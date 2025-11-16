“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

by

There are very obvious red flags that show up right away and are a clear sign that the relationship isn’t worth developing. But most of the time, the red flags are more subtle and are easier to dismiss as a one-off thing or a not-so-serious character flaw that doesn’t mean anything. Those subtle signs are the most important to catch as they may indicate that the person is hiding something more serious.

People on Reddit discussed what are some red flags that are related to cooking that might mean that the person isn’t the right fit. Many of them not only shared what cooking habits they find alarming, but they also spoke about signs that, from their own experience, were red flags.

Would you add anything to this list? Which habit that people mentioned do you think is a solid sign to rethink the relationship? Let us know in the comments!

More info: Reddit

#1 Defending Mom’s Cooking Knowing She Has Poisoned It

There was a letter to an advice column years ago, from a woman convinced her mother in law was slightly poisoning her every time they went to her house for dinner.

After every meal she grew violently ill and threw up/had diarrhea.

When she told her husband her suspicion he said she was crazy. His mother was a saint who adored her and would die before hurting her.

The advice columnist urged the wife to swap her plate with her husband’s during the next dinner. The woman wrote back saying she followed the advice and it was her husband who became violently ill after the meal.

When she told him what she’d done she said he looked at her with such loathing she realized he’d suspected what his mom was doing all along but, instead of standing up for her, he decided to gaslight her about her suspicions to avoid upsetting his mom.

Talk about your red flags.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Brewnonono, bfishadow

#2 Making Just One Person Cook All The Time

Refusing to regularly take over the responsibility for providing meals.

God bless him, my late father could *not* cook. He could manage a few basics, would help by fixing sides dishes, but anything more complicated, well…. Nope.

That said both he and my Mom worked fairly long days at not-easy jobs. Still, Mom was usually the one who was responsible for dinner.

But there were evenings when Mom walked in the door, dropped her bad, and announced, ” I’m not cooking.”

Dad, while hopeless at cooking, was not stupid, and replied with, ” Where do you want to go?”

Yes, we were lucky to be able to eat out regularly. But that aside, that one exchange was a fantastic example of how they stayed married for nearly 40 years.

It didn’t matter that Dad couldn’t cook; what mattered was that it was no longer Mom’s problem.

We usually went out to a typical family restaurant. But sometimes it was McDonalds. Sometimes we ordered pizza. Sometimes it was declared an “every man for himself” night, and everybody, including us kids, just fixed ourselves something.

But the big thing was Dad was always willing to take over for Mom when needed. And *that* was why it worked.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Unique_Football_8839, Gamerscore Blog

#3 Not Washing Their Hands

No hand washing 😡

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: LongjumpingArm6916, Brenda Kochevar

#4 When Someone Doesn’t Cook But Are Picky Eaters

When they don’t know how to cook, refuse to cook, but are super picky when you cook for them. Nope nope nope

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Joygernaut, John Loo

#5 Being Ungrateful For Having Dinner Cooked For You

I once decided to cook for a girl I was dating. It was pretty fresh at the time, third time I had seen her. I thought it might be nice to cook, have a wine and chat etc. as you do. While I was cooking she told me to stop talking so much and hurry up because she was hungry in a rude, annoyed tone. That turned me off to the point I didn’t see her again after that night!

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Big-Win6220, baron valium

#6 Forcing Vegetarians To Taste Meat

That a*****e on YouTube who is tricking his vegetarian wife into loving the taste of meat.

Sneaking animal products into things she believes is meat free.

Huge piece of s**t. Unless it’s all b******t for getting views, then mild piece of s**t.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Tacos_117, Henry Zbyszynski

#7 Expecting A Cooked Meal

Being a full grown adult that waits to be cooked for. Knowing full well, his spouse might also be working full time. But they won’t lift a finger to grab dinner on the way home or if already home toss something in the microwave.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: LurkingAintEazy, John Morton

#8 Not Helping To Clean Up After You Cooked

You cook and they dont help clean

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Chrispeedoff, Aaron Jacobs

#9 Not Clicking The Tongs Before Using Them

Not clicking the tongs before using them.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: ForswornPheonix, Wuestenigel

#10 Changing Oven Settings Without Being Asked

Touching the oven when I’m cooking. Had a friend “fix” the oven while I was reverse searing ribeyes a few years back so they’d cook faster. You know what happens to a ribeye when you leave it in the oven at 375 for an hour?

She did the same to a rack of ribs on another occasion. Saw that the grill was set to low and thought “That can’t be right.” Jacked it up to high without telling anybody, and treated us to a nice rack of charcoal chips for dinner.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Rhodie114, Thomas van de Weerd

#11 Not Being Sanitary With The Food

Haven’t seen cleanliness yet.

I’m not talking about pots, pans and dishes after (that should be negotiated or depends on who invited who. But one should always offer to help).

I’m talking about during preparation and cooking. For example, if you handle raw meat, you should use soap and warm water before touching anything else. Any possible contamination on a counter top, …

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Stay-Thirsty, Ryan Snyder

#12 Not Worrying About Glass Shards In Food

I knew a guy who dropped his $1 bottle of spaghetti sauce, jar broke in the bag. He goes and makes spaghetti…. With sauce. We ask if this is the same sauce…. Yup! He just pulled the chunks of glass out of it 😳. I do not eat that spaghetti or anything he cooked after that

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Prestigious-Range-75, Robynne Blume

#13 Lying About Being Allergic To Certain Foods When They Just Don’t Like The Texture

Saying they are allergic to some ingredients but later admit they “just don’t like the texture.”

