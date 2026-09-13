Emily Willis’ Family Reveals Sign They Say Proves Paralyzed Actress Is Conscious Of Her ‘Locked-In’ State

Emily Willis’ family has opened up about a small but meaningful sign they believe shows the actress remains aware of what is happening around her, despite the severe brain damage she suffered after a cardiac arrest in 2024.
Her mother, Yesenia Cooper, shared that Emily still cannot speak and has very limited movement.
The family has now shared more about Emily’s condition, recovery and the care she receives in Mexico, where they are continuing to look for ways to help her regain more independence.
Emily Willis’ family revealed the signs they believe show the actress knows what is happening around her
suffering severe brain damage following her cardiac arrest, as reported by Bored Panda.
The condition can leave someone mentally aware while making it extremely difficult or impossible for them to speak or voluntarily move most of their body.
Emily remains non-verbal, but her family said she has found limited ways to communicate.
Her mother told TMZ that Emily can track people with her eyes and shake her head. Yesenia also said her daughter understands around 80% of what is happening around her.
That belief is also behind some of the more emotional moments at home.
Yesenia said Emily sometimes screams and even kicks her out of frustration, which she believes shows that her daughter is aware of her situation despite being unable to communicate normally.
The family is now caring for her in Mexico, where Emily is also working with a physical therapist as she tries to relearn how to walk.
“She is improving, getting better day by day, and still fighting to live the best life possible,” Yesenia said.
Her mother is also considering buying a house in Mexico because nursing care is more affordable there.
Furthermore, she hopes the treatment available in the country could eventually help Emily become more independent.
“They do things there that aren’t available here; maybe she can become more independent,” Yesenia told the Daily Mail.
Although Emily still needs around-the-clock care, her family said there have been encouraging changes
Emily can now sleep on her own again and has started watching some of her favorite movies and television shows.
She still needs help eating and continues to work with physical therapists.
Her family also revealed that she has undergone more than 10 surgeries since the medical emergency.
They are hoping to take her to Spain for specialized neurological procedures that could stimulate parts of the brain involved in speech, communication, and movement.
The progress has been slow, but it has given the family something to hold on to.
Emily’s life changed after a medical emergency at rehab
Emily entered Summit Malibu in January 2024 while seeking treatment for ket*mine a*diction.
According to her family’s lawsuit, her condition deteriorated during her stay.
Court filings described symptoms including dehydration, tremors, chills, confusion, and difficulty walking. Medical notes later described her as “disheveled, frail, and disoriented.”
On February 4, staff found her unconscious and without a pulse.
Paramedics performed CPR for roughly 30 to 40 minutes before her heartbeat returned. The prolonged lack of oxygen caused an anoxic brain injury, leaving her in a coma for nearly two months.
When she regained consciousness, doctors believed she had developed locked-in syndrome.
Her family has maintained that Emily entered rehab sober and wanted to rebuild her life. They later accused the facility of failing to respond properly as her condition worsened.
Emily’s younger brother has also been involved in the family’s legal fight against Summit Malibu
Emily’s younger brother, Michael Cooper, said Emily has been told the facility had many amenities and that celebrities had received treatment there.
“She was strong going in and had a path forward. I had zero reason to think anything would go wrong.”
What happened afterward has left the family with questions they say they still cannot answer.
“That’s what is so frustrating is that this didn’t happen to her at home or anything,” Cooper said.
He added, “It happened under the care of medical professionals who were acting under California law as her legal guardians.”
For Cooper, one of the hardest parts is that Emily cannot speak for herself about what happened.
“Maybe some people can’t comprehend this kind of pain.”
Emily’s family filed a negligence lawsuit against Summit Malibu and its parent company, Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centers
The lawsuit accused the facility of failing to provide the medical care Emily needed as her condition deteriorated. The complaint alleged that staff failed to monitor her properly and did not transfer her to a hospital before the cardiac arrest.
The family also accused a clinician of leaving during a shift and later falsifying observation records.
A California judge later approved a $3 million settlement.
However, the agreement did not include an admission of liability, and the defendants continued to deny wrongdoing.
The facility had argued that Emily refused some medical recommendations and declined hospital treatment when staff encouraged her to go.
Her family launched a GoFundMe after the medical emergency to help with treatment and other expenses, including therapies that may not be covered by insurance.
They described Emily as “a cherished daughter, sister, and a beacon of light in the lives of all who know her.”
“With every ounce of her remarkable strength and bravery, Emily is fighting,” the family wrote.
“Praying for her,” wrote one netizen
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