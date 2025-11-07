“My Family Called CPS While I Was In The Hospital Fighting For My Life”

I don’t know about you, but whenever I am caught in any tight spot, I always turn to my family for help, and they are always there. Sadly, not everyone is as fortunate as me, because some people end up with really awful relatives.
Just look at this woman who was sick after her surgery, but her husband was busy working, so she called her dad. That turned out to be a big mistake as he just yelled at her and told everyone how she neglected her kids. His badmouthing sparked so much drama that even CPS showed up!
From loving to judgmental, family members come in all types of attitudes and behaviors
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster is a mom of 3, and her third pregnancy was very complex; besides, she also had a surgery scheduled, but her family refused to help
Image credits: Tim Bish / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
While she was healing from her surgery, she was alone with the baby and the 3-year-old as her husband had to work, but she started feeling extremely sick
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Things got so bad that she was fainting constantly, but still her husband prioritized work, so she called her father for help, but he just yelled at her
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
However, her condition worsened, so she ended up in the hospital, fighting for her life, but her father told everyone how she had ignored her kids and lived messily
Thanks to her father badmouthing her, someone called CPS on the couple, and the poster had to deal with it after she came home from the hospital
Today’s story is quite heartbreaking as the original poster (OP) narrates about her painful life. The mom of three had a pretty complicated third pregnancy, and also had to get surgery done. Despite all the physical pain, her family refused to help out with her kids, claiming she could do it on her own.
Even after surgery, her husband prioritized his work and left her alone with the baby and the 3-year-old. Fortunately, her eldest was with his bio dad, but looking after two toddlers while recovering is no easy feat. OP started struggling with a high fever, fainted twice, and even hallucinated. The poor woman must have freaked out.
Despite this, her husband still said that he had to work, so she called her dad for help. Little did she know that he would just stir up more trouble. After arriving, he criticized how her house was a “mess” because of unwashed dishes and a dirty diaper. He also yelled that she was “neglecting” her kids because the 3-year-old dropped food on the floor.
She literally had to tell him to stop yelling and take her to the hospital, but her stepmom just told her to sleep. They also screamed at her husband after he came home, but OP’s condition had worsened, so he rushed her to the hospital. Her kidney had been infected during the surgery, and OP was literally fighting for her life.
During this time, her dad told everyone about the messy apartment and neglected kids. Well, when the poster returned home, she had to face CPS because someone had complained about the couple. Fortunately, she explained the whole situation, and the worker said the case would be closed soon, but still, it was pretty scary, right?
Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
To get deeper insights, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that when someone goes through something really scary and painful, like sepsis or surgery complications right after having a baby, it can totally shake them to their core, physically, mentally, and emotionally.
“Basically, their body and mind have both been through trauma. It can leave them feeling fragile, hyperaware of every little ache, and emotionally drained. During that time, support from family and friends makes a huge difference. So when that support isn’t there, or worse, when someone feels ignored, criticized, or abandoned, it can make everything feel ten times heavier,” she added.
Our expert also emphasized that when family steps back during such times, it can intensify feelings of hopelessness, fear, and self-doubt, making recovery from postpartum depression or anxiety much harder. All the poster needed was for her dad to take her to the hospital, but his behavior just added to her list of troubles.
Many folks claimed that her father and stepmom sounded like evil people, considering CPS showed up because of them. Prof. Lobo also noted that a CPS visit can be incredibly stressful for any parent, but for someone who’s just come out of a serious illness or surgery, it can hit especially hard.
I honestly can’t even begin to imagine what her mental state must be at this point, and I really hope she gets therapy. Many also called out her husband’s behavior, and I agree with them. OP really needs to sit down and have a talk with him about all this. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Folks didn’t waste any time in telling her how toxic her father and stepmom acted, but they also felt that her husband was equally at fault
