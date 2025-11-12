You Will Be Smiling Like An Idiot After Seeing These 239 Wholesome Pictures

Not everything is terrible. Sometimes we let ourselves forget how beautiful the world is. It doesn’t mean that the issues we face every day are not important. Sometimes we just need… a little break. A reminder of what it all could be more like. What we could be more like.
The pictures on this list will surely put a smile on your face, maybe make you cry a little. But happy tears only. Most importantly, we hope that they will inspire you to see more good in the world, and do more good.
Check out the wholesome stories collected by Bored Panda down below and don’t forget to vote for your favourites!
#1 This Is Anthony Borges, 15. He Used His Body To Hold A Classroom Door Shut During The Florida Shooting, Protecting 20 Other Students Inside As The Gunman Fired Through The Door, Hitting Him Five Times. May He Have A Speedy Recovery
Image source: Arsikere
#2 Every Day This Man Drives Hours In Drought To Provide Water To Thirsty Wild Animals In Kenya
Image source: 2spooky4Chrispratt
#3 Brian The Retired Dublin Gentleman Spent His Evening Making 50 Tubs Of Curry For The Homeless, Every Single Night. Living On A Pension And Paying For This Himself
Image source: anetk
#4 Firefighters In Arizona Putting Out A Mexican Fire
Image source: Stepside79
#5 A Stranger Helping Out Another Stranger Struggling With His Tie
Image source: LyssaP
#6 Comedian Josh Johnson
Image source: CJ105
#7 When You Reach 100 Years Old In Barbados, You Get A Stamp In Your Honour. Lovely
Image source: GallowBoob
#8 A Middle School Started A “Breakfast With Dads” Program But Many Dads Couldn’t Make It And Several Students Didn’t Have Father Figures. The School Posted A Facebook Request For 50 Volunteer Fathers… 600 Fathers From All Backgrounds Showed Up
Image source: heyjude321
#9 Every Morning My Father Places Bird Food In The Yard For My Mother To Wake Up On This View
Image source: yassertm3
#10 A Nurse Bends Down And Gets Ready To Hug Her Former Patient, Who Was Paralyzed From The Waist Down
Image source: harlesm
#11 This Old Lady Goes To The Supermarket To Read Books All The Time So The Manager Put A Little Bench For Her
#12 The Bride’s Father Died Ten Years Ago And His Heart Was Donated. The Man Who Received The Transplant Walked Her Down The Aisle
Image source: Feldman742
#13 Garbagemen Taking A Break
Image source: reddit.com
#14 “Life Gave Me The Gift Of You” – Marine’s 4 Year Old Son Cries Tears Of Joy After Hearing New Step-Mom’s Vows For Him
Image source: Jessica Husted Photography
#15 The Moment She Gets The News That Her Adoption Went Through
Image source: kinkosmyers
#16 I Saw This Beautiful Man Holding A Phone With Both Hands Looking At The Screen, Smiling. I Was Drawn By His Joy & Asked For A Photo. He Agreed, Telling Me He Was Talking To His Wife Back Home. I Asked If It Was A Video Call. He Said “No, But I See Her Name On The Screen
Image source: mthani1
#17 People Holding Onto Man Trying To Commit Suicide
Image source: Jakr-
#18 Thought They Were Going To Make A Noise Complaint
Image source: ned.dixon
#19 Was Reading At A Coffee Shop And Saw This Guy Looking Up Vet Services For An Injured Sparrow He Had Just Found
Image source: Au_Struck_Geologist
#20 Drug Addict Returns Stolen Money 5 Years Later
Image source: stehigs321
#21 Sweet Parrot
Image source: lady-feral
#22 This Janitor At My Friend’s School Is A Huge Red Hot Chili Peppers Fan. Since The Prices Were Extremely High And He Was Devastated About Not Going, All Of The Students Came Together And Bought Him The Tickets
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Babysitter Is Wholesome
Image source: inkskinned
#24 Ballerina Aesha Ash Is Wandering Around Inner City Rochester In A Tutu To Change Stereotypes About Women Of Color And Inspire Young Kids
Image source: dickfromaccounting
#25 An Elderly Man In My Neighborhood Had A Heart Attack While Shoveling His Driveway. Paramedics Took Him To The Hospital, Then Returned To Finish Shoveling His Driveway For Him
Image source: Optimoprimo
#26 Retired Firefighter Invited To The Graduation Of A Girl He Rescued 17 Years Ago From Her Crib During A House Fire
#27 Seen At A Restaurant’s Front Window. Faith In Humanity Restored
Image source: SpinalZeD
#28 Syrian Refugee Hands Out Food To Homeless In Germany To “Give Something Back”
Image source: Tabea Bü
#29 Probably The Best Birthday Present You Could Get
Image source: renblankk
#30 A Mariachi Musician Let My Hard Of Hearing Son Put His Head On The Guitarron So He Could Hear It. He Was Amazed!
