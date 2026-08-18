“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

The internet is filled with fictitious nonsense. Tall stories, hyped-up tales, retouched images, blatant lies, and endless episodes of “Things That Never Happened” – all posted for clout. That’s why it pays to fact-check and it also doesn’t hurt to use some critical thinking along the way. But sometimes, certain people are a little too critical…
They go straight for the jugular, calling out what they believe to be fibs, without actually gathering any evidence first. These netizens may see it as doing their bit in combating fake news and cleaning up the streets. But what they don’t realize is that their energy could be better put to use elsewhere.
There’s a community dedicated to calling out those who falsely call out others for lying. Nothing Ever Happens has more than 36,000 weekly visitors, all tuning into another episode of “Things That Actually Happened.” Members share posts of totally plausible stories that were framed as being fake. “No Steve,” reads the bio, “the story isn’t fake, your life is just boring. Go outside more.” Here are some of the best posts from the page…
#1 Because Cute Stuff Like This Doesn’t Happen
Image source: domofarted
#2 I Have No Words For This
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#3 Restaurant Workers Draw On Food Containers All The Time
Image source: PhysicalBuy2566
Scrolling through social media can often feel like watching yet another episode of “Things That Never Happened.” That’s because some (or many) people lie unprovoked, and think nothing of doing so. In 2021, the World Economic Forum published an article warning bluntly, “We are lying more. And social media could be to blame.”
The article’s author David Markowitz, Assistant Professor of Social Media Data Analytics at the University of Oregon said he’d conducted a study to investigate understand how developments in technology have impacted lying tendencies.
#4 Nonverbal Kid Learns To Talk? Impossible!
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#5 Frost Can Form Images Like This, Especially In Northern Regions
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#6 Kids Wanting Candy Over A Medal? Inconceivable!!
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Markovitz found that people told the most lies over the phone or on video chat. In other words, where their lies were unlikely to be recorded. “They told the fewest lies per social interaction via email,” he revealed. But he says, the differences across the forms of communication were small.
“Differences among participants – how much people varied in their lying tendencies – were more predictive of deception rates than differences among media,” Markovitz writes.
Thankfully, the expert says the world is not filled with people wanting to be Pinocchio.
#7 Kids Never Say Silly Things🙄
Image source: Hairy-Tonight-7569
#8 Seems Possible To Me
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#9 Wait Til They Hear About What Happened Before The Time Of Social Media And Cellphones!
Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo
There’s a low rate of lying across the board, says Markovitz, adding that most people are honest most of the time and “there are only a few prolific liars in a population.”
#10 Kissing Someone You Have A Huge Crush On Doesn’t Make Your Heart Rate Go Up!
Image source: DONUTS_LM
#11 Everyone Takes Apart Their Burgers To Make Sure Their Fast Food Order Is Correct
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#12 Because No One Could Possibly Be At The Same Church!
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#13 This Person Has Clearly Never Met Drunk Girls In The Bathroom
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#14 There’s Very Little That’s Unbelievable About This
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#15 Because People Can’t Accept Trans People
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#16 I Do This Constantly
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#17 Seriously? What Part Of This Isn’t Believable? Has This Person Never Met A Second Grader?
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#18 Yeah, Probably Did 100% Happen
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#19 No Chance That Middle Schoolers Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship
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#20 That Is Literally Something A Child Would Say
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#21 An 11yo Could’nt Use The Word “Reinstated”???
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#22 Suuurrrreee… A Waiter Can’t Possibly Forget What Every Single One Of Their Customers Ordered
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#23 No Way Could This Have Happened
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#24 Because No Influencer Ever Pulled This Before?
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#25 I Guess People Can’t Become Doctors
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#26 Because This Is Definitely A Sequence Of Events That Could Never Happen
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#27 Honestly? I Would Do That
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#28 Someone Couldn’t Possibly Have Had Health Issues When They Were Younger
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#29 This Is Definitely Plausible
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#30 Because Daydreaming About Trucks Is So Inconceivable For Old People
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#31 On R/Thathappened
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#32 Cause Everyone Is Out To Be Mean
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#33 Found On Untrustworthy Pop-Tarts
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#34 Saw This On Fb In A Group For Things That Never Happen
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#35 Title
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#36 People Speaking Languages? No Way
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#37 Saw This. Kids Mimic What They See At School All The Time
Image source: anon
#38 How Is This Unbelievable?
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#39 I Mean I Can Definitely See A 10yo Saying This
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#40 Parents Don’t Want To Teach Their Kids Life Skills
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#41 Because A 13yo Would Never Make A Comment During A Movie
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#42 The Entire Sub Of R/Untrustworthypoptarts
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#43 Racism Doesn’t Happen Anymore Apparently
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#44 Obviously Op Wasn’t Actively Thinking About This For 30 Years
Image source: Soundwavezzz447
#45 Because Workers Never Ever Gives Anything For Free, Especially At The End Of The Day
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#46 Kids Never Mimic What They Hear And Repeat It When Their Parents Like It
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#47 Children Never Use Media To Parallel Their Real Life Situations
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#48 It’s Impossible To Be At Walmart For Less Than 10 Minutes Apparently
Image source: Tater-Tot-Casserole
#49 “A Household Left This Note For Their Cleaner”
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#50 No One Ever Misunderstands Feline Sibling Dynamics
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#51 Because No One Ever Has A Witty Comeback To A Racist Comment
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#52 Entirely Plausible And Everyone In The Comments Said They Did Something Similar
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#53 Because No One Says Good Job Anymore, Right?
Image source: Peediddle7
#54 Literally What About This Is Unbelievable?
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#55 The Idea Of Socialized Health Care Is A Fairly New Concept… In America
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#56 Because Children Can’t Know About Harry Potter
Image source: anon
#57 Three Year Olds Never Say Anything
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#58 I Mean, Uncommon, But I Feel Like This Could Easily Happen
Image source: Peediddle7
#59 Because No One Ever Has Been To Asia
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#60 American Exceptionalism? Impossible!
Image source: Geocachevoyager
#61 Ah Yes, Mcdondald, The Restaurant Famous For Perfect Fulfillment Of Customer’s High Expectations
Image source: DeadoTheDegenerate
#62 People Don’t Read!
Image source: callmefreak
#63 What Even?
Image source: Forever061
#64 Why Would A Four Year Old Have Any Kind Of Imagination?
Image source: -I-D-G-A-F-
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