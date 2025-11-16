117 Fall Puns That Truly Are The Essence Of The Season

Fall is when you start getting relief from the relentless heat that summer brought; a time of relishing the views of nature slowly dying around you; the season for sweaters and calling it autumn if you’re fancy. It’s also the season for some in-home fun, and adorable puns, my friends, are a vital part of that! So, clear the decks, and let’s dive into our fall puns pandemonium together!
So, these autumn puns (getting fancy here!) will encompass all the essential fall things – leaves turning ablaze from frost, the weather turning a bit more agreeable (up to the point where it’s horrible again), and all the knitted sweaters that have missed you so much during the summer. Wait, let’s go back a bit to weather puns for a second here! Sure, you might think that they should have a whole separate article dedicated to them, but just think of it – isn’t this season like all weather? It truly is basically just about the weather, and you cannot comprise a funny fall puns list and skip this vital part! And if you do not agree with this statement, you’ll definitely find more than those silly puns on our list. That we can guarantee!
All right, the fall season puns are a tiny bit further down – you should definitely check them out! Once you do, give the best puns your vote and share this article with your friends who are as excited about fall as we are!
#1
What are you studying in math class?
Apple pi.
#2
I’m turning over a new leaf this fall.
#3
Pumpkin spice and everything nice.
#4
Apple-y ever after.
#5
You don’t like the outdoors?
Unbe-leaf-able.
#6
You’re so beautiful, even the leaves fall for you.
#7
I’m so corn-fused.
#8
Give ’em pumpkin to talk about.
#9
Do you have thyme for the stuffing?
#10
What a wonderFall world!
#11
What did the turkey say after Thanksgiving dinner?
“I’m still stuffed.”
#12
Orange you glad it’s fall?
#13
Trick or treat yo’ self.
#14
What is the cutest season of the year?
Awwwtumn.
#15
What does one leaf say when he is angry?
“Leaf me alone!”
#16
Hey pumpkin, you’re looking boo-tiful.
#17
With all the pumpkins around, autumn is definitely the most gourd-geous season.
#18
Pumpkin spice and chill.
#19
I’ve got my eyes on the pies.
#20
I apple-laud your efforts.
#21
Oh autumn, please don’t ever leaf me again.
#22
FALLing in love with autumn.
#23
I’m falling for you.
#24
Am I oakay? Of course, I’m pine.
#25
I’m expecting a de-leaf-ery.
#26
Why did you act like that at Thanksgiving dinner?
“I yam what I yam and that’s all that I yam.”
#27
What did the pie crust say to the turkey?
I crusted you!
#28
What comes around ghosts around.
#29
Fall is a-maize-ing.
#30
After a good summer fling, it’s time to fall in love.
#31
I’m acorn-y person.
#32
Let’s pumpkin spice things up a bit.
#33
Fall-elujah.
#34
New pinecone, who dis?
#35
What do you get when you drop a pumpkin?
Squash.
#36
What does autumn do when winter comes?
Autumn leaves.
#37
Squash goals.
#38
Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about.
#39
Looking for puns?
I’m a pun-king.
#40
You’re my lil’ chunk of pumpkin!
#41
You’re so a-peel-ing.
#42
Don’t stop be-leafing.
#43
We’ll make you a be-leaf-er!
#44
I’m feeling gratefall for these autumn days.
#45
My favorite fall outfit is a har-vest.
#46
Spice, spice, baby.
#47
Let’s just fall it a day.
#48
Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s maple leaves.
#49
I would never leaf you.
#50
Don’t leaf me hanging.
#51
Summer’s over; it’s time to chill.
#52
I have a har-vested interest in the football game.
#53
Autumn brings re-leaf from the heat.
#54
What did the jack-o-lantern say to the psychologist?
“I’m hollow inside.”
#55
What do you call a family member who works at a gas station?
A pump-kin!
#56
What’s the preacher’s favorite fall song?
A-maize-ing Grace.
#57
What’s the best way to avoid eating too many Thanksgiving leftovers?
Quit cold turkey.
#58
Wow, we’ve come Fall circle this year.
#59
Give me a Fall sometime!
#60
Autumn leaves a smile on my face.
#61
Just Pumpkin some iron in the gym today.
#62
I s’pie with my little eye.
#63
I’m just here for the boos.
#64
Don’t be hay-tin on autumn!
#65
If you’ve got it, haunt it!
#66
Humpty Dumpty had a great fall — hope you do too!
#67
Hay there!
#68
Blessed and pumpkin spice obsessed!
#69
Witch fall flavor is your favorite?
#70
This maze is going to be a piece of spice cake.
#71
Go big or gourd home.
#72
Have a gourd time!
#73
Carving out some time for fun.
#74
Hello, gourdgeous.
#75
Smashing pumpkins.
#76
Easy as pumpkin pie.
#77
You’re the candy apple of my eye.
#78
Don’t leaf me hanging.
#79
Seeing is be-leaf-ing!
#80
Pride comes before the fall.
#81
Summer is better than autumn?
That’s a fallacy.
#82
Bautumns up!
#83
Bet your Autumn dollar, it’s my favorite season!
#84
If you don’t like sappy puns, you better leaf right now.
#85
Don’t go changing colors to try and please me.
#86
How did mama ghost teach baby ghost good manners?
She said, “Don’t spook unless you are spook-en to.”
#87
What did the corncob say to the choking diner?
“Looks like you bit off more than you corn chew.”
#88
Who threw the best Halloween party this year?
The ghost-ess with the most-est!
#89
What’s the main course?
Oh, it’s fowl.
#90
What did the irritated Thanksgiving host say when the guests finally left?
“Good pie and good cluck.”
#91
We’re in for the long Fall together.
#92
Cut the crop!
#93
What did Autumn say to Summer?
“Make like a tree and leaf!”
#94
Bow down, witches.
#95
My cornu-cup-ia runneth over.
#96
Donut know what I ever did without my PSL.
#97
Hay girl, hay!
#98
It feels like scarecrows are stalking us.
#99
You’re nuttier than a fruitcake!
#100
Pumpkin spice up your life!
#101
Gourd of the Rings.
#102
Oh my gourd!
#103
I can’t be-leaf it!
#104
You really autumn know…
#105
Do you have anything to fall back on?
#106
Make like a tree and leaf.
#107
#108
Carve out the good times!
#109
I’m ahead of the carve.
#110
Pie beg to differ!
#111
Life’s gourd, but then you pie.
#112
Mother maize I?
#113
You can breathe a sigh of re-leaf.
#114
Fall makes me g-leaf-full!
#115
What do you call a chronically unemployed pumpkin?
A bumpkin.
#116
I’m not sure I can cornu-cop-ia with a big family gathering this year.
#117
You’re the pick of the patch.