Image source: prettydorky
#31 My BF Grew Up Incredibly Poor. When He Was A Child, He Wanted A Charizard Lunchbox – He Felt If He Had It At School, He’d Feel Normal, Like Everyone Else. I Found The Lunchbox On Ebay, 18 Years Later
My boyfriend and i were at Walmart recently, and he recounted a story to me from his childhood. He grew up incredibly poor, his mother being a single mom raising two kids on her own, his father abandoning them when he was very young. He and his mom would “window shop” at stores, just to pass the time and look at stuff they knew they couldn’t buy. When he was little, when pokemon was really big, Walmart had a Charizard lunch box. He thought it was the coolest thing; Charizard was his favorite pokemon, and how often did you see things with just Charizard? The lunchbox wasn’t necessarily expensive, but with the threat of no power or running water, it might has well have been a billion dollars. His mom put the lunchbox on layaway and said he’d get it for his birthday, but my boyfriend knew that it wasn’t going to happen and it was definitely more of a gesture. It was so much more than a lunchbox. He felt if he had this lunchbox at school, he’d feel normal, he’d feel like everyone else.
His birthday is in December, and after much eBay stalking I found the lunchbox he yearned for, 18 years ago. It was in amazing condition. This was the moment it really started to sink in. He cried for a LONG time. He finally got his lunchbox he could never have.
Image source: StevieRedicavage4
#32 This Is Caleb. Caleb Has A Degree In Zoology And Asks His Customers What Their Favorite Animal Is. He Gives Them Facts While Completing Their Orders!
Image source: gangbangkang
#33 Partizan Belgrade Goalkeeper Comforts His Teammate After He Is Barraged By Racist Chants For 90 Minutes
Image source: reddit.com
#34 This Man Looks So Happy To Have A New Kitten
Image source: Bodegacats_
#35 I Thought I Was Calling My Mom But I Had The Wrong Number And…
Image source: jaileene_a
#36 First Place Runner Collapses 50m Shy Of Finish Line, Helped Across By Second Place Runner
Image source: aFamiliarStranger
#37 Najih Al-Baldawi Hugged A Suicide Bomber Attempting To Blow Up A Shrine In Iraq’s Balad Area. His Action Cost Him His Own Life As The Suicide Bomber Detonated, But It Saved The Lives Of Dozens Of Others
Image source: bijioneeyebrow
#38 Thought Homie Was Tryna Hide Some Loud Or Somethin In His Hands But…
Image source: MrSapes
#39 This Sign Is Outside My Local Church
Image source: woodceilingfan
#40 Man Allows Special Needs Person He Doesn’t Know To Hold His Hand On A Crowded Bus In Hamilton, Canada
Image source: ixfm
#41 This Promposal
Image source: shardonwedel
#42 What A Great Dad
Image source: SellersBailey
#43 5-Year-Old Shon Dresses Up To Help Street Cats Because “It Makes Him Feel Like A Superhero For Animals”
Image source: Kolony Kats
#44 Why I Am Proud To Be Canadian
So, some a**hole did this. But then this happened… People rallied around to clean up the graffiti. And to post supporting messages. Including our Canadian Forces members, who know that the Muslim population isn’t to blame for one insane a**hole. All clean.
