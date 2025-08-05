Person Sips On Their Cocktail While Observing The Circus That Their Cousin’s Wedding Turned Into

A wedding doesn’t have to be royal to leave a nice lasting impression. Even on a budget, couples find ways to organize a smooth ceremony, serve tasty food, and play boppy tunes.
But when Reddit user Crimson-Iris went to her cousin’s destination wedding, all of the bride and groom’s efforts were spoiled by some of the guests.
Some people used their special day as an opportunity to make grand announcements and throw their own parties, which became everything the attendees talked about.
Wedding etiquette can vary based on cultural backgrounds and personal preferences
But there are some things that guests just shouldn’t do
One possible reason for such clashes is that not everyone agrees on the definition of appropriate social conventions
A YouGov survey discovered there are large differences by age and gender in opinions on what is appropriate at a wedding.
The gap between younger men (ages 18 to 44) and older women (ages 45 and older) is particularly noticeable (younger women’s and older men’s opinions are in the middle of these two groups, and similar to each other).
For example, older women are 38 percentage points more likely than younger men to say it’s inappropriate to wear white to a wedding, and they are 29 percent more likely to say it’s not OK to dress casually despite a formal dress code. They’re also much more likely to say it’s inappropriate not to respond to an invitation or to bring an uninvited guest.
Ultimately, you should remain on the cautious side to ensure that there are as few problems as possible.
Etiquette expert Nick Leighton of podcast Were You Raised By Wolves? told Newsweek it’s “generally considered impolite to make a major life event announcement at someone else’s wedding,” which certainly includes a pregnancy.
For many, a birthday party might also fall into the same category.
“There are many etiquette rules around not upstaging the bride and groom—this is why we have that whole ‘don’t wear white’ rule. Stealing the spotlight from them on their big day is rude,” Leighton explained.
As the story went viral, a heated discussion broke out in its comment section
