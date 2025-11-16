118 Fall Quotes That Might Make You Fall In Love With The Season

If you’re reading this article while it is still summer, congrats – it might mean that you’re done with the heat and the mosquitoes. It also means that you are probably longing for something that provides a bit more comfort than the incessant dog days that keep you permanently sweaty. And if you’re reading this article when it is already fall – congrats again, for your favorite season is finally here! And to share this joy with you, we’ve created a list full of fall quotes talking only about the best things about this beautiful season.
And what’s not to like about fall, a.k.a autumn? The fiery leaves, the pleasant chill, and a glorious calmness after a busy summer are sure a nice payoff for a runny nose and cold fingers. You should definitely expect these cute fall quotes to talk about that! These autumn quotes will also touch on the subject of ever-changing nature and things dying just to come anew in spring. Truly beautiful thoughts make us love this season even more! And if you agree with us, make sure to continue reading these quotes about fall; we cannot guarantee it, but they might just make you cherish the season even more.
So, cozy up with a cup of tea and scroll down just a tiny bit further to reach our selection of quotes about autumn. Once you are there, give the most beautiful quotes your vote so that they find their way to the top of this list. Once this task is crossed out, share this article with your friends who share the same passion for the most beautiful season of the year as you!
#1
“Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.” — Unknown
#2
“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour.” — Victoria Erickson
#3
“How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.” — John Burroughs
#4
“Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dancing on a windy day.” — Shira Tamir
#5
“A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer’s wave goodbye.” — Unknown
#6
“As long as autumn lasts, I shall not have hands, canvas and colors enough to paint the beautiful things I see.” — Vincent Van Gogh
#7
“Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple.” — J.K. Rowling, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’
#8
“Autumn is the hardest season. The leaves are all falling, and they’re falling like they’re falling in love with the ground.” — Andrea Gibson
#9
“I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne
#10
“Notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
#11
“I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze. The sweet chill of pumpkin, and crisp sunburnt leaves.” — Ann Drake
#12
“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves change.” – Elizabeth Lawrence
#13
“Winter is an etching, spring a watercolor, summer an oil painting, and autumn a mosaic of them all.” — Stanley Horowitz
#14
“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” — Albert Camus
#15
“I sit beside the fire and think
Of all that I have seen
Of meadow flowers and butterflies
In summers that have been
Of yellow leaves and gossamer
In autumns that there were
With morning mist and silver sun
And wind upon my hair.” — J.R.R. Tolkien
#16
“Love the trees until their leaves fall off, then encourage them to try again next year.” — Chad Sugg
#17
“It’s the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!” — Winnie the Pooh, ‘Pooh’s Grand Adventure’
#18
“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” — Jim Bishop
#19
“It’s autumn in New York that brings the promise of new love.” — Ella Fitzgerald
#20
“The leaves fall, the wind blows, and the farm country slowly changes from the summer cottons into its winter wools.” — Henry Beston
#21
“That old September feeling, left over from school days, of summer passing, vacation nearly done, obligations gathering, books and football in the air… Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning as if last year’s mistakes had been wiped clean by summer.” — Wallace Stegner
#22
“Nostalgia – that’s the Autumn,
Dreaming through September
Just a million lovely things
I always will remember.” — Jacqueline Kennedy ‘Onassis’
#23
“The heart of autumn must have broken here, and poured its treasure upon the leaves.” — Charlotte Bates
#24
“And the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep and autumn was awakened.” — Raquel Franco
#25
“Fallen leaves on the ground are the golden song of immortal creativity.” — Amit Ray
#26
“The leaves are about to show us how beautiful it can be to let the dead go.” — Unknown
#27
“October’s poplars are flaming torches lighting the way to winter.” — Nova S. Blair
#28
“It was a beautiful bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it.” — Diana Gabaldon, ‘Outlander’
#29
“Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits.” — Samuel Butler
#30
“October, baptize me with leaves! Swaddle me in corduroy and nurse me with split pea soup. October, tuck tiny candy bars in my pockets and carve my smile into a thousand pumpkins. O autumn! O teakettle! O grace!” — Rainbow Rowell, ‘Attachments’
#31
“And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves…” — Virginia Woolf, ‘To the Lighthouse’
#32
“Autumn would come to this place of welcome, this place I would know to be home. Autumn would come and the air would grow cool, dry and magic, as it does that time of the year.” — Henry Rollins
#33
“Is not this a true autumn day? Just the still melancholy that I love — that makes life and nature harmonize.” — George Eliot
#34
“Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of Autumn.” — John Muir, ‘The Mountains of California’
#35
“Autumn… the year’s last, loveliest smile.” — John Howard Bryant, ‘Indian Summer’
#36
“Autumn is as joyful and sweet as an untimely end.” — Rémy de Gourmont
#37