Image source: varsil
#45 65 People From 40 Different Communities Showed Up To This Man’s Call
Image source: formyblockchi
#46 A Son Caring For His Elderly Mother
Image source: ethan_kahn
#47 This 98 Year Old Man Never Got To Get His High School Diploma Because He Was Drafted In World War II His Senior Year And He Finally Got It
Image source: twilliamson151
#48 Man Outside Texan Mosque
Image source: Kolmias
#49 Good Guys With This Sign Promoting Basic Humanity On Campus
Image source: TheArchangelPoot
#50 In 1998, Officer Peter Getz Saved Josibelk Aponte Life In A Devastating Fire. In 2016, He Watched Her Graduate From College
Image source: Alan Chaniewski, Peter Getz
#51 Every Night This Coffee Shop Leaves The Leftover Burritos On Their Windowsill For The Homeless
Image source: need_a_fukng_filter
#52 Mister Rogers
Image source: sarahmcgbeauty
#53 I Teach 8th Grade. This Week, My Homeroom Took An Angel Off The “Giving Tree” – A Little Girl. All She Asked For Was A Bike & Clothes. My Kids All Agreed To Bring In $2 Each And We’d Buy Her Clothes Because We Couldn’t Afford To Get The Bike. Then Today, Very Quietly One Of Them Came To My Room With This
Image source: sevencyns
#54 Made Cookies And Brought Them To The Local Nursing Home. This Is Mrs. Posey. She Is 112 And The Nurse Said She Hasn’t Had A Visitor In Over 3 Years
Image source: kjr0523
#55 Never Forget That Mexico Sent Troops And Aid To Help US After Hurricane Katrina
Image source: Patricia_DSC
#56 My Cousin Has Leukemia And Went Out To The Local Arcade To Get Her Mind Off Of Things. A Random Teen Won Her All Of These Stuffed Animals
Image source: concept9
#57 Waiter Helping To Feed Disabled Lady So Her Husband Can Finish His Meal. Good Job Good Man
Image source: attheisstt
#58 The Pigeons Were Crowding This Horse’s Bucket So He Dumped Out Some Feed For Them
Image source: RachelFeltman
#59 Staying Till After The Credits
Image source: super-marvel-dale
#60 Dad’s Friend Mike
Image source: monicaheisey
#61 With Everything Going On In The World At The Moment, This Will Put Your Faith Back In Humanity
Image source: Hassaan18
#62 92 Year Old Man Making A Card For His 93 Year Old Wife
Image source: GeorgeResch
#63 A Kenyan Lady Found Her Childhood Friend On The Streets Suffering From Drug Addiction And Took Him To Rehabilitation
Image source: Ocean219
#64 The True Spirit Of Christmas
Image source: pdmcmahon
#65 My Dad Is A College Professor. When One Of His Student’s Babysitter Didn’t Show, She Had To Take Her 4 Month Old Daughter To Class. She Started To Get Fussy, So He Did What Any Good Dad Would Do. They Spent Almost The Entire Class Like This!
Image source: owls_everywhere
#66 Every Year, This Kind Old Man In My Home Town Offers Clothing, Shoes And Anything Useful To Anyone In Need
Image source: SilentxSage
#67 Dad Runs In A Local Triathlon Every Year With His 13 Year Old Daughter. She Has Cerebral Palsy – He Pulls Her In A Kayak During Swim, In Cart During The Bike And Pushes Her Wheelchair For The Run
Image source: ourmidland
#68 Australian Paramedics Fulfill Dying Patients Wish To See Beach
Image source: Danielle Kellan
#69 Sorry, I Got Something Stuck In My Throat
Image source: mrjamesob
#70 This Lion’s Name Is Bonedigger And He Was Born With A Crippling Bone Disease, So The Keepers Introduced Three Dachshunds Abby, Bullet And Milo To Give Him Companionship. They’re His Pride Now
Image source: ameliasscanwells.tumblr.com
#71 License Plate Does Not Check Out
Image source: AmazingNews
#72 This Woman Fixed A Seat On A Bus She Was Riding
Image source: SnatchNews/pikabu
#73 This Makes My Heart So So Happy
Image source: cblue00
#74 What Brothers Are For
Image source: SeptixG
#75 Never Forget To Be Polite!
