I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog’s Perspective

by

Anyone who has ever lived with a dog knows they have their own unique way of looking at the world. They celebrate the smallest things, create drama out of everyday moments, and somehow always manage to make us laugh.

That simple idea inspired this comic series. Instead of showing life from a human perspective, I imagined what everyday situations might look like through a dog’s eyes. From trips to the vet and family dinners to walks in the park and their humans’ strange habits, every comic begins with the same question: “What would a dog be thinking right now?”

I hope these comics bring a smile to fellow dog lovers. And if you share your life with a furry best friend, chances are you’ll recognize more than a few of these moments.

More info: Instagram

#1

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog’s Perspective

#2

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#3

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#4

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#5

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#6

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#7

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#8

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#9

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#10

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#11

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#12

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#13

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#14

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#15

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#16

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#17

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#18

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#19

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#20

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#21

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

#22

I Turned Everyday Moments Into 22 Funny Comics From A Dog&#8217;s Perspective

Image source: hidreley

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Pickup Line You Have Ever Heard?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Daily Guess The Famous Person Game #084 (Jun 10, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2026
“This One Is Going To Be Hard To Believe”: 43 Things That Are A Lot More Dangerous Than They Seem
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2026
Why These are the Most Popular Shows on HGTV Right Now
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2025
The Duplass Brothers and Room 104: What We Know So Far
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2017
People Share Their Biggest Work Fails In An Attempt To Console An HBO Intern Who Made A Mistake
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025