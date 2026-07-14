“Can You Recognize Artists Through Their Own Eyes?”: Guess 16 Painters By Their Self-Portraits

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Think you know art history’s greatest masters? From Vincent van Gogh’s haunting expression to Frida Kahlo’s fierce, unforgettable gaze, this quiz will take you behind the canvas of the world’s most famous artists and their self-portraits.

In this culture and art history quiz, you’ll have to navigate a gallery of 16 famous self-portraits and match them to the masterful artists who painted them. Whether you decipher the answer through the artist’s likeness or through their style is entirely up to you! See if you can take in every detail to reach the perfect score of 16/16 and prove your cultural expertise.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Can You Recognize Artists Through Their Own Eyes?”: Guess 16 Painters By Their Self-Portraits

Image credits: Guilherme Christmann

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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