I get the texture thing, I hate mushy slimy myself. But ffs don’t pull the “I am allergic to mushrooms/peas/onions/tomatoes” thing.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: danseckual, Sue Thompson

#14 Not Eating Leftovers

people who won’t eat leftovers

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: missbethd, Gordon Joly

#15 Ordering Food When Someone Cooks For You

I love to cook. My ex-boyfriend was a really picky eater. So i tried to make things without the ingredients he doesnt like. But several times after i cooked he said “im just gonna order something”. I know it sounds like im a bad cook, but thats not the case. I worked in a kitchen for years and my friends all love my food. I still get pissed when i think about the time i just wanted him to tast my soup, just a little spoon. He refused because he was gonna order shoarma and didnt wanna ruin the ‘before taste’.

Image source: foetsyandthetoetsy

#16 Purposefully Cooking Things Their Partner Doesn’t Like Or Is Allergic To

If they are purposefully cooking things that their partner does not like or worse, that they are allergic to.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: BlueRFR3100, Kara

#17 Making Fun Of Your Diet Restrictions

Making fun of your diet restrictions.

Image source: kiwiparallels

#18 Medium Rare Chicken

Medium rare chicken

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: dw87190, Wendy

#19 Preparing One Thing At A Time When Making A Meal

The last time I saw this question posted, a guy responded saying that his wife only makes one thing at a time when making a meal. Mashed potatoes until they’re done, then beginning the meat, etc. He hadn’t had a hot meal in years. That comment still haunts me.

Image source: shorrrtay

#20 Not Having Spices

Not having any spices at all in your kitchen

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: Wordhippo, Karl Baron

#21 Making A Mess In The Kitchen Because It’s Your Turn To Cook And The Other Person’s Turn To Clean

Not being the one who’s chore it is to clean something doesn’t give you license to make more work than necessary for someone else. It’s a huge red flag when you and your partner have the alternating “one cooks, other cleans” chore cycle and your partner completely *trashes* the kitchen every time it’s their turn to cook. I’m talking leaving out ingredients, spilling and splashing stuff everywhere, dirtying way more cookware than needed, or cooking in a way that leaves burnt on residue so you have to deep clean.

When I was still married to my ex I always tried to keep things neat when I cooked and he always left a huge mess. Turns out its a big warning sign that they don’t value your time or have consideration for your feelings.

Image source: RoaldDahlek

#22 Not Knowing How To Cook As An Adult

Being a full-grown adult who doesn’t know how to cook

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: b3yondthegoblincity, E! News

#23 Buying Food And Then Throwing It Away

Not necessarily cooking but it’s a pet peeve of mine when people buy things and just, don’t eat them but throw them away… watched my ex purchase a wonderful looking ice cream, sit and let it melt for half an hour, then get up and throw it away.

Image source: Jenkinsthewarlock

#24 Just Winging It

My ex wife wanted to make meatloaf when we were first married. I was like cool I love meatloaf. So she pulled this meatloaf out of the oven when I got home. It was a slightly charred sad looking meatball floating in grease. She was apologetic about it but I didn’t say s**t about it. I have never complained about her cooking anything. I made meatloaf a few weeks later and she loved it and wanted to know what I put in it. I told her and asked her how she makes meatloaf. She said you take some meat and put it in a pan. No egg, salt, pepper, ketchup. Just meat. I was like yep this is going to take some work. Turns out she was overconfident about everything and just winged it.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: UniqueFlavors, rick

#25 When Someone Doesn’t Like Pizza

I am unable to trust anyone who doesn’t like pizza.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: piles_of_anger, Tom Hilton

#26 Putting The Best Knives In The Dishwasher

When they put your best knives in the dishwasher

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: ChimpyChompies, Christine Puccio

#27 Refusing To Eat Vegetables

Refuses to eat vegetables

Image source: gordita_brunch

#28 Thinking ‘Browning’ Means Leaving In The Fridge To Turn Brown

My ex thought that “browning” ground meat meant leaving it in the fridge til it turned brown.

“What Is A Cooking-Related Red Flag In A Relationship?” (30 Answers)

Image source: thunder2132, Matthew Yglesias

#29 Seriously Judging Someone’s Taste

someone who judges my personal tastes so strongly that they allow it to threaten a (potential) relationship

Image source: Digipawn

#30 Saying That Msg Is Extremely Bad For Food

Saying that MSG is extremely bad for food.

Image source: kitsunedj

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Shark Week 2022 Discovery+ celebrity appearances
The 10 Best True Crime Series on Discovery Plus
3 min read
Jul, 22, 2021
Hey Pandas, What Is The Scariest Thing You Owned As A Kid? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Reign 1.14 Review: “Dirty Laundry”
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2014
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Beetlejuice”
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2022
Bid Goodbye To The Old, The New Bazaar Of Tirana Is Now Brand New!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Is Saruman The Stranger In The Rings of Power?
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.