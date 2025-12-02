“You Weren’t Allergic Last Year”: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy

by

Food allergies are serious business and can sometimes even threaten a person’s life. It’s estimated that 11% of American adults have at least one food allergy, and that’s 27 million people. However, some people might not realize just how serious having a food allergy can be.

This woman, for example, claimed to have a mushroom allergy when she saw her sister-in-law sautéing mushrooms for the Thanksgiving turkey stuffing. But her statement seemed peculiar, since she had never had the allergy before and had eaten the same mushroom stuffing every year. After the sister-in-law laughed in her face, family drama ensued. So, the cook started wondering if her reaction was too harsh.

A woman prepared her usual turkey stuffing for a Thanksgiving meal, but her SIL claimed she was allergic to one ingredient

&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

This fact puzzled the host, since every year before, the SIL had eaten the stuffing with no issues

&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy

Image credits: karlyukav/Freepik (not the actual photo)

&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy

Image credits: recalcitrant_scribe

The fact that the SIL had developed the allergy so suddenly puzzled the cook: “She’s never claimed any reaction to the stuffing”

&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy

Later, the brother gave an interesting explanation for his wife’s “allergies”

&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
&#8220;You Weren&#8217;t Allergic Last Year&#8221;: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy

Image credits: recalcitrant_scribe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Sharing Genius Life Hacks And You Will Be Surprised You Never Thought Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
When Game Of Thrones Meets Brands
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Dog Comes Here Every Day And Helps Kindergarten Kids Safely Cross The Street
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Someone Built A Tiny Wall Around Trump’s Hollywood Star And It Has A Hidden Message On It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Things Americans Find Very Weird About Europe, According To This Viral Thread
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Would Your Ultimate Fantasy Concert Or Festival Line-Up Be? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025