Image source: sagihairius
#76 Yesterday A Woman Came Through Our Stand Upset, We Hooked Her Up With Her Drink On Us. Today, We Received This
Image source: goldenboy2191
#77 94 Year Old Keith Davison, Lonely After Losing His Wife Of 66 Years, Built A Pool For The Neighborhood Kids
Image source: KARE11
#78 A Note Hanging From This Taxi Driver’s Steering Wheel
Image source: caseycjrg
#79 For The Past 12 Years, This Man Has Visited Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta Twice A Week To Hold And Comfort Babies In The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – Earning Him The Nickname “ICU Grandpa”
Image source: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
#80 A 22 Year Old Guy From Harlem Befriended An 81 Year Old Woman Who He Met Playing Words With Friends Over The Past Year. Last Week He Traveled To Florida And Met Her In Person For The First Time
Image source: gangbangkang
#81 After A Month In The Hospital, Grandpa Finally Got Moved Into A Room Where He Could See Out The Window… I Wanted This To Be The First Thing He Saw When Woke Up
Image source: turtlemander
#82 When Dad Takes The Boys To The Waterpark (We Are 24)
Image source: PM_me_your_PMs_eh
#83 Bill Murray Went To A Bluegrass Concert In Charleston SC, Bought Every Remaining Ticket, And Handed Them Out To The People Waiting In Line
Image source: nickgrayiscool
#84 Police Doggos At The Train Station Not Wanting To Police
Image source: ShadowBun
#85 This Is Jonathan Smith. He Saved 30 People From The Vegas Shooting Before He Was Shot In The Neck
Image source: obadetona
#86 Someone Put Tape On This Raised Bit Of Sidewalk
Image source: HorseNamedRoach
#87 Yes, We Can
Image source: DaveEitzen
#88 Bus Buddies
Image source: cagedragehere
#89 My Dad Sneaks Out Of The House Every Year At The Same Time For My Parents’ First Date Anniversary. He Puts On His Old High School Letter Jacket, Rings The Doorbell, And Asks, “Is Kris Home?” Only To Ask Her If She’ll Go Out With Him, Reenacting That First Moment 44 Years Ago
Image source: TostitosHabanero
#90 Man Devotes His Life To Adopting Old Dogs Who Can’t Find Forever Homes
Image source: dickfromaccounting
#91 It’s 103+ Out, So My Daughter And Niece Waited For Our Garbage Men To Come By So They Could Run Out And Give Them Some Ice Cold Gatorades
Image source: shellykidd
#92 This Athlete Skipped Championship To Donate Bone Marrow To An Unknown Man
College Athlete Cameron Lyle Registered As A Bone Marrow Donor In High School And Promptly Forgot About It — Until He Received A Call Just A Month Before The Final Track And Field Championships Of His Career. The Shot-Put Star Gave Up His Medal Chances And Underwent The Surgery, Helping An Unknown Man Suffering From Leukemia
Image source: Essdras M Suarez
#93 Therapeutic Dogs Waiting With Great Anticipation To See Their Respective Children In A Hospital In Italy
Image source: OctopussSevenTwo
#94 So There’s This Boy Running Around In A Superman Outfit, Yelling “I Just Beat Cancer”. Feel Good Times Ensue
Image source: cdean51
#95 This Man Said He Was 10 When The Atomic Bomb Hit Hiroshima. He Had So Little Food That Him And The People Around Him Ate Small Birds To Survive. Now He Feeds Sparrows Every Day To Show Them His Thanks
Image source: xinxanovich
#96 My Dad Surprised My Mom For Their 30th Anniversary And Had A Bench Dedicated To Her At The Park Where They Always Walk Together
Image source: AnnaWiese1
#97 Wholesome
Image source: SheaSerrano
#98 This Guy Pushes An Electric Wheelchair Uphill During A Storm
Image source: reddit.com
#99 My Brother Taking His Girlfriend Her Vday Gift
Image source: gxlauraa
#100 Faithfulness And Fidelity
Image source: bookoisseur
#101 Our Son And His Big Sister Ringing In His Official Adoption And The End Of His Time In Foster Care
Image source: WizardofDoitland
#102 A City Worker Washes And Folds These Blankets For The Homeless
Yesterday this pile of blankets was all over the ground filthy, partially wet and frozen having been slept In the night before. I saw a city worker putting the stuff into what looked like a trash can. Then this morning I walk by the same spot and see the blankets had been washed and folded. Made me smile
Image source: GreenWigz
#103 Just Doing Their Best To Fit In!
