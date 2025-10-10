Francia Raisa’s “PR Stunt” Reaction To Not Being Invited To Selena Gomez’s Nuptials Goes Viral

After being snubbed from Selena Gomez’s recent nuptials, the singer’s kidney donor Francia Raisa’s comments about the wedding have gone viral.
Selena tied the knot with Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara on September 27 during a lavish celebration with 170 family members and friends, including Taylor Swift.
While Raisa quashed rumors of any beef between her and the newly married star, social media users weren’t buying her statements.
“We all know this is selena gomez’s PR team because there was a day when Francia Raisa could talk freely and SHE DESERVES BETTER,” wrote one suspicious user.
The guest list for the Only Murders in the Building star’s nuptials was packed with Hollywood A-listers like Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Cara Delevingne, Zoe Saldaña, Martin Short, Steve Martin, and her longtime best friend Taylor Swift.
However, fans were quick to notice, and were displeased, that Selena did not invite Francia, who had willingly donated one of her kidneys to the songstress in 2017.
At the time, Gomez was suffering from severe complications of lupus, a life-threatening chronic autoimmune disease.
Notably, the How I Met Your Father actress appeared to cryptically confirm her absence from the ceremony in an Instagram video shared on her official account.
She was seen dancing on a Los Angeles street with choreographer and Dancing With the Stars alum Sasha Farber.
Francia shared her thoughts on the Sunset Blvd singer’s wedding to music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco
At a public event that took place last month, the 37-year-old actress was asked about her thoughts on her former friend Selena’s upcoming wedding, which had not yet taken place at the time.
Speaking in Spanish, Raisa expressed her happiness for the lovebirds, saying, “I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her…”
Addressing the rumors of a rift between her and Gomez, including claims that she felt “disgusted” about donating her kidney to the singer, Francia directly refuted the speculation.
In light of this, one user, by the name @waldorfnewyorks, even shared a compilation video of Raisa and Selena on X.
The one-minute clip featured various interview appearances by The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum and Gomez.
It started on a positive note but later delved into controversies, making it apparent that the two were no longer on speaking terms.
Raisa donated one of her kidneys to Selena Gomez in 2017, when the latter was battling the autoimmune disease lupus
At one point, during a radio interview, Selena even refrained from mentioning Raisa by name and instead referred to her as “the girl that gave me her kidney.”
However, in 2023, their rumored fallout appeared to have ended, and that same October, they launched a collaborative merch line featuring T-shirts that read, “No Beef, Just Salsa.”
Both stars shared pictures of themselves wearing matching T-shirts with the slogan on Instagram, taken at a bowling alley.
Since then, however, there have been no public sightings of the two together.
Selena and Francia met as teenagers and remained close friends for years before their alleged public fallout
Selena was often criticized for allegedly taking advantage of her friendship with Francia, especially after she referred to Taylor Swift as her only friend in the industry during a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone.
Addressing the ongoing speculation, including her absence from Gomez’s bridal shower in August this year and their lack of public appearances together, Raisa clarified that her donation didn’t require Gomez to be in constant contact.
“If you’re going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you’re not going to call to say, ‘What are you doing with my dollar?’ I’m grateful that I am alive and I can say that I have saved a life.”
However, her comments, which resurfaced online shortly after Selena’s wedding, didn’t sit well with netizens.
Many labeled her remarks “inauthentic” and accused Selena’s PR team of orchestrating “damage control” after she was noticeably left out of the guest list.
“How much did they pay her to say this? You know Selena Gomez’s pr team works overtime so she could keep her innocent poor forever victim act going on,” commented one user.
Gomez once called Taylor Swift her “only friend” in the industry, despite having known Raisa since she was 16, when both were working at Disney
Another user pointed out Selena being spotted with a vape after her kidney transplant in 2017, as well as using an electronic vape that looked like a USB drive on the day of her wedding.
“How much you wanna bet Selena’s team is paying her to say s**t like this? If I donated a kidney to a friend, & they started smoking the same day they left the hospital & continued being addicted to it still being an alcoholic, I would be beyond pi**ed. There’s no way she’s not!”
A third chimed in, “I always feel bad for Francia bc every time Selena Gomez gets dragged for the shady stuff she did to her, she is used for damage control…”
In a 2023 interview, Raisa had hinted at a rift with Selena when she told Extra TV, “Sometimes, I feel people need to spend time apart in order to grow. We had to almost go on our own journey and grow…”
“Imagine donating your kidney to a non family member in return you don’t get a wedding invite…” wrote one displeased user
