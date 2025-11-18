“I Want To Be Buried With My Dogs”: Family Refuses Late Actor’s Final Wish

Legendary French actor Alain Delon sparked controversy after his death over his very unusual final wish.
The onscreen veteran, known for his striking performances and intense on-screen presence, passed away on Sunday, August 19, at the age of 88.
French President Emmanuel Macron called him the country’s “monument” following his death.
“Alain Delon has played legendary roles and made the world dream. Lending his unforgettable face to shake up our lives,” the French leader wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Melancholic, popular, secretive, he was more than a star: a French monument,” he added.
French cinema legend Alain Delon passed away at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy celebrated by fans and peers alike
Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images
The actor’s final wish, however, sparked a debate that even his legacy couldn’t escape. He wished for his beloved dog—a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois named Loubo—to be put down and buried alongside him.
“I want to be buried with my dogs. I don’t care about anything else, I just want to be with them. They were the only ones who loved me unconditionally, always there for me, asking nothing in return,” the actor reportedly said in an interview in 2018.
The final wish sparked an outcry from animal rights activists, who criticized the idea of having a healthy dog unnecessarily euthanized and buried in the actor’s grave, located in the cemetery of his home in the village of Douchy in the Loiret.
SPA (La Société Protectrice des Animaux), France’s leading animal welfare organization, was among the most vocal opponents of the actor’s request.
His unusual request to have his beloved dog, Loubo, euthanized and buried with him sparked a heated debate and public outcry from animal rights activists
Image credits: Ursula Düren/Getty Images
The organization asserted that the life of a healthy animal should never be subject to a human being’s desires.
“The SPA wanted to pay tribute to Alain Delon, animal lover and defender of the cause. Before his death, he had expressed the wish to euthanize his dog Lobo,” read a translation of SPA’s statement on X.
“However, the life of an animal should not be conditioned by that of a human,” the statement continued. “The SPA is volunteering to take in his dog and find him a family.”
Amid the intense uproar and backlash, Alain’s family intervened and revealed that they would not be putting their four-legged family member to sleep and burying him next to Alain.
Despite the onscreen veteran’s wishes, his family ultimately decided to keep Loubo alive, ensuring that the actor’s loyal companion continues to be cared for
Image credits: Movie Collector
The film star’s 33-year-old daughter, Anouchka, confirmed the decision while speaking with the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, an animal protection foundation run by French actress Brigitte Bardot.
“I’ve just had Anouchka Delon on the phone and she has told me that Loubo is part of the family and will be kept. The dog will not be put down,” a spokesperson for the foundation said, as quoted by The Guardian.
The cinema icon’s love for his canine companions was evident throughout his life.
On the grounds of his estate, located 85 miles southeast of Paris, he has a cemetery that is home to the remains of at least 35 of his dogs, each laid to rest in a peaceful wooded area.
He also created a chapel in the cemetery, a testament to the actor’s lifelong devotion to his pets.
“I love him like a child,” Alain once said about Loubo. “I’ve had 50 dogs in my life, but I have a special relationship with this one”
Image credits: Movie Collector
When he spoke to Paris Match in 2018, he called his Loubo his “end of life dog.”
“I love him like a child,” he said. “I’ve had 50 dogs in my life, but I have a special relationship with this one. He misses me when I’m not there.”
“If I die before him, I’ll ask the vet to take us away together. He’ll put him to sleep in my arms,” he added. “I’d rather do that than know that he’ll let himself die on my grave with so much suffering.”
His daughter, Anouchka, has shared several pictures of Loubo on Instagram, with one of them captioned: “’Wherever there is an unfortunate person, god sends a dog.’ Thank you my Loubo for being there for your master.”
In another post, she called him “Keeper of the temple” and added, “With him there’s no betrayal, no calculation, only love…”
The iconic actor has starred in several classic films like Plein Soleil, Le Samouraï, and Rocco and His Brothers
Image credits: montazia.productions
Loubo’s name also made an appearance in the Delon family’s official statement announcing the actor’s death.
“Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as [his dog] Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family,” their statement said.
Following his demise, tributes poured in to celebrate the actor and the rich legacy he contributed to French cinema.
“We believe he was immortal … his talent, his charisma, his aura made him destined for a Hollywood career at a young age, but he chose France,” said the French culture minister, Rachida Dati.
“He was more than a star: a French monument,” said French President Emmanuel Macron after he passed away
Image credits: montazia.productions
French actress Brigitte Bardot, who has shared the screen with the late actor, was “devastated by the news of his death, according to her foundation.
“Today, it is with a heavy heart we learn of Alain Delon’s death,” the Brigitte Bardot Foundation said in a statement.
“He was an exceptional man, an unforgettable artist and a great friend to animals,” the statement continued. “Alain was a close friend of our president, Brigitte Bardot, who is devastated by his death.”
“Their friendship, based on a shared love of animals and a shared concern for their welfare, was precious and genuine,” the foundation added. “Alain understood the profound link between man and animal.”
Most netizens agreed with the family’s decision not to put Loubo to sleep, but a few sided with the deceased actor
