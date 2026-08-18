“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

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The internet is filled with fictitious nonsense. Tall stories, hyped-up tales, retouched images, blatant lies, and endless episodes of “Things That Never Happened” – all posted for clout. That’s why it pays to fact-check and it also doesn’t hurt to use some critical thinking along the way. But sometimes, certain people are a little too critical…

They go straight for the jugular, calling out what they believe to be fibs, without actually gathering any evidence first. These netizens may see it as doing their bit in combating fake news and cleaning up the streets. But what they don’t realize is that their energy could be better put to use elsewhere. 

There’s a community dedicated to calling out those who falsely call out others for lying. Nothing Ever Happens has more than 36,000 weekly visitors, all tuning into another episode of “Things That Actually Happened.” Members share posts of totally plausible stories that were framed as being fake. “No Steve,” reads the bio, “the story isn’t fake, your life is just boring. Go outside more.” Here are some of the best posts from the page…

#1 Because Cute Stuff Like This Doesn’t Happen

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: domofarted

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

#2 I Have No Words For This

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Unique-Gift8026

#3 Restaurant Workers Draw On Food Containers All The Time

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: PhysicalBuy2566

Scrolling through social media can often feel like watching yet another episode of “Things That Never Happened.” That’s because some (or many) people lie unprovoked, and think nothing of doing so. In 2021, the World Economic Forum published an article warning bluntly, “We are lying more. And social media could be to blame.”

The article’s author David Markowitz, Assistant Professor of Social Media Data Analytics at the University of Oregon said he’d conducted a study to investigate understand how developments in technology have impacted lying tendencies.

#4 Nonverbal Kid Learns To Talk? Impossible!

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#5 Frost Can Form Images Like This, Especially In Northern Regions

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: PhysicalBuy2566

#6 Kids Wanting Candy Over A Medal? Inconceivable!!

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: mangocat1116

Markovitz found that people told the most lies over the phone or on video chat. In other words, where their lies were unlikely to be recorded. “They told the fewest lies per social interaction via email,” he revealed. But he says, the differences across the forms of communication were small.

“Differences among participants – how much people varied in their lying tendencies – were more predictive of deception rates than differences among media,” Markovitz writes.

Thankfully, the expert says the world is not filled with people wanting to be Pinocchio.

#7 Kids Never Say Silly Things🙄

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Hairy-Tonight-7569

#8 Seems Possible To Me

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#9 Wait Til They Hear About What Happened Before The Time Of Social Media And Cellphones!

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo

There’s a low rate of lying across the board, says Markovitz, adding that most people are honest most of the time and “there are only a few prolific liars in a population.”

#10 Kissing Someone You Have A Huge Crush On Doesn’t Make Your Heart Rate Go Up!

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source:  DONUTS_LM

#11 Everyone Takes Apart Their Burgers To Make Sure Their Fast Food Order Is Correct

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: furicrowsa

#12 Because No One Could Possibly Be At The Same Church!

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: noblecrab98

#13 This Person Has Clearly Never Met Drunk Girls In The Bathroom

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Taylorrich1

#14 There’s Very Little That’s Unbelievable About This

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Mulan-McNugget-Sauce

#15 Because People Can’t Accept Trans People

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: spoopy_elliot

#16 I Do This Constantly

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Louisfroor

#17 Seriously? What Part Of This Isn’t Believable? Has This Person Never Met A Second Grader?

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Gator_aide

#18 Yeah, Probably Did 100% Happen

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#19 No Chance That Middle Schoolers Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#20 That Is Literally Something A Child Would Say

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: TheGoldenIncel

#21 An 11yo Could’nt Use The Word “Reinstated”???

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Sea-Shelter4863

#22 Suuurrrreee… A Waiter Can’t Possibly Forget What Every Single One Of Their Customers Ordered

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Eastern-Positive-705

#23 No Way Could This Have Happened

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Eastern-Positive-705

#24 Because No Influencer Ever Pulled This Before?

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: manasa0120

#25 I Guess People Can’t Become Doctors

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal-Bake808

#26 Because This Is Definitely A Sequence Of Events That Could Never Happen

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Useless_Raider

#27 Honestly? I Would Do That

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Darki_Bee

#28 Someone Couldn’t Possibly Have Had Health Issues When They Were Younger

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Me2910

#29 This Is Definitely Plausible

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: cookieclickerfan547

#30 Because Daydreaming About Trucks Is So Inconceivable For Old People

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: emzak3636

#31 On R/Thathappened

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: CloudyxRose

#32 Cause Everyone Is Out To Be Mean

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Bonejangles_

#33 Found On Untrustworthy Pop-Tarts

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: hydrangealover98

#34 Saw This On Fb In A Group For Things That Never Happen

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Shuyuya

#35 Title

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: jotono11

#36 People Speaking Languages? No Way

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: buwootu

#37 Saw This. Kids Mimic What They See At School All The Time

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#38 How Is This Unbelievable?

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: artsy_li

#39 I Mean I Can Definitely See A 10yo Saying This

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Supersaiajinblue2

#40 Parents Don’t Want To Teach Their Kids Life Skills

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: burgermachine74

#41 Because A 13yo Would Never Make A Comment During A Movie

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: ExistingCleric0

#42 The Entire Sub Of R/Untrustworthypoptarts

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Soundwavezzz447

#43 Racism Doesn’t Happen Anymore Apparently

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Tater-Tot-Casserole

#44 Obviously Op Wasn’t Actively Thinking About This For 30 Years

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Soundwavezzz447

#45 Because Workers Never Ever Gives Anything For Free, Especially At The End Of The Day

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: bimbyris

#46 Kids Never Mimic What They Hear And Repeat It When Their Parents Like It

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#47 Children Never Use Media To Parallel Their Real Life Situations

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Disaster_Pansexual

#48 It’s Impossible To Be At Walmart For Less Than 10 Minutes Apparently

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Tater-Tot-Casserole

#49 “A Household Left This Note For Their Cleaner”

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Opposite_Staff_1286

#50 No One Ever Misunderstands Feline Sibling Dynamics

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: MarsMonkey88

#51 Because No One Ever Has A Witty Comeback To A Racist Comment

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: jelizae

#52 Entirely Plausible And Everyone In The Comments Said They Did Something Similar

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: jelizae

#53 Because No One Says Good Job Anymore, Right?

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Peediddle7

#54 Literally What About This Is Unbelievable?

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: niaraaaaa

#55 The Idea Of Socialized Health Care Is A Fairly New Concept… In America

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: ringadingdinger

#56 Because Children Can’t Know About Harry Potter

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#57 Three Year Olds Never Say Anything

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: nocte_lupus

#58 I Mean, Uncommon, But I Feel Like This Could Easily Happen

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Peediddle7

#59 Because No One Ever Has Been To Asia

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Individual_Review_51

#60 American Exceptionalism? Impossible!

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Geocachevoyager

#61 Ah Yes, Mcdondald, The Restaurant Famous For Perfect Fulfillment Of Customer’s High Expectations

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: DeadoTheDegenerate

#62 People Don’t Read!

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: callmefreak

#63 What Even?

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: Forever061

#64 Why Would A Four Year Old Have Any Kind Of Imagination?

“Totally Happened”: 64 Times People Called Out Others For Lying And Were Left With Egg On Their Face (New Pics)

Image source: -I-D-G-A-F-

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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