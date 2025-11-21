MIL Makes Son’s Girlfriend Sleep In A Different Room, Can’t Believe She Won’t Pray Or Go To Church

“My house, my rules” is generally the sort of thing most of us respect. But it can sometimes be hard to see what exactly falls under this concept. For example, should a religious family be able to make a non-believer pray or even attend church? If this sounds far-fetched, well, read on.
A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for raising a fuss when her boyfriend’s parents brushed aside the fact that she wasn’t religious and demanded she sleep in a separate room and attend church. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Being asked to sleep separate from your partner for someone else’s religious reasons sounds absurd
Image credits: jm_video / Envato (not the actual photo)
But it’s what happened to one woman when she visited her BF’s parents
Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sea-Tangerine-4123
Some thought she was not being unreasonable
Others thought the parents could set the rules in their own home
Follow Us