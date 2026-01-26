“Are You Smarter Than Primary School You?”: Prove It By Scoring 35/38 On This Basic Math Quiz

by

Let’s be honest – this quiz is very basic. We’re talking simple additions and subtractions, easy fractions, percentages, shapes, angles, and a bit of number logic.

All the questions are type-in. If you’re paying attention, this should feel easy. If not… Well, let’s just say missing too many might feel a little embarrassing.

Take it slow, double-check your answers, and see if your math basics are still solid. And if you haven’t tried the earlier parts yet, Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 are waiting for you.

Good luck – you probably won’t need it! 😉

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Are You Smarter Than Primary School You?”: Prove It By Scoring 35/38 On This Basic Math Quiz

Image credits: PNW Production

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Trump Over ABC Lawsuit Threat After Record-Breaking Comeback
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Some Stupid Things You Own (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Haiti Gets New President, Blake Gets Fired
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2018
Michael Joseph Consuelos
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Joseph Consuelos
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2019
We Make These Glass Bowls That Look Like Drops Of Liquid- You’ll Be Amazed By How They’re Made!
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
86 Memorial Tattoo Ideas To Honor Your Family
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025