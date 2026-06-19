This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

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The world of birds never stops fascinating us, and every time we start exploring it, we discover something new and surprising. That’s why we’ve put together another interesting collection for all curious bird lovers out there who are always eager to admire new species. 

Best Bird Shots‘ is an Instagram page dedicated to curating amazing photography from people traveling to the most remote locations just to capture the incredible diversity and beauty of birdlife.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite images shared by the page below. Scroll down, enjoy these incredible feathered creatures, and don’t forget to upvote the photos that impressed you the most!

#1 Grey Peacock-Pheasant

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: Yann Muzika

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

#2 Bearded Reedling

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: bird_drangsland

#3 Jacobin Pigeon

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: timflachphotography

#4 Lilac-Breasted Roller

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: birddetective

#5 Crested Cockatoo⁠

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: timflachphotography

#6 Peacock

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: suraj_gowda

#7 Blue-Footed Booby

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: libor_vaicenbacher

#8 Tawny-Flanked Prinia

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: joinus12345

#9 Barnowl

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: tanja_brandt

#10 Pelican

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: brush_str0kes

#11 King Bird-Of-Paradise

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: dustinchen0728

#12 Red Avadavat

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: praharsha_wildlife_stories

#13 Western Rosella Family

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: nathan_watson_photography

#14 Ocellated Turkey

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: dorian.anderson.photography

#15 Golden Pheasant

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: imkhalidsharif

#16 Western Grebe

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: kinanech

#17 Gang Gang Cockatoo

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: jan_wegener_

#18 Sri Lankan Frogmouth

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: jomil_george

#19 Bald Eagle

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: nickspho

#20 Lonchura Domestic

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: hdg_wildlife_photo

#21 Greater Roadrunner

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: benknoot

#22 Whiskered Tree Swift

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: ade_hall_nature_photography

#23 Royal Flycatcher

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: best_bird_shots

#24 Red-Headed Tit

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: joinus12345

#25 Atlantic Puffin

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: birdtog

#26 Northern Potoo

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: alvarowildlifephoto

#27 Common Kingfisher

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: tariqlabrijn

#28 Eurasian Bee-Eater

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: dorugroza

#29 Inca Tern

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: timflachphotography

#30 Lilac Breasted Roller

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: arnopietersen

#31 Penduline Tit

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: jan_wegener_

#32 Pink Robin

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: ravi_arora

#33 Green Bee-Eater

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: raju_karia

#34 Long-Tailed Tit

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: soosseli

#35 Horned Puffin

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: jc_wings

#36 Mandarin Duck

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: eccentricwildlife

#37 Azure Tit

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: solisia

#38 Leothrix

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: sam.jacob86

#39 Golden Pheasent

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: imkhalidsharif

#40 Great Egret And Common Kingfisher

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: arunkumar6974

#41 Groene Magpie

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: patrickvb75

#42 Western Whistler

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: jan_wegener_

#43 Owl

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: zacekfoto

#44 Stork-Billed Kingfisher

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: derrickw0ng

#45 Red Crested Turaco

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: markclayden

#46 Black-And-Yellow Broadbill

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: udnleo

#47 Tawny-Flanked Prinia

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: joinus12345

#48 Black-Naped Monarch

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: mkrause

#49 Female Duck

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: mamepapa0326

#50 Spotted Owlets

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: samrat.banik

#51 King Penguins

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: frankaslothouber

#52 Eurasian Hoppoe

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: flying1_rainbow

#53 Red-Whiskered Bulbul

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: simeon.william

#54 Gentoo Penguin

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: richardsidey

#55 Silver-Throated Tanager

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: jeffreypatrickkarnes

#56 European Goldfinch

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: Cenk Polat

#57 Emerald Dove

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: zaheers_wildography

#58 Eastern Blue Bonnets

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: jan_wegener_

#59 Toco Toucan

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: niemyungphotography

#60 Squirrel Cuckoo

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: hector_astorga_photography

#61 Kori Bustard

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: rockjumper_birding_tours

#62 Blue Tit

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: jose_luis_rodriguez_fotografo

#63 Scarlet-Headed Blackbird

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: esterramirezphotos

#64 Himalayan Monal

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: adityaa_chavan

#65 Collared Falconet

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: wavethree

#66 Pink-Necked Green Pigeon

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: wavethree

#67 Arnaud Barbet

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: biglenswildlife

#68 Rose-Crowned Fruit Dove

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: pattomkinswildlife

#69 Rainbow-Bearded Thornbill

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: magic.birding

#70 Wood Duck

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: colinfranksphotography

#71 Taiwan Blue Magpie

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: dannykhoo_photo

#72 Grey-Headed Chickadee

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: la.jacobsson

#73 Eurasian Bee-Eaters

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: jan_wegener_

#74 Gouldian Finch

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: derrickw0ng

#75 Ndian Paradise Flycatcher

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: aparupa.dey

#76 Ruby Crowned Kinglet

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: raymoughalian

#77 Green-Backed Firecrown

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: enfoconatural

#78 Palm Cockatoo

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: charles808

#79 Great Grey Owl

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: andreasbirdphotography

#80 Greater Racket-Tailed Drongo

This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

Image source: hasamnisdrsudhir

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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