When they were trying to bring Puffins back to islands on the US east coast, they decided to do so with dummies. Puffins are very social and, as a result, would want to land on islands that already have puffins. The dummies looked real from a distance, but were seriously lacking up close, held up by a single peg. Puffins, being social and wanting to fit it, followed suit
Image source: bellaopusradio
#104 Hungarian Volunteers Put Up A Projector Playing Tom And Jerry For Syrian Refugees
Image source: Telephoney
#105 It Was Pouring Rain And This Dog Was Taking Shelter By The Store. A Woman Came Out And Wrapped It In A Blanket, She Later Came Out Again To Let The Dog Into Her Store
Image source: MBMIII/pikabu
#106 Wife Is A Kindergarten Teacher. A Couple Of The Teachers Started A “Comfort Closet” At Her School For Needy Kids To Get Hygiene Supplies And Clothes. All Donation Based
Image source: Terevok
#107 This Incredibly Happy Baby
Image source: tarynland
#108 My Dogs Favorite Toy Is Santa, So We Brought Her To See Him
Image source: jjmontaldo
#109 Brazilian Protester Carrying A Cop That Was Hurt During The Riots In Sao Paulo
Image source: candidoneto
#110 They Call Him Bagel Jesus. He Takes The Old Bagels From Work And Distributes Them To The Hungry On The Street
Image source: chelsplosion
#111 Lowe’s Ran Out Of Generators, And A Complete Stranger Gave His Generator To A Woman Whose Father Is Living On Oxygen. People Helping People. I Love My State
Image source: gangbangkang
#112 Joys Of Parenting – Found In Suitcase On A Business Trip
Image source: endustry1994
#113 ‘Why Don’t You Just Move The Cat Out Of Your Chair?’ – ‘Well I Don’t Want Her To Hate Me’
Image source: Meowchickameowmeow
#114 Members Of The Aurora Police Strategic Response Team Rappelled From The Rooftop Of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Dressed As Superheroes, To Surprise Patients
Image source: RJ Sangosti, RJ Sangosti
#115 Teacher Surprised Her Students With Personalised Motivating Messages On Their Desks Before An Exam
Image source: Woodbury City Public Schools
#116 The Bar’s Really Low
Image source: CajoleK
#117 The Face Of This Deer Who Was Rescued From The Louisiana Floods Is Priceless
Image source: Pliny_the_middle
#118 This Guy Did The Best He Could To Help
Image source: benderesss/pikabu
#119 Got A Taxi From Dubai To Abu Dhabi. Indian Taxi Driver Living Here 14 Years Yet Was Never In Ferrari World. He Was Going To Wait In The Car For 4 Hours So I Made His Dreams Come True For The Laugh
Image source: Liam Murphy
#120 A 50-Year-Old Elephant From Thailand Named Motala Lost Her Front Left Leg In 1999 After Stepping On A Land Mine. In 2009 Motala Received Her First Permanent Prosthesis Leg Made For Her
Image source: enpundit.com
#121 Told My Daughter I Didnt Have Alot Of Money This Week, I Wake Up From A Nap To This Note. I Cant Believe How Sweet And Thoughtful A Child Can Be
Image source: reddit.com
#122 My Friend’s Son Died Of A Brain Injury Last Week. He Donated His Organs And This Is The Result
Image source: GreyFoxNinjaFan
#123 These Gentlemen Make Around A Thousand Toy Tops For Ronald Mcdonald House Each Year. I Felt That Their Generosity Deserved To Be Seen
Image source: altariasong
#124 Locals Cover Street Dogs With Blankets During The Snowstorm In Istanbul
Image source: Politico_juan
#125 12-Year-Old Colorado Girl, Troubled By Flint Water Crisis More Than 1000 Miles Away, Invents Lead Detector
Image source: CBSNews
#126 This Guy Was Outside Of Walmart
Image source: sbook28
#127 Zack, A Special Needs Student At Penn State, Was Sad To Hear His Favorite Football Player On The Team Injured His Knee. So He Gave The Guy Cookies, A Note And A Hug
Image source: gangbangkang
#128 An Elderly Man Sitting Outside Of His Car Door Spoon Feeding His Wife Ice Cream
Image source: StuffyUnicorn
#129 My 6-Year-Old Daughter Cut Off Over 13 Inches Of Her Hair To Donate!
Image source: lauraseb
#130 Every Time I️ Come To My Gym, This Man Is Helping This Employee With Calculus
Image source: GonnaNeedEarPlugs
#131 All Of The Netherlands Was Silent For 2 Minutes Today To Remember Victims Of War. This Dominoes Delivery Boy Stopped In The Middle Of The Streets
Image source: teymon
#132 A Homeless Woman Caught Someone Stealing My Bike So I Had Her And Her Son Over For Christmas
Image source: BrendanJaySullivan
#133 There’s Good People In The World
Image source: TCSO
#134 9-Year-Old Boy Joshua Had To Go In For Surgery. The Stuffed Wolf He Brought Together Had A Tear In Its Leg So Joshua Asked If His Doctor Could Do A Wolf Surgery Too. Surgical Staff Knew What To Do
Image source: Crissie2389
#135 My Local Mcdonald’s Is Reminding Us Of Some Things In Life Are Worth Stopping For
Image source: cdubwub
#136 This Man Took A Bullet While Protecting My Sister From The Gunfire In Vegas
Image source: tynation
#137 Today Was My Last Chemo Treatment For Breast Cancer!