“Why is summer mist romantic and autumn mist just sad?” — Dodie Smith, ‘I Capture the Castle’
#38
“Two sounds of autumn are unmistakable… the hurrying rustle of crisp leaves blown along the street… by a gusty wind, and the gabble of a flock of migrating geese.” — Hal Borland
#39
“Of all the seasons, autumn offers the most to man and requires the least of him.” — Hal Borland
#40
“The wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves. We have had our summer evenings; now for our October eves!” — Humbert Wolfe
#41
“Wild is the music of the autumnal winds amongst the faded woods.” — William Wordsworth
#42
“Autumn is the antidote to stifling summer.” — Terri Guillemets
#43
“And the sunsets of Autumn — are they not gorgeous beyond description? More so than the brightest dreams of poetry?” — Charles Lanman
#44
“October, the extravagant sister, has ordered an immense amount of the most gorgeous forest tapestry for her grand reception.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes
#45
“I see the turning of a leaf dancing in the autumn sun, and brilliant shades of crimson glowing when the day is done.” — Hazelmarie ‘Mattie’ Elliott
#46
“It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.” — Sarah Addison Allen, ‘First Frost’
#47
“Spring passes and one remembers one’s innocence. Summer passes and one remembers one’s exuberance. Autumn passes and one remembers one’s reverence. Winter passes and one remembers one’s perseverance.” — Yoko Ono
#48
“Autumn leaves are falling, filling up the streets; golden colors on the lawn, nature’s trick or treat!” — Rusty Fischer
#49
“Dancing of the autumn laves on a surface of a lake is a dream we see when we are awake.” — Mehmet Murat Idles
#50
"How beautifully leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days." — John Burrows
#51
“I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion.” — Henry David Thoreau
#52
“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” — L.M. Montgomery, ‘Anne of Green Gables’
#53
“The smile that flickers on a baby’s lips when he sleeps — does anyone know where it was born? Yes, there is a rumor that a young pale beam of a crescent moon touched the edge of a vanishing autumn cloud, and there the smile was first born in the dream of a dew-washed morning.” — Rabindranath Tagore
#54
“Your heart, Bessie, is an autumn garage.” — J.D. Salinger, ‘Franny and Zooey’
#55
“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald, ‘The Great Gatsby’
#56
“Listen! The wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves. We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!” — Humbert Wolfe
#57
“No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face.” — John Donne, ‘The Autumnal’
#58
“Fall colors are funny. They’re so bright and intense and beautiful. It’s like nature is trying to fill you up with color, to saturate you so you can stockpile it before winter turns everything muted and dreary.” — Siobhan Vivian, ‘Same Difference’
#59
“The heat of autumn is different from the heat of summer. One ripens apples, the other turns them to cider.” — Jane Hirshfield, ‘The Heat of Autumn’
#60
“Once upon a time, there was a boy who lived in a house across the field, from a girl who no longer exists. They made up a thousand games. She was queen and he was king. In the autumn light her hair shone like a crown. They collected the world in small handfuls, and when the sky grew dark, they parted with leaves in their hair.” — Nicole Kraus, ‘The History of Love’
#61
“Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar.” — Delia Owens, ‘Where the Crawdad Sings’
#62
“My heart is drumming in my chest so hard it aches, but it’s the good kind of ache, like the feeling you get on the first real day of autumn, when the air is crisp and the leaves are all flaring at the edges and the wind smells just vaguely of smoke – like the end and the beginning of something all at once.” — Lauren Oliver, ‘Delirium’
#63
“The autumn leaves blew over the moonlit pavement in such a way as to make the girl who was moving there seem fixed to a sliding walk, letting the motion of the wind and the leaves carry her forward… The trees overhead made a great sound of letting down their dry rain.” — Ray Bradbury, ‘Fahrenheit 451’
#64
“Autumn lingered on as if fond of its own perfection.” — Winston Graham, ‘Ross Poldark’
#65
“If you run, then allow those first few breaths on a cool Autumn day to FREEZE your lungs and do not just be alarmed, be ALIVE.” — Kyle Lake
#66
“Give me juicy autumnal fruit, ripe and red from the orchard.” — Walt Whitman
#67
“Autumn is the season to find contentment at home by paying attention to what we already have.” — Unknown
#68
“There was a hint of spring in her sole green eyes, something summery in her complexion, and a rich autumn ripeness in her walk.” — Toni Morrison
#69
“There is a time in the last few days of summer when the ripeness of autumn fills the air, and time is quiet and mellow.” — Rudolfo Anaya
#70
“But I miss you most of all, my darling when Autumn leaves start to fall.” — Natalie Cole
#71
“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” — Oscar Wilde
#72
“There is a harmony in autumn, and a luster in its sky, which through the summer is not heard or seen, as if it could not be, as if it had not been.” — Percy Shelly
#73
“See it, smell it, taste it, and forget the time of day or year. Autumn needs no clock or calendar.” — Hal Borland
#74
“I love the autumn — that melancholy season that suits memories so well.” — Gustave Flaubert
#75
“There is something so special in the early leaves drifting from the trees — as if we are all to be allowed a chance to peel, to refresh, to start again.” — Ruth Ahmed
#76
“Why, it’s the climax of the year,—
The highest time of living!—
Till naturally its bursting cheer
Just melts into thanksgiving.” — Paul Laurence Dunbar, ‘Merry Autumn’
#77
“The little flowers
of yesterday
Have all forgotten May.
