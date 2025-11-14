12 Famous Museums And Galleries You Can Visit Virtually From Your Own Couch

Cities and entire countries from around the world are announcing quarantine, which means that many of us are forced to stay home. But staying at home doesn’t have to be boring! Since we’re all in this together, many institutions and organizations are offering the opportunity to visit them without leaving the comfort of your own bed. If you’ve never had the chance to visit any of these 12 world-famous museums, fear not—you now have the perfect opportunity to stroll around them and take as much time as you need looking at all the paintings, sculptures, and artifacts.
Google Arts And Culture have teamed up with several hundred museums and galleries from all around the globe to bring everyone virtual tours and exhibitions of some of the world’s most renowned places. Google’s collection includes such cultural giants as the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, and the British Museum in London. To make sure that you don’t miss the opportunity to “visit” them, Bored Panda has made you a list of 12 world-famous galleries that you can now take virtual tours of.
#1 British Museum, London
The virtual tour of this iconic museum that’s located in the heart of London allows you to tour through various periods of history and discover curiosities like the Egyptian mummies. Also, hundreds of other artifacts can be seen there, so don’t miss your chance!
#2 Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
Home to many masterworks from the Dutch Golden Age, this iconic museum offers a Google Street View tour that will make you feel like you’re actually strolling through its meticulously-decorated halls. Head on there to see works from such geniuses as Vermeer and Rembrandt.
#3 Guggenheim Museum, New York
By using Google’s Street View feature, you can now tour the Guggenheim’s famous spiral staircase without having to do the actual traveling and walking. There, you can see incredible works of art from various historical periods, including the Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary eras.
#4 National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.
This American art museum offers two online exhibitions on Google. The first one is an exhibit of American fashion from 1740 to 1895, which includes many renderings of clothes from the Colonial to Revolutionary eras. The second one shows off works from Dutch Baroque artist Johannes Vermeer.
#5 National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul
This museum is one of Korea’s most popular ones and now you can access it from literally anywhere around the world. The virtual tour of the national museum takes you through six floors of Contemporary Korean as well as international art. Prepare to be stunned.
#6 Pergamon Museum, Berlin
Pergamon is one of the largest museums in Germany; therefore, it has a whole lot to offer. This historical museum houses plenty of ancient artifacts such as the famous Ishtar Gate of Babylon and, naturally, the Pergamon Altar.
#7 Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam
You can see the works of this ingenious painter up close by stepping into this virtual museum which is home to the largest collection of artworks by Vincent van Gogh. The collection includes over 200 paintings, 500 drawings, and over 750 personal letters.
#8 The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles
This art museum that’s located in California takes you back as far as the 8th century, as you can see European artworks there from these old time periods. Go on a Street View tour to explore the huge collection of masterworks—paintings, drawings, sculptures, manuscripts, and photographs.
#9 Uffizi Gallery, Florence
This gallery in Florence, Italy is home to the art collection of one of the city’s most famous families—the de’Medicis. Now, anyone can wander through its fancy halls designed by Giorgio Vasari specifically for Cosimo I de’Medici back in 1560.
#10 MASP, São Paulo
This modern non-profit museum is the first of its kind in Brazil. Take a virtual tour for a beautiful display of MASP’s huge collection that includes more than 10 thousand works. Paintings, sculptures, photographs, and even costumes from a wide range of historical periods and various places can be seen there.
#11 National Museum Of Anthropology, Mexico City
Every history geek’s dream, this fascinating museum is dedicated to the pre-Hispanic heritage of Mexico and is home to various exciting artifacts of archaeology and history. Don’t miss the chance to wander through all 23 exhibit rooms which display an array of ancient objects, even including some from the ancient Maya civilization.
#12 Musée d’Orsay, Paris
This Parisian gallery houses dozens of famous works by French artists who lived and worked from 1848 to 1914. Head to the virtual exhibition and see artworks from such world-renowned artists as Monet, Gauguin, and Cézanne.
