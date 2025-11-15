Hey Pandas, What’s A Small Thing That Happened To You This Year, But Totally Changed Your Life For The Better?

It’s the small things that count.
#1
I received a kidney transplant 6 weeks ago. This has changed my life for the better. God has so blessed me.
#2
The girl I like started actually hanging out with me and it’s totally changed me. I’m more social and I’m not as drained and socially awkward. I feel really good and hope we stay friends even if we don’t go out.
#3
I got my dream job, on the top of a 2,500 m high mountain (Schlern) in the Dolomites. Ever since I have moved to South Tyrol, 10 years go, I always kept on dreaming about living up there. There is a refuge where tourists can eat and spend the night. I spent 4 months there, I was responsible for the laundry. It was the best thing ever, with all the scenery, the weather, the storms, the Haflinger breed horses, the good food and my own little room.
#4
I started going to Youth Group at my church. It’s not really religious and we get to do fun things every week! I’ve made a ton of friends through it.
#5
Lost my job in February only to find a better job with better pay and better appreciation in July.
#6
Realizing that my dog actually loves me. Is also loyal and cares about me.
#7
Moved into my grandparents place to avoid toxic people in family.Well,yeah! Good for me but I still live 10 minutes away .My Grandmom is very controlling but grandfather is the best.It’s just hard.I wish I had a home.But yeah for me,I ‘m ok.
#8
I got help from the teachers with a bullying problem and it’s gotten a lot better
Now I’m starting to come out of my shell at school and I’m making friends
#9
My best friend of 10+ years, decided to blow me off over a dog biting people in the complex that she owns, found out very quickly that I what true gaslighting is and how much of a liar she was. She took the tenants word on all this over mine. She Actually convinced people in the complex that I was the crazy one. Fast forward a whole year now, I moved TF out of there and even out of the state of Utah. Best decision ever. Still not over the hurt she caused but I found out who my true friends are. And to top it all off, I know longer have to deal with Lilly white Mormon people. The world is so much more colorful in Nevada. Not being around a buttload of trumpers is also a bonus.
#10
Finding the courage to leave my mentally and physically abusive partner, biting the bullet and going to love at home. Had to leave my old job because he knew where I worked already got a job at a vet as a receptionist. The perfect job for me, starting tomorrow! Really nervous and anxious but can’t wait
#11
My boss gave me a substantial raise, half a dozen paid sick days, and a Tuesday-Saturday schedule. I feel like I finally have the respect I deserve after all these years of hard work!
#12
Before this year started I was am English Lecturer, preparing for Civil Service exams.
I got married at the beginning of the year and in the middle of the year I got pregnant with our first child. Marriage is amazing, but pregnancy is magical. I miss a lot of things I had last year, academics, achievements, freedom, shopping, lots of talking, lots of friends and the whole world is now ONE PERSON. It’s worth it
We’re truly soul mates, I don’t even need to tell him things I want to say or I’m craving.
#13
I got very fed up with my minimum wage paying job and quit. On a whim I applied for a position way over my qualifications, got the job, and within a week started making double what I did before.
#14
I was diagnosed with ASD. Basically, I have spent a lifetime believing that something was wrong with me, that I was broken. The diagnosis was a relief. Explains everything. I’m 36 and I learn how to be my true self.
#15
This year I realized that I am beautiful…inside and out. I had been struggling for a long time criticizing myself and never cutting myself a break. Self love has done me a lot of good!
#16
Two things:
I finally finished the book series that I had forgotten about (The Land of Stories)
And……………………..
I started (and finished) Keeper of the Lost Cities.
I do talk about Keeper of the Lost Cities a lot, but I’m totally obsessed with this series (No matter how many times it breaks my heart)
#17
Broke my back and my wrist in October. This has made me and my boyfriend so much closer.
#18
watching a few videos introducing the basics to buckdancing (like tapdancing). Now waiting around in one area has become so much more fun!
#19
I finally got the courage to tell the woman I love how I feel about her, after 19 years of knowing one another and 5 years of living together. That pretty much completely redefined my entire life in ways I never expected! What ensued was a wild ride of true love, self-discovery, HRT, and marriage, in that order.
#20
I’m a guitarist, and I broke my pinky on my fret hand. When it first happened, and my finger was pointing in a direction that fingers shouldn’t point, I thought my burgeoning guitar career was over. Turns out it was a clean break, and after surgery, and focused strength training and physical therapy, that it’s stronger and more nimble than it ever was.
#21
I confessed my love to a woman, then she used me to hurt my other friends and then emotionally abused me until I broke and got Psychosis. I lost everything but now I have new friends because of it who do understand my situation and care for me as I care for them
#22
Ran my first 5k
#23
I had the same bestie for 6 years. This year , She ( and I ) got too addicted to roblox. My parents were mad at me and didn’t allowed me to play roblox anymore. After I told it to her , In a few days , she started ignoring me and being toxic. I tried a lot to explain her that roblox isn’t everything and I want her old self back . But NOPE ! And then , I understood how fake and toxic she was ! Im grateful that I found out her real personality
#24
I finally met a couple new people that are interesting and fun to be around. At first they annoyed me bad, and they still kind of do lol, but it’s fun to be around them and see what will happen since they’re so interesting.
#25
I’m selling my house and getting divorced-no house to clean and no judgmental spouse. Yay!
#26
I’ve stopped tolerating bull$h1t that wastes my time and energy.
#27
Oh boy…ok all in one year I realized I’m bi, confessed to a really really amazing girl and had those feelings returned. I’m currently still closeted but having her in my life has made me the happiest I’ve ever been.
#28
I had my first suicide attempt that got me to ICU. Finally got medical help for depression.
#29
I just started going to college and was nervous because I’ve always had trouble making friends. Then I met this new girl and we started talking. The next day, she directly came and sat next to me. It doesn’t sound like a big deal but to me it means a lot that someone chooses to be my friend.
#30
1. Earned a promotion with 40% pay increase. 2. Bought a newer used car (saved for 2yrs while working the crap job), no more breakdowns. 3. Went to the Chiropractor, found out how messed up my back was now no more pain.
#31
My daughter was born in May this year, and is just the best thing there is. She was very small when she ‘happened’ 😄
#32
I had weight Loss surgery in September. I did it for my health. I had gained a significant amount of weight in the last 2 years. I’m down 70lbs! My blood pressure is better and I feel better. clothes falling off of me and things looking better on me is an added benefit. It was no easy feat. But I’m glad I pushed through for my health and happiness.
#33
