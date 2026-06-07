9 Famous Men Hit With Plastic Surgery Scrutiny After Dramatic Appearance Changes

Plastic surgery rumors are nothing new in Hollywood.
Whenever a celebrity shows up looking a little different, fans are quick to start guessing what may have changed.
Over the years, several famous men have faced speculation about everything from Botox and fillers to facelifts and other cosmetic procedures.
While some have denied having work done and others have never addressed the rumors, the conversation around their appearance continues.
Here are nine famous men who have been at the center of plastic surgery speculation but have never fully admitted to it.
#1 Zac Efron
For years, Zac Efron has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors after fans noticed that his jawline looked significantly different from his High School Musical days.
However, the actor has repeatedly denied undergoing cosmetic procedures and has instead pointed to a serious injury as the reason behind the change.
In a 2022 interview with Men’s Health, Efron revealed that he shattered his jaw in 2013 after slipping while running through his house in socks and hitting his face on the corner of a granite fountain.
The accident was so severe that he lost consciousness and woke up with his chin bone “hanging off” his face.
According to Efron, the injury required surgery, physical therapy, and ongoing treatment.
He explained that after taking a break from therapy while filming in Australia, his facial muscles began compensating for the damage. “The masseters just grew,” he said. “They just got really, really big.”
Plastic surgery speculation exploded in 2021 when fans noticed his wider jaw during an Earth Day appearance.
Efron later addressed the rumors, explaining that the change was linked to his recovery rather than cosmetic enhancements.
His appearance also sparked renewed discussion during A Family Affair and The Iron Claw, though Efron has consistently maintained that his altered facial structure is the result of injury, rehabilitation, and physical transformations for demanding film roles, not plastic surgery.
Image source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
#2 Jared Leto
Few celebrities have sparked as much speculation about aging as Jared Leto. The Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman is now in his 50s, yet many fans insist he looks remarkably similar to how he did decades ago.
The rumors have fueled ongoing discussions about whether Leto has had cosmetic work done, though he has never publicly confirmed undergoing any procedures.
Instead, he has largely brushed off the speculation.
Speaking to Men’s Health in 2022, Leto refused to reveal any supposed secret behind his youthful appearance, saying, “Just to keep everybody guessing. Really, honestly, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter.”
Leto also acknowledged that people have been talking about his age for years.
“People started talking about my age and that sort of thing ten years ago,” he said.
“As you get older, people start saying, ‘Ah, you’re still young,’ and then there’s this age where they go, ‘Really?’”
While online rumors have linked him to procedures such as Botox, fillers, and other anti-aging treatments, there is no evidence that he has undergone plastic surgery.
Leto has instead credited his appearance to lifestyle choices, including a healthy diet, skincare, exercise, and avoiding excesses that often come with celebrity life.
Image source: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/Getty Images
#3 Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow is one of the few celebrities who has openly admitted to having cosmetic work done.
During a May 2026 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the legendary singer was asked whether he had undergone any procedures to maintain his youthful appearance.
At first, Manilow insisted, “I don’t get Botox or anything,” before acknowledging that he had undergone a facelift years ago.
“There was one time when we lived in L.A. that I did do a facelift,” he said. “But after that, it’s just been a little here, a little there.”
The Grammy-winning performer also drew a distinction between major cosmetic procedures and smaller touch-ups.
“‘Work’ is like a facelift, and I only had one of those,” he explained. “The rest of it — I see something falling down, sure, I’ll do that. I’m as vain as anybody else.”
Manilow’s comments came while discussing his health journey after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2024. The singer underwent treatment, including surgery that removed part of his left lung, and later revealed that he was cancer-free.
Reflecting on the experience, Manilow admitted it changed his outlook on life. “It really did stop me in my tracks,” he said. “Have I done what I wanted to do, and have I made people happy? … The answers are yes.”
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
#4 Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone has faced plastic surgery rumors for years, largely because of changes in his appearance and the numerous procedures he has undergone following serious injuries.
However, many of the surgeries he has publicly discussed were medical rather than cosmetic.
In season 2 of The Family Stallone, the actor revealed that he needed yet another back surgery due to injuries he suffered while filming The Expendables in 2010.
During a fight scene, former WWE star Steve Austin body-slammed him into a wall, causing severe damage.
“I did stupid stuff,” Stallone admitted. “I was directing Expendables and, like an idiot, I’m doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam, and I could actually feel one bang.”
The injury had lasting consequences.
“I never recovered from Expendables. After that film, it was never physically the same,” Stallone said.
The accident reportedly left him with a fractured neck, dislocated shoulders, spinal fusion surgeries, and a metal plate in his neck.
His wife, Jennifer Flavin, described the repeated operations as frightening for the family.
“It’s very scary for our family every time Sly has to go through surgery, because you never know,” she said.
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Taylor Hill/Getty Images
#5 Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has repeatedly denied undergoing plastic surgery, but his changing appearance over the years has continued to fuel speculation.
The rumors intensified after his appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics and again during a Super Bowl LIX promotional video in 2025, when some viewers thought his face looked noticeably fuller than usual.
Cruise addressed the topic years ago in a 2012 interview with Playboy, saying, “I haven’t, and I never would,” when asked if he had undergone plastic surgery. Despite that statement, cosmetic experts have continued to weigh in on his appearance.
Following the Olympics, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis suggested there could be simpler explanations than surgery.
“His face appears to be more swollen than previous images of the star have shown, but that could be due to a heavy travel schedule, uneven diet, and poor camera angles and lighting,” he explained.
