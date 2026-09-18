Guy Thinks He Finally Found A Close Friend Group, Then Learns They Googled His Name Before Befriending Him

Good friends are priceless—they’re a source of real emotional and practical support, and research links having them to lower stress and better health. Run the numbers, and they more than earn their keep.
Fake friends, on the other hand, can be far more costly to our overall well-being—and sometimes to our pockets, too, no matter how deep they might seem. Just ask “Sam.” According to a Redditor, after his freeloading friends left him covering the check one too many times, the wealthy Sam decided he wasn’t about to let them get away with it scot-free. In this case, revenge was a dish served with a 1,000-dollar price tag. But it cost these freeloaders a whole lot more than that. Here’s how it went down.
When friendships become one-sided, the costs can add up quickly
Ladanifer / Envato (not the actual photo)
Eventually, even the richest person can reach their limit
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Some commenters had questions, and the poster chipped in with details
When friendship comes with a price
We’ve probably all found ourselves in a pinch at some time in our lives. Maybe it was just one of those months when payday couldn’t come fast enough, we got hit with an unexpected bill, or we found ourselves in some other sort of bind. It happens. And sure, sometimes our friends might help us out where they can. Maybe they’ll spot us for dinner or cover our parking. We hardly expect this from them; it’s just what good friends do. There’s no need to keep a running tab, because we know we’d do the same for them when the tables are turned.
But one-sided friendships are a whole different story. With these types of friends—whether you call them freeloaders, fake friends, or straight-up leeches—covering their tab or lending them money can be less about helping someone out and more about setting yourself up for trouble. That’s because although they might be quick to take, they don’t necessarily plan to stick around when you need something in return.
As Sanjana Gupta writes for Verywell Mind, “Fake friends often give the impression of support but are primarily concerned with their own needs. They tend to be unreliable, disappearing whenever you’re in need and rarely keeping promises.” In other words, they can act like friends when it benefits them, while viewing the relationship in terms of what they can get from you rather than from a place of genuine care.
But knowing what fake friends look like doesn’t make dealing with them any easier or less hurtful. So what should you do if you find yourself on the losing end of a one-sided friendship? Sure, Sam’s pro revenge makes for a particularly tasty tale, but there are perhaps better ways of dealing with greedy folks like this. They might not turn anyone into a college pariah, but they could also spare you from shelling out 1,000 dollars on a salty, slimy dish that tastes like french fries soaked in water.
When it’s time to cut your losses
It sucks to realize that a person you thought of as a friend might not have your best interests at heart. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to go writing the whole thing off. Sometimes, say, if the relationship was solid for a while and the imbalance seems relatively recent, Sarah Regan writes for mindbodygreen, it might be worth taking a beat to consider whether there’s something to salvage. After all, as Crystal Raypole writes for Healthline, “People sometimes get so wrapped up in their own concerns that they have little energy to offer others, so your friend may not have any bad intentions behind their behavior.”
In a situation like this, honestly talking it out and telling your friend how you’ve been feeling could do wonders, allowing people a chance to course-correct. Raypole recommends making your intentions clear and then stopping yourself from doing all the work of maintaining the friendship. That might mean reaching out less, no longer automatically doing favors, and giving the other person an opportunity to show whether they’re actually willing to put in some effort.
But if you’ve tried all this and have seen no genuine effort on their part—or if you’re dealing with someone who’s just shamelessly consistent in taking without giving much back—it might be time to simply call it quits. In fact, it’s pretty much recommended. Because one-sided relationships aren’t just unfair; they also cause distress. “One person can’t carry a friendship alone. Even trying to sustain the relationship can leave you exhausted, skeptical of their commitment, and even a little resentful,” Raypole explains.
At the end of the day, not all relationships are meant to thrive. It doesn’t matter how much time, energy, love—or money—you pour into them. And while walking away might not be as satisfying as serving up a little pro revenge, sometimes the healthiest response to a one-sided friendship is simply to stop paying the price for it—no matter how deep your pockets might seem.
Commenters were pretty pleased with Sam’s payback
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