roles in Little Women and the Dune franchise.
Her Emmy appearance also came as she prepares for a major move into television.
Pugh is set to star in Netflix’s highly anticipated miniseries adaptation of John Steinbeck’s East of Eden, a project she revealed she has been creatively involved with “from the ground up” as a producer.
For the ceremony, Florence opted for a custom dusty lilac gown by Vivienne Westwood.
The romantic design featured the British fashion house’s signature corsetry, a plunging neckline, sheer lavender sleeves, and a dramatic train, which she paired with matching platform heels and Bulgari jewelry.
Amid ongoing speculation that Pugh is engaged to actor Finn Cole, she walked the carpet with her left ring finger noticeably bare.
The small detail quickly became a talking point among fans and entertainment outlets, especially as it seemed to offer a subtle answer to the engagement rumors without Florence addressing them directly.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images
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