Fan Bingbing: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Fan Bingbing
September 16, 1981
Qingdao, Shandong, China
45 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Fan Bingbing?
Fan Bingbing is a celebrated Chinese actress, model, and television producer known for her striking presence. Her versatile performances span blockbuster films and critically acclaimed art-house dramas.
She gained initial recognition for her role in the costume drama My Fair Princess (1998–1999). Her breakthrough came with the film Cell Phone (2003), earning her a Hundred Flowers Award for Best Actress.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Qingdao and Yantai, China, Fan Bingbing was deeply influenced by her family. Her father, Fan Tao, was a singer, and her mother, Zhang Chuanmei, managed an arts school.
She enrolled at the Shanghai Xie Jin-Hengtong Star School, followed by the Shanghai Theatre Academy. This formal training prepared her for a dynamic career in acting and entertainment.
Notable Relationships
A significant relationship in Fan Bingbing’s public life was with actor Li Chen, whom she began dating in 2015. They announced their engagement in September 2017 after co-starring in The Empress of China.
However, the couple separated in June 2019, with Bingbing later stating she initiated the split to avoid implicating him during her tax evasion scandal. She currently remains single.
Career Highlights
Fan Bingbing rose to prominence through the costume drama My Fair Princess (1998–1999), gaining widespread recognition across Asia. Her career reached a major turning point with the film Cell Phone (2003), for which she secured a Hundred Flowers Award for Best Actress.
She established Fan Bingbing Studio in 2007, pioneering the one-person agency model in Chinese entertainment. This venture allowed her to produce and star in television series, including the acclaimed The Empress of China (2014).
Bingbing has collected numerous accolades, including a Tokyo International Film Festival Award for Buddha Mountain. Her fashion influence and international presence cemented her as a global icon.
Signature Quote
“Grace, to me, is having both beauty and elegance—always strive do the right thing; be refined and well-educated; and have self-respect.”
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