Image source: pugbug
#138 My 102 Year Old Great Grandma Had Prom At Her Nursing Home. She Never Fails To Amaze Me With Her True Beauty
Image source: KendallLeaa
#139 Young Refugee Boy Comforts Injured Stray Dog Until Help Arrives
Image source: Anadolu Ajansı
#140 Made My Day
Image source: N3tt1k
#141 My Friend Found A Cat In The Stadium At An NFL Game. Security Let Him Keep It
Image source: shortround10
#142 My Dad Has Run A Car Wash For Over 30 Years. He Found This In The Mailbox The Day After Christmas
Image source: HellsBellsBetsyRoss
#143 Every Year My Whole Town Is Closed To Traffic Because Everybody Has Dinner On The Streets, Around 12000 People. This Is Just My Street
Image source: hermanodesconocido
#144 Bad News: I Accidentally Washed A Nice Wool Shirt That I Really Loved And It Shrunk A Lot. Good News Is This
Image source: alextumay
#145 Her Name Is Phoebe. And She’s A Good Girl
Image source: taliaphillips2
#146 My “Parking Ticket” From Yesterday, Courtesy Of The City Of Victoria
Image source: JimmyNeutronsDaddy
#147 Putting The “Pal” In “Principal”
Image source: jessecaaa24
#148 Twins Celebrating Their 100th Birthday
Image source: Fotografia Camila Lima
#149 Retired Pittsfield Police Officer Enrico Giardina, 91, Pins A Badge On His Grandson, Adam Simeone, At Massachusetts State Police Graduation
Image source: GheeButtersnapsMagicHead
#150 This Man Helping The Homeless
Image source: Passage
#151 A Mentally Challenged Kid At My School Always Checks The Vending Machine For Loose Change After Lunch, Today I Filled It With A Bag Of Change. “Jackpot!”
Image source: reddit.com
#152 More Than 30 Dads Learned How To Do Their Daughters’ Hair At Keesler Air Force Base. This Class Was Free To Encourage Bonding When Veterans Come Back Home
Image source: PeopIe
#153 Everyone Was Grumpy At The Gate Before An Early Morning Flight. Someone Changed The Channel From CNN To Cartoon Network And Suddenly Everyone Was Smiling And Laughing Watching Loony Toons Together
Image source: bigsoap
#154 My Husband Has Cancer, And Just Had Surgery This Past Wednesday. Found This In Our Mailbox This Morning, From Our Landlords
Image source: craftsy
#155 Girl Hands Water To Two Officers During Bosnian Protest
#156 Gordon The Book Warden
Image source: GordonRamsay
#157 So This Morning I Made My Chickens Tiny Pancakes Bc I Love Them And They Is Good Chickens
Image source: trippinkitty
#158 Woman Was Walking With Her Shih Tzu Dog On A Pier In Melbourne When The Wind Threw Him Into The Bay. Stranger Claimed In Life Into Rough Ferocious Waters To Save Him
#159 Farmers From West Michigan Sending Some Of Their Hay To Kansas, Oklahoma, And South Dakota To Help Other Farmers Who’s Crops Were Burned In Fire
Image source: aletati
#160 He’s Such A Good Boy
Image source: Corey Jordan
#161 Local Dad Took His Disabled Daughter To Her Senior Prom. Dad Of The Year Right Here
Image source: FishyJoeJr
#162 Kid Was Desperately Trying And Failing To Do It Himself. Fellow Passenger Asked If He Needed Help. San Francisco Today
Image source: Loozar
#163 Friendship Finds A Way
Where there is a will there is a way. Calebs buddy Ike missed him very much, I went to the kids room earlier today and played with Ike for a bit, he asked how Caleb was doing and so did Caleb’s other friend Casey. We said out goodbyes and I headed back to Caleb’s room. Ike rolled over in his wheelchair and knocked on the door and wanted to come say hello. Caleb is on double doors and is unable to leave the room so I grabbed some rubber gloves and a controller and gave it to Ike outside the glass, now they are having a blast playing Call of Duty. Love seeing these guys smiling and just being kids.
Image source: grownupboy
#164 This Guy Went Door-To-Door At A Local Cancer Treatment Center, Playing For Those Working Towards Recovery
Image source: Fsubilly
#165 This Dog Had Fallen Into A Ravine And These Kids Rescued It Back Safely
Image source: janusis.wordpress.com
#166 Showing Her How She Should Be Treated
Image source: CharlieEgress
#167 I’m So Weak My Cousin Really Went Swimming With A Goat And They Both Look Happy As Hell
Image source: sydney_mckae
#168 Sign On The Back Door Of A Local Restaurant
Image source: reddit.com
#169 This Police Officer Stopped Traffic, In The Rain, To Save This Wet And Limping Little Dog. Faith In Humanity Restored
Image source: MissEmKay
#170 Wholesome
Image source: lseenippIe
#171 Chicago Christians Showed Up At A Gay Pride Parade To Apologize For Homophobia In The Church And The Reactions From The Parade Were Priceless
#172 My Awesome Daughter Spends Her Days Making Cards And Sending Them All Over The World To Anyone In Need. She’s Spent A Lot Of Time In Hospitals And Knows What It’s Like To Get A Card… This Is Her Card Making Table!
