If You Can Beat This 26-Question School Quiz, Your Brain Is Still Sharp

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This 26-question general knowledge quiz covers everything from science to geography, math to art, and is designed to test how much you really remember from school.

From what the closest planet to the sun is to who won the 2008 U.S. presidential election, this challenge will push your brain across multiple subjects and reveal how sharp your knowledge really is. So let’s see how many of the 26 questions you can get right.

Let’s get started! 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Can Beat This 26-Question School Quiz, Your Brain Is Still Sharp

Image credits: Andy Barbour

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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