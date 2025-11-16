Artist Reveals The Secret Lives Of Famous Characters (28 New Pics)

Have you ever sat down and thought (like really really thought) about what some of your favorite movie or cartoon characters do on their days off? Yes, assuming that they have days off is silly but what is even sillier is wondering about what they might be up to!

Artist Ed Harrington is back at Bored Panda with a series of images that have the potential to ruin some of your fondest childhood memories as his illustrations explore the hidden side of these characters. Ed takes our favorite pop culture characters and depicts what they do when they’re not “working”, revealing their “secret lives”.

Ed’s work has been previously featured on Bored Panda and you can find part 1, part 2, and part 3 of his series by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | edharringtonillustration.com

#1

Image source: instagram.com

#2

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#3

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#4

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#5

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#6

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#7

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#8

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#9

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#10

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#11

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#12

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#13

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#14

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#15

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#16

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#17

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#18

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#19

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#20

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#21

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#22

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#23

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#24

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#25

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#26

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#27

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#28

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

Patrick Penrose