Image source: IndieGal_60
#173 Found Out Papa Leaves My Nana Love Notes At Random Places
Image source: LeahFarrelly
#174 This Dog Followed The Google Earth Guy
Image source: samjhewett
#175 This Woman Comes To My Local Humane Society And Sits In Front Of The Dogs Cage And Reads Books To The Dogs
Image source: puglife123
#176 No Other Goodwill In My City Does This
Image source: PolesawPolska
#177 Love This
Image source: Sancheesey
#178 My Brother Went To A Dance A Week Ago And We Finally Got The Pictures Back Today. Apparently He Got Engaged And Was “Just Waiting For The Right Time To Tell Us”
Image source: ButtersHound
#179 People Lining Up In Houston Not For Food, Water Or Shelter, But To Volunteer
Image source: -N3ptun3-
#180 Nephews Started School This Week, These Are The Type Of Parents Kids Need
Image source: reddit.com
#181 She Says She Never Wants To Sleep Without Me. I Had A Hemorrhage In My Brain Stem And Spent A Week In The Hospital. She Marched Right Through That Hospital Policy With A Blanket And A Pillow
Image source: Yonderkinfolk
#182 Our 4-Year-Old Wanted To Make Sure Our Cat Was Comfortable After Going To The Animal Hospital
Image source: sympson2612
#183 Found About 20 Of These Scarves Today In The Indianapolis Park Where Homeless People Commonly Sleep
Image source: PaulRPP
#184 The Little Girl Down The Street Puts These Out For People
Image source: Divotus
#185 This Bench Makes Me Unfathomably Happy. Way To Go, Kieran Mullholland, Whoever You May Be. Hope Is Important
Image source: DrCorneliusFunk
#186 Toby At The County Shelter 2 Years Ago And Is Now King Of Our House
Image source: azureen
#187 My Wife And I Went To Dinner With Our 1-Year-Old And This Is What Was Written On Our Check
Image source: hige3.tumblr.com
#188 Humanity
Image source: Ehrfurcht
#189 Whenever I’m Sad I Text This Girl To Show Me Her Cat
Image source: daninantais
#190 14 Year Old Boy With Umbrella Helps An Elder Cross The Street During A Hailstorm In Vallejo, California Usa
Image source: attheisstt
#191 Denver Nuggets Center Jusuf Nurkic Asking Special Olympics Athlete For His Autograph
Image source: reddit.com
#192 I Know, I Know – My Selfie Skills Are Terrible. But Just Look At This Baby Penguin And Everything Will Appear Better
Image source: RealHughJackman
#193 I Love My Country. Not Necessarily Those In Charge But It’s The People Who Make American Great!
Image source: 559Redditor707
#194 Jeff Bridges Playing Peek-A-Boo
Image source: acousticpizzas
#195 Pizza Hut Employee Helping Elderly Women Place An Order Online, So She Gets A Better Deal Than If She Ordered In Store
Image source: Kinkymexican
#196 People Help A Man Who Dropped 25000 Yuan(3570 USD) In The Street. He Didn’t Lose A Single Bank Note
Image source: namraka
#197 So I Was Out Delivering On My Route Today And Saw This, Made My Day
Image source: Lord_Rezkin
#198 Kindness In A Book Store
Image source: Joe Schumacher
#199 Good Guy Costco
Image source: MT3
#200 My Little Sisters Grade 4 Teacher Made Her Students A Goody Bag To Start Off The Year
Image source: msdaddy_
#201 ‘Mummy Can You Take A Picture Of Me Holding This Potato?’ -Me: ‘Yeah Sure’
Image source: sumaiyyahhh
#202 People Waiting In Line To Foster Dogs And Cats After The Animal Shelter In Austin Flooded. Faith Restored In Humanity
Image source: TyneeLips
#203 This Note Was Handed To A Waiter Along With A $20 Bill By An Elderly Lady In A Restaurant
Image source: LDuffey4
#204 I Had To Have A Few Surgeries Over The Course Of A Week. The Nurses At My Hospital Let My Puppy Come Visit For A Few Hours
Image source: twest12
#205 L.A.P.D Helping Student Look Sharp For His First Day Of School
Image source: THEGREATMILENK0
#206 My Sister Has Sufficiently Warmed My Heart For One Day Hope She Can Warm Someone Else’s!
