Fans Cringe At Stars’ Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Viewers called Rachel Sennott and Odessa A’zion “painfully unfunny” for their stage time at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

When the I Love L.A. stars presented one of the trophies during the glamorous night, netizens felt the silence was deafeningly loud and awkward at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.

“No one laughed lmao,” one commented on their stage presence. 

Viewers called Rachel Sennott and Odessa A’zion “painfully unfunny” for their stage time at the 2026 Emmy Awards

Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The 2026 Emmys aired on Monday night, with Widow’s Bay and The Pitt taking home some of the top awards.

The glamorous list of presenters included Matthew McConaughey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Zendaya, Sally Field, Keke Palmer, and Florence Pugh.

But one awards presentation had viewers at home squirming in their seats.

Fans Cringe At Stars’ Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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It takes a special kind of awkwardness to make an entire room full of celebrities look uncomfortable or bored. And Rachel Sennott and Odessa A’zion managed to do that while presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, the internet claimed.

The up-and-coming actresses presented the award to Task star and first-time Emmy winner Tom Pelphrey, who gave a shoutout to his co-star Mark Ruffalo and thanked his pregnant wife Kaley Cuoco in an emotional speech.

The up-and-coming actresses presented the award for best supporting actor in a drama to Tom Pelphrey

Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Before presenting the award to Pelphrey, co-stars Sennott and A’zion took the stage and leaned into a playful exchange that might or might not have been scripted.

“Hi everyone, wow,” A’zion said, dragging out every syllable for several seconds.

“Some of you…” she began, only to quickly correct herself and say, “Most of you guys look so beautiful tonight.” 

Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Sennott then jumped in with a blunt punchline: “No, no… they’re wearing glam, it doesn’t count.” 

The pair’s deliberately deadpan delivery was probably meant to get the room laughing. 

But the joke’s reception left netizens cringing.

Fans cringed at the I Love L.A. co-stars’ awkward Emmy banter

Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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“Wt* was the joke?? besides them ofc…” one snarked online, while another said, “idk why they had two newbies do a skit like this.”

“WHO WROTE THIS JOKE FOR THEM NOOOOO,” said another.

“That was awkward lol,” one simply said. 

Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Another wrote, “This feels like when the ‘popular girls’ have to present their group project to the class.”

“Still can’t figure out why they put two rookies in a bit like that,” said another.

A’zion posed on the red carpet wearing a velvet matte black pantsuit

Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For the award show, A’zion posed on the red carpet wearing an all-black pantsuit.

The two-piece set, picked from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 1996 runway collection, had velvet matte black pants with a matching zip-up jacket.

It is unclear who styled her for the evening, but in the past, the Marty Supreme star said she has picked her own outfits for certain red carpet appearances. 

“I don’t know how I would describe my aesthetic because I always feel like it changes,” A’zion told Hypebae in July.

The actress said sometimes she wants to be comfortable with her outfits, and other times, she is “open to being out of [her] comfort zone,” which would include wearing a “smaller shirt with shorter pants and maybe a heel.”

Sennott wore a hot-pink gown and debuted her blonde hair for the first time on the red carpet

Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sennott chose a hot-pink gown for her 2026 Emmys look.

She also made a red carpet debut of her blonde hair for the first time at last night’s award show.

“For today’s uber-glam look, inspired by the iconic bombshell hair of Pam Anderson, Claudia Schiffer, and Charo, I wanted to create major volume, movement, and that effortless, undone glamor,” celebrity hairstylist Sami Knight said about her hair in an email to Bored Panda.

Fans commented on her look, saying, “this is perfect” and “I loved it sooo much.”

“This is [an] incredibly hard watch,” one commented on Rachel Sennott and Odessa A’zion’s presentation at the 2026 Emmys 

Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Fans Cringe At Stars&#8217; Emmy Presentation As Their Joke Is Met With Silent Stares

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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