The last gold leaf
Has turned to brown.
The last bright day
is grey.
The cold of winter
comes apace
And you
have gone away.” — Langston Hughes, ‘Autumn Note’
#78
“The leaves believe
such letting go is love
such love is faith
such faith is grace
such grace is god
I agree
with the leaves.” — Lucille Clifton
#79
“Once in a while I am struck
all over again… by just how blue
the sky appears… on wind-played
autumn mornings, blue enough
to bruise a heart.” — Sanober Khan
#80
“Give me a land of boughs in leaf
A land of trees that stand;
Where trees are fallen there is grief;
I love no leafless land.” — A.E. Housman
#81
“Use what you have, use what the world gives you. Use the first day of fall: bright flame before winter’s deadness; harvest; orange, gold, amber; cool nights and the smell of fire. Our tree-lined streets are set ablaze, our kitchens filled with the smells of nostalgia: apples bubbling into sauce, roasting squash, cinnamon, nutmeg, cider, warmth itself. The leaves as they spark into wild color just before they die are the world’s oldest performance art, and everything we see is celebrating one last violently hued hurrah before the black and white silence of winter.” — Shauna Niequist, ‘Bittersweet: Thoughts on Change, Grace, and Learning the Hard Way’
#82
“That country where it is always turning late in the year. That country where the hills are fog and the rivers are mist; where noons go quickly, dusks and twilights linger, and midnights stay. That country composed in the main of cellars, sub-cellars, coal-bins, closets, attics, and pantries faced away from the sun. That country whose people are autumn people, thinking only autumn thoughts. Whose people passing at night on the empty walks sound like rain.” — Ray Bradbury, ‘The October Country’
#83
“Days decrease, and autumn grows, autumn in everything.” — Robert Browning
#84
“You expected to be sad in the fall. Part of you died each year when the leaves fell from the trees and their branches were bare against the wind and the cold, wintery light. But you knew there would always be the spring, as you knew the river would flow again after it was frozen. When the cold rains kept on and killed the spring, it was as though a young person died for no reason.” — Ernest Hemingway, ‘A Moveable Feast’
#85
“Finally, she mused that human existence is as brief as the life of autumn grass, so what was there to fear from taking chances with your life?” — Mo Yan, ‘Red Sorghum’
#86
“There is something incredibly nostalgic and significant about the annual cascade of autumn leaves.” — Joe L. Wheeler
#87
“Her pleasure in the walk must arise from the exercise and the day, from the view of the last smiles of the year upon the tawny leaves and withered hedges, and from repeating to herself some few of the thousand poetical descriptions extant of autumn — that season of peculiar and inexhaustible influence on the mind of taste and tenderness — that season which has drawn from every poet worthy of being read some attempt at description, or some lines of feeling.” — Jane Austen, ‘Persuasion’
#88
“Go, sit upon the lofty hill, And turn your eyes around, Where waving woods and waters wild Do hymn an autumn sound. The summer sun is faint on them— The summer flowers depart — Sit still — as all transform’d to stone, Except your musing heart.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning, ‘The Autumn’
#89
“Tears, idle tears, I know not what they mean,
Tears from the depths of some divine despair
Rise in the heart, and gather to the eyes,
In looking on the happy autumn fields,
And thinking of the days that are no more.” — Alfred Tennyson
#90
“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.” — Lauren DeStefano, ‘Wither’
#91
“I like it best of all autumn, because its leaves are a little yellow, its tone mellower, its colors richer, and it is tinged a little with sorrow and a premonition of death. Its golden richness speaks not of the innocence of spring, nor of the power of summer, but of the mellowness and kindly wisdom of approaching age. It knows the limitations of life and is content. From a knowledge of those limitations and its richness of experience emerges a symphony of colors, richer than all, it’s green speaking of life and strength, it’s orange speaking of golden content, and its purple of resignation and death.” — Lin Yutang
#92
“I was drinking in the surroundings: air so crisp you could snap it with your fingers and greens in every lush shade imaginable offset by autumnal flashes of red and yellow.” — Wendy Delsol, ‘Stork’
#93
“He found himself wondering at times, especially in the autumn, about the wild lands, and strange visions of mountains that he had never seen came into his dreams.” — J.R.R Tolkien, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’
#94
