Couple Hides From Family That They Bought A House 2 Years Ago, They Find Out And Are Furious

There are many reasons in the world, from pretty logical to absolutely insane, why a person could avoid purchasing a house, but also no less reasons why owning a house is incredibly cool. Well, or a house that belongs to your relatives, and where you can come on vacation… even if the owners are against it.
Further proof is, for instance, this post from the user u/Low_Muffin_292283, which in just a couple of days collected more than 9.4K upvotes and almost 2K various comments in the AITA Reddit community. More family drama, more people desperately longing to insert themselves into someone’s lives… However, let’s read on and judge for yourself.
The author of the post and her husband decided to buy a lakeside house around two years ago
Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy (not the actual photo)
However, their numerous relatives started making truly Napoleonic plans about vacationing in this house too
Image credits: u/Low_Muffin_292283
So the spouses thought a bit… and then lied to their relatives about the house purchase deal falling through at the last moment
Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/Low_Muffin_292283
Two years passed – and then one of their family members found out the truth, so massive drama arose
Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/Low_Muffin_292283
The woman’s mom even demanded spare keys, threatening to cut all ties in case of a refusal
The Original Poster (OP) and her husband decided to buy a house a couple of years ago – a spacious beautiful house on the lake. Where they could enjoy the surrounding beauty, arrange everything the way they (and only they) like, raise children and then calmly meet old age.
A great idea – especially considering that in the country where the OP and her husband live, most people live in apartments rather than houses. The couple’s relatives were also particularly enthusiastic: their parents said that they would come there to play with the kids, some guys were already imagining outdoor parties… and, of course, no one asked the future homeowners.
And then the spouses simultaneously had a reasonable question – is it even worth buying the house of your dreams if it automatically becomes the house of someone else’s dreams as well? So it turned out that the partners told all of their relatives that the deal to buy the house, alas, fell through at the last moment. Everyone was incredibly upset, but what can you actually do here?
The only ones who were privy to the secret that the couple had actually bought this house were their closest friends – and the next two years were filled with plenty of magical moments without any annoying and nosy relatives. But everything that’s hidden has the peculiarity of coming to the surface sooner or later…
This is what happened this time too. One of the OP’s friends published a photo from a party in the house, and it so happened that their relatives saw the post. Needless to say, a terrible scandal broke out, and now the families of both spouses are giving them the silent treatment, accusing them of being overly entitled and selfish. But they just wanted peace and quiet, the original poster says…
Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)
Moreover, in the comments to the post, the author says that her mother nearly issued an ultimatum, demanding that her daughter give her spare keys from her house, which certainly should not be given – here is some more proof. Otherwise, the relatives en masse threatened to cut all ties with this couple if they didn’t tell them their address.
On the other hand, according to many commenters, if your numerous annoying relatives threaten to never communicate with you, then, damn it, this could be considered an achievement, and the current situation needs to be consolidated. “No keys, no address, no access. Full stop,” one of the people in the comments urges the author. “Sounds like a win,” another person is pretty sure.
Commenters also write that the spouses, by and large, can be guilty of only two counts: lying and not setting their own personal boundaries. “Lying in the short term might make your lives easier, in the long term once a lie gets found out it only brings bigger problems,” someone summarized, and it’s damn true, isn’t it?
In any case, the relatives of the author of the post and her husband seem quite entitled here anyway, although their outrage over many years of lies is also a tad bit understandable. Be that as it may, relatives come in all sorts – and some are accustomed to literally imposing themselves in all of their loved ones’ events, important or not. In this case, personal boundaries really are a huge must. And what do you, our dear readers, think about all this?
At the same time, people in the comments were absolutely understanding, claiming that the spouses were wrong only in telling lies
