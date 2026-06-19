This Page Shared 80 Rare Bird Photos That Showcase The Beauty Of Nature In Flight

The world of birds never stops fascinating us, and every time we start exploring it, we discover something new and surprising. That’s why we’ve put together another interesting collection for all curious bird lovers out there who are always eager to admire new species.
‘Best Bird Shots‘ is an Instagram page dedicated to curating amazing photography from people traveling to the most remote locations just to capture the incredible diversity and beauty of birdlife.
We’ve gathered some of our favorite images shared by the page below. Scroll down, enjoy these incredible feathered creatures, and don’t forget to upvote the photos that impressed you the most!
#1 Grey Peacock-Pheasant
Image source: Yann Muzika
#2 Bearded Reedling
Image source: bird_drangsland
#3 Jacobin Pigeon
Image source: timflachphotography
#4 Lilac-Breasted Roller
Image source: birddetective
#5 Crested Cockatoo
Image source: timflachphotography
#6 Peacock
Image source: suraj_gowda
#7 Blue-Footed Booby
Image source: libor_vaicenbacher
#8 Tawny-Flanked Prinia
Image source: joinus12345
#9 Barnowl
Image source: tanja_brandt
#10 Pelican
Image source: brush_str0kes
#11 King Bird-Of-Paradise
Image source: dustinchen0728
#12 Red Avadavat
Image source: praharsha_wildlife_stories
#13 Western Rosella Family
Image source: nathan_watson_photography
#14 Ocellated Turkey
Image source: dorian.anderson.photography
#15 Golden Pheasant
Image source: imkhalidsharif
#16 Western Grebe
Image source: kinanech
#17 Gang Gang Cockatoo
Image source: jan_wegener_
#18 Sri Lankan Frogmouth
Image source: jomil_george
#19 Bald Eagle
Image source: nickspho
#20 Lonchura Domestic
Image source: hdg_wildlife_photo
#21 Greater Roadrunner
Image source: benknoot
#22 Whiskered Tree Swift
Image source: ade_hall_nature_photography
#23 Royal Flycatcher
Image source: best_bird_shots
#24 Red-Headed Tit
Image source: joinus12345
#25 Atlantic Puffin
Image source: birdtog
#26 Northern Potoo
Image source: alvarowildlifephoto
#27 Common Kingfisher
Image source: tariqlabrijn
#28 Eurasian Bee-Eater
Image source: dorugroza
#29 Inca Tern
Image source: timflachphotography
#30 Lilac Breasted Roller
Image source: arnopietersen
#31 Penduline Tit
Image source: jan_wegener_
#32 Pink Robin
Image source: ravi_arora
#33 Green Bee-Eater
Image source: raju_karia
#34 Long-Tailed Tit
Image source: soosseli
#35 Horned Puffin
Image source: jc_wings
#36 Mandarin Duck
Image source: eccentricwildlife
#37 Azure Tit
Image source: solisia
#38 Leothrix
Image source: sam.jacob86
#39 Golden Pheasent
Image source: imkhalidsharif
#40 Great Egret And Common Kingfisher
Image source: arunkumar6974
#41 Groene Magpie
Image source: patrickvb75
#42 Western Whistler
Image source: jan_wegener_
#43 Owl
Image source: zacekfoto
#44 Stork-Billed Kingfisher
Image source: derrickw0ng
#45 Red Crested Turaco
Image source: markclayden
#46 Black-And-Yellow Broadbill
Image source: udnleo
#47 Tawny-Flanked Prinia
Image source: joinus12345
#48 Black-Naped Monarch
Image source: mkrause
#49 Female Duck
Image source: mamepapa0326
#50 Spotted Owlets
Image source: samrat.banik
#51 King Penguins
Image source: frankaslothouber
#52 Eurasian Hoppoe
Image source: flying1_rainbow
#53 Red-Whiskered Bulbul
Image source: simeon.william
#54 Gentoo Penguin
Image source: richardsidey
#55 Silver-Throated Tanager
Image source: jeffreypatrickkarnes
#56 European Goldfinch
Image source: Cenk Polat
#57 Emerald Dove
Image source: zaheers_wildography
#58 Eastern Blue Bonnets
Image source: jan_wegener_
#59 Toco Toucan
Image source: niemyungphotography
#60 Squirrel Cuckoo
Image source: hector_astorga_photography
#61 Kori Bustard
Image source: rockjumper_birding_tours
#62 Blue Tit
Image source: jose_luis_rodriguez_fotografo
#63 Scarlet-Headed Blackbird
Image source: esterramirezphotos
#64 Himalayan Monal
Image source: adityaa_chavan
#65 Collared Falconet
Image source: wavethree
#66 Pink-Necked Green Pigeon
Image source: wavethree
#67 Arnaud Barbet
Image source: biglenswildlife
#68 Rose-Crowned Fruit Dove
Image source: pattomkinswildlife
#69 Rainbow-Bearded Thornbill
Image source: magic.birding
#70 Wood Duck
Image source: colinfranksphotography
#71 Taiwan Blue Magpie
Image source: dannykhoo_photo
#72 Grey-Headed Chickadee
Image source: la.jacobsson
#73 Eurasian Bee-Eaters
Image source: jan_wegener_
#74 Gouldian Finch
Image source: derrickw0ng
#75 Ndian Paradise Flycatcher
Image source: aparupa.dey
#76 Ruby Crowned Kinglet
Image source: raymoughalian
#77 Green-Backed Firecrown
Image source: enfoconatural
#78 Palm Cockatoo
Image source: charles808
#79 Great Grey Owl
Image source: andreasbirdphotography
#80 Greater Racket-Tailed Drongo
Image source: hasamnisdrsudhir
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