“Life is deep and high and distant; and though only your vast vision can reach even her feet, yet she is near; and though only the breath of your breath reaches her heart, the shadow of your shadow crosses her face, and the echo of your faintest cry becomes a spring and an autumn in her breast.” — Khalil Gibran, ‘The Garden of the Prophet’
#95
“Aprils have never meant much to me, autumns seem that season of beginning, spring.” — Truman Capote, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Three Stories
#96
“And I rose in rainy autumn and walked abroad in a shower of all my days.” — Dylan Thomas
#97
“The tints of autumn… a mighty flower garden blossoming under the spell of the enchanter, frost.” — John Greenleaf Whittier
#98
“The apartment below mine had the only balcony of the house. I saw a girl standing on it, completely submerged in the pool of autumn twilight. She wasn’t doing a thing that I could see, except standing there leaning on the balcony railing, holding the universe together.” — J.D. Salinger, ‘A Girl I Knew’
#99
"Go, sit upon the lofty hill, And turn your eyes around, Where waving woods and waters wild Do hymn an autumn sound. The summer sun is faint on them— The summer flowers depart— Sit still— as all transform'd to stone, Except your musing heart." — Elizabeth Barrett Browning, 'The Autumn'
#100
“For anyone who lives in the oak-and-maple area of New England, there is a perennial temptation to plunge into a purple sea of adjectives about October.” — Hal Borland
#101
“Every leaf speaks bliss to me
Fluttering from the autumn tree.” — Emily Brontë
#102
“Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the Earth seeking the successive autumns.” — George Eliot
#103
“Autumn mornings: sunshine and crisp air, birds and calmness, year’s end and day’s beginnings.” — Terri Guillemets
#104
“There is a harmony in autumn, and a luster in its sky, which through the summer is not heard or seen, as if it could not be, as if it had not been.” — Percy Bysshe Shelley
#105
“Autumn that year painted the countryside in vivid shades of scarlet, saffron, and russet, and the days were clear and crisp under the harvest skies.” — Sharon Kay Penman
#106
“August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” — Sylvia Plath
#107
“But when fall comes, kicking summer out on its treacherous a** as it always does one day sometime after the midpoint of September, it stays awhile like an old friend that you have missed. It settles in the way an old friend will settle into your favorite chair and take out his pipe and light it and then fill the afternoon with stories of places he has been and things he has done since last he saw you.” — Stephen King, ‘Salem’s Lot’
#108
“I loved autumn, the one season of the year that God seemed to have put there just for the beauty of it.” — Lee Maynard
#109
“At no other time (than autumn) does the earth let itself be inhaled in one smell, the ripe earth; in a smell that is in no way inferior to the smell of the sea, bitter where it borders on taste, and more honeysweet where you feel it touching the first sounds. Containing depth within itself, darkness, something of the grave almost.” — Rainer Maria Rilke, ‘Letters on Cézanne’
#110
“Let misty autumn be our part!
The twilight of the year is sweet
Where shadow and the darkness meet
Our love, a twilight of the heart
Eludes a little time’s deceit.” — Ernest Dowson
#111
“Spades take up leaves
No better than spoons,
And bags full of leaves
Are light as balloons.
I make a great noise
Of rustling all day
Like rabbit and deer
Running away.” — Robert Frost
#112
“Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.” — Nora Ephron
#113
“You know how this is: if I look at the crystal moon,
at the red branch of the slow autumn at my window,
if I touch near the fire the impalpable ash
or the wrinkled body of the log, everything carries me to you,
as if everything that exists, aromas, light, metals,
were little boats that sail toward those isles of yours that wait for me.” — Pablo Neruda
#114
“After the keen still days of September, the October sun filled the world with mellow warmth… The maple tree in front of the doorstep burned like a gigantic red torch. The oaks along the roadway glowed yellow and bronze. The fields stretched like a carpet of jewels, emerald and topaz, and garnet. Everywhere she walked the color shouted and sang around her… In October any wonderful unexpected thing might be possible.” — Elizabeth George Speare, ‘The Witch of Blackbird Pond’
#115
“Never let me lose what I have gained, and adorn the branches of your river with leaves of my estranged Autumn.” — Federico García Lorca
#116
“Such trees as there were allowed their leaves to fall — they fell unnoticed —seeming to promise, not without bitterness, to endure another year.” — James Baldwin
#117
“A wind has blown the rain away and blown the sky away and all the leaves away, and the trees stand. I think I, too, have known autumn too long.” — E.E. Cummings
#118
“The goldenrod is yellow,
The corn is turning brown…
The trees in apple orchards
With fruit are bending down” — Helen Hunt Jackson
