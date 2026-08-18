Guy Horrified To Learn Fam Purposely Triggered His Seizures For Years Just To See If His Meds Worked

There’s a famous quote that goes: “You can’t give up on family, no matter how tempting they make it.” I find it problematic because it’s unfair that people are just supposed to let go of the cruel behavior of their relatives and still pretend they care.
Look at this person who was horrified to find out that their family played a big role in the seizures they had during Friday traditions. Moreover, their mom confessed everything while laughing at them, and they couldn’t believe their relatives’ actions had actually caused them so much damage! Here’s what happened…
Nobody should be forced to undergo traumatic instances and then forget about it just because they are family
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The poster was diagnosed with “childhood epilepsy,” which stopped with medication after a few years, but people often dismissed it as fake
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
However, they often remembered how they used to have seizures during a family tradition ceremony, and it shocked them that it was on purpose
Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Their mom laughed and confessed that they used to create an anxious environment to test of the poster’s meds were really working
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They felt betrayed that the family had tormented them so much that they had chronic stress, and their body refused to forget the trauma
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Netizens quickly pointed out that their family was extremely toxic for playing games and “testing” the poster so cruelly
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The poster gave an update that they had misunderstood what their mom had said, and that they never got seizures because of the relatives
namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Their mom also apologized for the “tests” that the family did, but the poster couldn’t forgive the betrayal caused by the relatives
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Moreover, they also felt unsafe around their family and felt anxious about everything related to those toxic memories
Although they had grown distant from their family, moving out and living separately was not really an option for the poster
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) narrated that they were diagnosed with “childhood epilepsy” at about 6 years old, and it was cured with medicines in a few years. However, they could remember their eyes rolling back and being gone for a few seconds. Once, the author nearly drowned because of it, but since their condition was uncommon, people dismissed it as fake.
The memory of the “Friday candy ceremony” at their aunt’s place kept bothering them. The OP always had seizures at that time, and years later, questioned their mom about it. Much to their horror, she laughed and confessed that the family “tested” the narrator by creating an anxious environment to check if the meds were working. Obviously, the person felt betrayed.
However, it explained why their body still remembered the trauma. Netizens were outraged by their family’s extreme cruelty, but the OP soon gave an update. Apparently, they had misunderstood their mom, as they had never gotten a seizure when their relatives did the “test.” Moreover, the woman apologized for treating them like a hamster in a facility.
Although the author’s mother clarified that she would never do it just for the “fun” of it, the betrayal ran deep, and the OP still had trust issues with their family. As a 23-year-old, they also had chronic anxiety, among other issues, and just thinking about that “tradition” gave them the heebie-jeebies. Sadly, they still lived with their relatives, and ignoring them completely wasn’t an option.
shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Experts highlight that not providing a child with a safe environment, belittling them, and treating them unfairly as opposed to their siblings are clear signs of emotional cruelty. This can spark recurrent nightmares, extreme distress, markedly oppositional behavior, and withdrawal of communication within the child. No wonder the poster claimed that they had chronic stress.
According to Mayo Clinic, “Chronic stress can harm your body and mind by releasing stress hormones for too long. This can lead to issues such as headaches, poor sleep, and heart disease. It can also weaken your immune system.” Despite all the damage that their family had caused, folks couldn’t fathom why the OP was defending them and minimizing their own trauma.
The author was also clueless about how so many seizures could lead to issues in the brain. Researchers emphasize that frequent seizures interfere with the proper functioning of the brain and might result in cognitive disorders. They can also affect memory and learning, and cause confusion, disorientation, and difficulty concentrating. Netizens urged the poster to get tested.
No matter what the OP said, there was no denying that their family was extremely toxic. The narrator mentioned that they distanced themselves and reduced contact with their relatives. However, they couldn’t immediately move out and cut off all ties, as many peeps urged them to. What would you do in such a situation? Feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments section!
Netizens couldn’t fathom why the poster tried to minimize the trauma their family had caused, when it was clearly evil
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