Image source: KawaiiKitty21
#207 My Best Friend Realized He Lost His ID When We Returned From Vacation, Faith In Humanity Restored
Image source: vVvRickter
#208 Was Eating Chinese Food When This Woman Working Behind The Counter Stopped Taking Orders To Help An Elderly Man Navigate The Rainy Walk To His Seat
Image source: Galactic_Cannibal
#209 Moms Are The Best
Image source: jostrowski12
#210 It’s A Better Use For My Money Than I Intended
Image source: dojowit
#211 This Math Professor Continued To Teach During UC Protest. In The Rain. On A Wall
Image source: thedailyclog
#212 This Happy Doggo
Image source: briellewestwood
#213 I’m A 22-Year-Old School Bus Driver, This Is Why I Love My Job
Image source: thetruefrozn
#214 My Kids Fell Asleep Holding Hands During The Drive Home
Image source: shm3nt
#215 My Boyfriend Wont Even Send Me Regular Memes
Image source: SK8TER_G1RL
#216 Random Act Of Kindness, My Pregnant Wife And I Found This On Our Door After Checking On Our House At Night. No Contact Info, No Name Or Anything. I Want To Thank This Person And Hug Them For Making Us Happy (House Flooded From Hurricane Sandy)
Image source: billdaff
#217 My Wallet Was Stolen Out Of My Car A Few Nights Ago And I Found This At My Front Door This Morning. Thank You, Kind Stranger, For Taking Time Out Of Your Day To Make My Day Brighter!
Image source: Rinkytinker
#218 Customer Leaves $2000 Tip At 5 & Diner In Scottsdale. Staff Say Tip Made Everybody’s Day And The Customer Is Their Secret Santa
Image source: rhernandezfox10
#219 Been A Rough Financial Time Last Few Months, Came Out To My Bike In The Rain To Find This Under The Windscreen. Needed It So Badly, My Faith In Humanity Is Restored Again
Image source: OhDeerLordMan
#220 My Son Just Got Back Out Of The Hospital For A G-Tube Placement So My Daughter Had To Make Sure He Was Doing Ok
Image source: solidwhetstone
#221 Our Neighborhood Got Battered By Irma. Many Without Power. As I Was Driving To See Damage To My Properties, I See These Amazing Folks. South Florida Really Gathers Together In Times Of Need. Free Wifi And Coffee For Anybody Who Needed It
Image source: RaunchyRaccoon
#222 I Live In A College Dorm, Found This On The Washing Machine. It Made My Day!
Image source: bobfromholland
#223 Caring Citizens Offer Tea To British Riot Police
Image source: London News Pictures
#224 He’s Perfect
Image source: victoriaaycock
#225 Awesome Note Left On My Truck After After Lunch
Image source: jason0802
#226 A Woman Came Through The Drive Through Yesterday And Got A Little Irritated With Me Because We Didn’t Have Drink Carriers. Today, She Came Back And Handed Me This
Image source: CircleAddict
#227 My Dad And His Fiancée, In The Middle Of A Nerf War. The Sort Of Relationship You Want To Have In Your 50’s
Image source: SkywardSpork
#228 Kindness Meets Kindness. A Stranger Blocked My Drive Way, I Left A Note On His Car As Seen Picture On Top Left. Came Back Home And His Response Can Be Seen On Top Right
Image source: Constructive_Thinker
#229 Proposed To My Girlfriend And Realized There Is A Heart In Our Shadows
Image source: Orion_91
#230 A Thoughtful And Generous Human Left Couple Of Cold Bottles Of Water To Make Sure That Thirsty People Who Are Working Through The Hot Day Stay Safe And Hydrated
#231 I Was Going To Take Pics Of My Brother Proposing In A Park, But They Got In A Wreck On The Way There. So I Took The Pics At The ER Instead
Image source: imgur.com
#232 Faith In Humanity Restored
Image source: nquattro
#233 Happy To Know There’s Some Kindness Still Around
Image source: michaelsalas26
#234 Busy Bar Last Night, But This Tip Helped Me Restore The Faith In Humanity
Image source: SnazzySquid
#235 Korea Marching As One During The Olympics
Image source: eandy14
#236 My Son Wrote A Song
Image source: Lin_Manuel
#237 You Are The Utmost Important Character
Image source: EMOGOTH420
#238 Hope For Humanity
Image source: duhbiap
#239 These Cute Kids
