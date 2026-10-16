“Hocus Pocus Or The Nightmare Before Christmas?”: Cast Your Vote In This 50-50 Fall Quiz

Fall is full of little things that make the season special, from crisp mornings and colorful leaves to cozy sweaters and pumpkin-flavored treats. But when it comes to autumn favorites, everyone has their own idea of what makes this time of year so good.
In this Fall This Or That quiz, you’ll face a series of seasonal matchups and have to pick a side. Would you rather spend a chilly evening watching horror movies or curl up with a blanket and your favorite comfort show? Is pumpkin pie the ultimate fall dessert, or does apple crumble deserve the crown?
There are no right or wrong answers, just personal preferences and a few choices that might be harder than expected. Cast your votes, see which autumn favorites win you over, and find out where you stand in the ultimate fall showdown!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 Which One Are You Stuck With?
Image source: Graham Hayward, Maryia Siutsova
#2 Which One Are You Brave Enough To Pick?
Image source: Vladimir Gladkov, Zaur Takhgiriev
#3 Which One Are You Stuck With?
Image source: Bejan Adrian, Ahnaf Piash
#4 Which One Are You Brave Enough To Pick?
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures
#5 Which One Are You Choosing To Live With Forever?
Image source: Maryam Samadi, Tijana Drndarski
#6 Which One Would You Take On If You Had To Choose?
Image source: Arthur Ogleznev, Alexandra Patrusheva
#7 Which One’s Your Unavoidable Destiny?
Image source: Charles Parker, Mahoney Fotos
#8 Which One Are You Stuck With?
Image source: Hilal Bülbül , Pixabay
#9 Which One Is Your Final Answer, No Backing Out?
Image source: Hilal Serin , Sathyaprabha Rakkimuthu
#10 Which One Are You Stuck With?
Image source: Feyza Altun, Anna Alexes
#11 Which One Is Your Final Answer, No Backing Out?
Image source: Source, Gustavo Martínez
#12 Which One Is Your Final Answer, No Backing Out?
Image source: Thirdman , Monstera Production
#13 Which One Would You Take On If You Had To Choose?
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