Davis added that while Cruise may have had minor treatments such as fillers, “He, by no means, has been overdone. In fact, he looks terrific for a man his age.”
After Cruise’s Super Bowl appearance, plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti told the Daily Mail that the actor’s facial definition appeared different.
“His jawline definition has changed, and he now looks a little fuller,” Bharti said, noting that the look could be caused by weight gain or “potentially due to an over-abundance of fillers.”
While online speculation continues, there is no confirmed evidence that Cruise has undergone plastic surgery, and the actor has consistently denied it.
Image source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, JB Lacroix/Getty Images
#6 Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey’s appearance at the 2026 César Awards sparked widespread speculation about whether the actor had undergone cosmetic procedures.
While some fans floated bizarre clone theories, several plastic surgeons offered more grounded explanations for the changes people noticed in his face.
Dr. Millicent Rovelo told RadarOnline that she believed Carrey had undergone an upper blepharoplasty, a procedure that removes excess eyelid skin.
Comparing older and newer images, she said, “In the 2024 photos, he has a lot of excess skin of his upper eyelids hanging over the outer edges of the eyes. In the most recent video of him, you can see that the excess skin is removed, and that makes his eyes appear larger and rounder.”
She also suggested the actor had received “significant” Botox injections, though she did not believe he had undergone additional facial surgery.
Another analysis from Yaman Surgical Medical Center showed a fuller midface and temple area, suggesting possible filler injections in the cheeks and temples.
The clinic’s surgeon also speculated that Carrey may have undergone a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, facelift, and possible fat transfer after noticing that his eyebrows appeared higher, his eyelids less sagging, and his face more lifted than in previous years.
Meanwhile, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel claimed to Daily Mail that Carrey may have received Botox that created “oddly arched eyebrows” and suggested signs of a “poorly done facelift” and an “unnatural pull in his cheek.”
Carrey has never publicly confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures, leaving the discussion based largely on expert opinion and public speculation.
Image source: Mitchell Gerber/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
#7 Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors for years, with social media users frequently dissecting his appearance and speculating about possible cosmetic procedures. However, the actor recently addressed the chatter himself.
During a January 2026 appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Cooper’s friend and co-star Will Arnett brought up the rumors while discussing a recent interview.
Arnett recalled wanting to tell people, “Everybody thinks that Bradley’s had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I’m like, what people don’t know is that he hasn’t!”
Cooper then revealed that he had encountered similar comments in real life.
“Some people came up to me the last couple of weeks. They’re like, ‘Oh, you look good!’” he said, seemingly acknowledging that people believed his appearance had changed.
Arnett was clearly frustrated by the constant speculation surrounding Cooper’s face.
“It’s such a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know,” he said. “You know, you read that b——- stuff.”
While Cooper did not directly discuss specific procedures or offer details about his skincare routine, he has previously spoken about the dramatic physical transformations he undergoes for film roles.
For American Sniper, he gained about 40 pounds and trained twice daily, while his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in Maestro required hours of prosthetic makeup.
Despite ongoing online speculation, Cooper has never admitted to having plastic surgery, and his friends continue to insist that the rumors are unfounded.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Simon Ackerman/Getty Images
#8 Simon Cowell
Unlike many celebrities who deny cosmetic enhancements altogether, Simon Cowell has openly admitted to using Botox and facial fillers over the years.
However, the television personality has also acknowledged that there was a point when he felt he had gone too far.
Speaking to The Sun in 2022, Cowell reflected on seeing an older photo of himself and realizing how much his appearance had changed.
“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all,” he admitted.
Cowell has also been candid about the procedures he tried.
In a 2025 interview with the Daily Mail, he said, “I’ve had Botox. I’ve had lasers and this and that.” However, he denied ever having a facelift despite years of speculation.
The turning point reportedly came because of his son, Eric.
Recalling one moment, Cowell said his son was “in hysterics” after seeing him following filler treatments and joked that he looked like “something out of a horror film.”
That reaction convinced him to stop. “Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero,” he said.
Cowell maintains that he now focuses more on exercise, healthy eating, and overall wellness than cosmetic enhancements.
Image source: Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#9 Matthew Mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey sparked plastic surgery speculation after appearing at the 2024 Caring for Women Gala in New York City, where some fans felt he looked noticeably different.
Social media quickly filled with comments questioning changes to his face, with one person asking, “Is Matthew McConaughey ok?” while another speculated, “Looks like facial plastic surgery has gone wrong.”
However, not everyone was convinced that cosmetic procedures were responsible.
Consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon Reza Nassab suggested that weight loss could explain the changes.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said, “Personally, I don’t believe that Matthew McConaughey has undergone rhinoplasty. I think the change in the size and shape of his nose could be attributed to weight loss, particularly in his face.”
Nassab further explained that losing facial fat can significantly alter someone’s appearance.
“This natural shift in appearance due to weight loss can often lead people to assume cosmetic procedures have taken place,” he said, adding that the visible changes in McConaughey’s cheeks and nose could easily be linked to weight loss rather than surgery.
Still, another theory emerged from celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Botched star suggested that some Hollywood actors, including McConaughey, may have undergone blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery.
Dubrow described the procedure as “the most potentially feminizing” cosmetic surgery for men and noted that removing even “two to three millimeters too much skin” can dramatically change a person’s appearance.
McConaughey has never publicly confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedure, leaving the speculation firmly in rumor territory.
Image source: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, Rick Kern/Getty Images
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