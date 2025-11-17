How I Turned A Fake Pumpkin Into A Whimsical Halloween Character (19 Pics)

My name is David Irvine and I am a full-time artist, gardener, and Halloween enthusiast. Known worldwide for my redirected thrift store painting series, I also do a variety of other art projects including paintings on salvaged vinyl records, burnt-out light bulbs, and unique crafts.

By sculpting, sewing, and painting, I transformed a fake plastic gourd into a magical and whimsical Halloween character named “Drigsby Blackwood”. He goes from town to town in his unique wheeled gourd to share Halloween stories with both young and old.

Here are photos from start to finish – now available in my Etsy shop.

The plastic gourd waiting to be transformed

A little paint to suggest aging and weathering

Salvaged wheels are painted to look worn and aged

Wheels are attached to gourd and they work!

Front view

Character sculpt using Apoxie

Head and hands are crafted and allowed to cure

Things are coming to life!

Paint is applied and glass eyes are installed

A hat is made using rubber liner, ribbon and glue

The arms are made of heavy gauge wire and can be positioned. Fabric is selected and cut and sewn to fit the character

Hands are attached

Now to add the hair to the head and install on the body

The finished look with details and accessories added to the gourd

Side view

Front close up

Back view

Character and specially crafted “megaphone”

Happy Halloween!

