My Collection Of Gorgeous Family Portraits Taken In Beautiful Outdoor Locations In London (20 Pics)

by

All family photography sessions are inspired by families and, of course, the beautiful places in London. Having been a baby, maternity, and family photographer for many years, I have discovered quite a few locations that are perfect for a cozy family photoshoot. London parks burst with colors in every season and are absolutely stunning year-round!

Escape to the outdoors, such as Hampstead Heath in North London or the wide open spaces like Richmond Park and Wimbledon Common in South West London. You can also explore the charming streets in the West End or any part of London; they all offer unique settings for family lifestyle photography portraits.

Whether you are looking for an urban style or places that feel worlds away, you can always enjoy these locations, even for a leisurely walk or while sitting back on a bench with a cup of coffee. Please enjoy this stunning collection of gorgeous family portraits taken at these incredible outdoor locations.

Thank you for being here today.

More info: aurelijasapkiene.co.uk | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Family Photography In Hammersmith Park, London

#2 Family Photography In The Stephens House & Gardens In Finchley, London

#3 Family Photography In Ruislip Gardens, London

#4 Family Photography In Kensington Gardens, London

#5 Family Photography In Little Venice, London

#6 Maternity Photography In The Streets Of Westminster, London

#7 Family Photography In Holland Park, London

#8 Family Photography In Hampstead Heath, London

#9 Family Photography In Fenton House & Gardens, London

#10 Family Photography In The Cannizzaro House In Wimbledon, London

#11 Family Photography In The Kenwood House Hampstead, London

#12 Maternity Photography In The Streets Of Hammersmith, London

#13 Family Photography In Vauxhall Park, London

#14 Family Photography In The Greenwich Old Royal Naval College, London

#15 Maternity Photography In The Streets Of Hoxton, London

#16 Family Photography In Richmond Park, London

#17 Family Photography In Wimbledon Common Park, London

#18 Maternity Photography In Regents Park, London

#19 Maternity Photography In Hampstead Heath Woods, London

#20 Maternity Photography In The Palace Of Westminster, London

